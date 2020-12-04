PIONEER – Stryker took a 17-13 halftime lead on North Central and held of the Eagles in a close second half to score a 38-33 BBC win.

Sage Woolace tallied 14 points and Alexia Wickerham added 12 as the Panthers won its season opener.

Madison Brown led all scorers with 17 points for North Central (0-2, 0-2). Lauren Balser chipped in 12 points.

STRYKER (38) – Woolace 14; Ki. Myers 6; Wickerham 12; Ka. Myers 4; Blevins 2. Totals 10-16-38.

NORTH CENTRAL (33) – Brown 17; Balser 12; Bonney 4. Totals 11-7-33.

Three-point goals: Stryker – Woolace, Wickerham. North Central – Balser 3, Brown.

Stryker 6 11 12 9 – 38

North Central 10 3 10 10 - 33

Hilltop 47, Fayette 27

FAYETTE – Lana Baker tallied 12 points for Hilltop on a night when eight players got into the scoring column for the Cadets in a 47-27 BBC win over Fayette.

After trailing by three points at the end of the opening period, Hilltop (4-1, 3-0 BBC) outscored the Eagles 21-8 in the second period to grab a 27-17 halftime lead.

Trista Fruchey led Fayette (0-1, 0-1 BBC) with 14 points.

HILLTOP (47) – Maddox 6; Bailey 4; La. Baker 12; Brenner 6; Jermeay 8; Barmum 2; Le. Baker 7; Connolly 2. Totals 17-10-47.

FAYETTE (27) – Powers 2; Vanderveer 2; Gaona 2; Leininger 3; Fruchey 14; Stevenson 4. Totals 8-10-27.

Three-point goals: Hilltop Jermeay 2, Bailey. Fayette – Leininger.

Hilltop 6 21 11 9 – 47

Fayette 9 8 5 5 - 27

Recommended for you

Load comments