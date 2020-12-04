PIONEER – Stryker took a 17-13 halftime lead on North Central and held of the Eagles in a close second half to score a 38-33 BBC win.
Sage Woolace tallied 14 points and Alexia Wickerham added 12 as the Panthers won its season opener.
Madison Brown led all scorers with 17 points for North Central (0-2, 0-2). Lauren Balser chipped in 12 points.
STRYKER (38) – Woolace 14; Ki. Myers 6; Wickerham 12; Ka. Myers 4; Blevins 2. Totals 10-16-38.
NORTH CENTRAL (33) – Brown 17; Balser 12; Bonney 4. Totals 11-7-33.
Three-point goals: Stryker – Woolace, Wickerham. North Central – Balser 3, Brown.
Stryker 6 11 12 9 – 38
North Central 10 3 10 10 - 33
Hilltop 47, Fayette 27
FAYETTE – Lana Baker tallied 12 points for Hilltop on a night when eight players got into the scoring column for the Cadets in a 47-27 BBC win over Fayette.
After trailing by three points at the end of the opening period, Hilltop (4-1, 3-0 BBC) outscored the Eagles 21-8 in the second period to grab a 27-17 halftime lead.
Trista Fruchey led Fayette (0-1, 0-1 BBC) with 14 points.
HILLTOP (47) – Maddox 6; Bailey 4; La. Baker 12; Brenner 6; Jermeay 8; Barmum 2; Le. Baker 7; Connolly 2. Totals 17-10-47.
FAYETTE (27) – Powers 2; Vanderveer 2; Gaona 2; Leininger 3; Fruchey 14; Stevenson 4. Totals 8-10-27.
Three-point goals: Hilltop Jermeay 2, Bailey. Fayette – Leininger.
Hilltop 6 21 11 9 – 47
Fayette 9 8 5 5 - 27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.