AYERSVILLE — Patrick Henry girls basketball handed Ayersville their first loss of the season with a 53-44 downing of the Pilots on Friday night.
Ayersville (3-1) led after the first and third quarters but a strong 19-point fourth put the Patriots (3-1) over.
Patrick Henry got scoring across the board as three players had seven points while Ada Christman and Kenzie Prigge each had 11 to lead the way. Prigge downed three from behind the arc in the contest.
Ayersville saw Ally Schindler lead the way with 15 points while Neva Sheet also got in double figures with 10 points and two from long distance.
PATRICK HENRY (53) — Nelson 2; Boyer 2; Seemann 4; Weber 7; M. Prigge 7; Christman 11; Schwab 2; K. Prigge 11; Crossland 7; Moehrman 0. Totals: 10-7-12 53.
AYERSVILLE (44) — McGuire 0; Brown 1; Killgallon 0; Sheets 10; Dockery 5; Becher 0; Schindler 15; L. Sheets 0; Manon 8; Young 2. Totals: 16-2-6 44.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — K. Prigge 3, Crossland 2, Weber, M. Prigge; Ayersville — N. Sheets 2. Turnovers: Patrick Henry 15, Ayersville 17.
Patrick Henry 10 16 8 19 — 53
Ayersville 16 8 13 17 — 44
Archbold 55, Edgerton 40
ARCHBOLD — Archbold downed Edgerton 55-40 at home as Sophie Rupp put in a solid 17-point, eight rebound performance.
Archbold (4-1) saw 11 different players score in the game.
Edgerton (0-4) was the opposite, as they saw just five players score with 30 of their 40 points coming from two players. Freshman Alivia Farnham led the team with 16 points while Casey Everetts hit three treys, scoring 14.
EDGERTON (40) — Ritter 4; Gerschutz 0; Smith 5; Swank 0; Cape 1; Stuut 0; Farnham 16; Warner 0; Hennessey 0; Everetts 14. Totals: 7-6-8 40.
ARCHBOLD (55) — Rupp 17; McQuade 8; Grime 3; Perez 2; Ruffer 0; Pedraza 2; Rodriguez 5; Ruger 2; Mello 7; Meyer 1; Thiel 3; Kinsman 0; Reyes 2. Totals: 20-2-9 55.
Three-points goals: Edgerton — Everetts 3, Farnham 2, Smith 1; Archbold — Rupp, Grime. Rebounds: Edgerton 28 (Swank 8), Archbold 29 (Rupp 9). Turnovers: Edgerton 34, Archbold 16.
Edgerton 9 6 12 13 — 40
Archbold 14 14 17 10 — 55
Reserves: Archbold 38-8.
Pettisville 45, N. Central 20
PIONEER — Pettisville girls basketball picked up a non-league victory over North Central as the Blackbirds stifled the Eagles, downing them 45-20.
Grace Crawford led the way for Pettisville (3-2) as she went 3-of-5 from the charity stripe. Leah Beck added nine points.
For North Central (0-4), they saw just six first half points and were led by Grecia Dominguez and Cailyn Meyers who had four points.
PETTISVILLE (45) — Grieser 8; Klopfenstein 4; Bennett 0; Grimm 2; Strauss 0; Fox 0; Miller 4; King 2; Beck 9; Crawford 13; Wiemken 2. Totals: 12-2-11 45
NORTH CENTRAL (20) — Meyers 3; Stewart 3; Cruz 2; Zimmerman 3; Turner 0; Dominguez 4; King 2; Wright 2. Totals: 8-1-1 20.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — Grieser 2; North Central — Zimmerman. Turnovers: Pettisville 0, North Central 19.
Pettisville 11 8 4 10 — 45
North Central 2 4 10 4 — 20
Reserves: Pettisville, 45-12
Stryker 40, Hilltop 37
WEST UNITY — Stryker clawed back from 13 down at halftime to defeat Hilltop in non-league action 40-37.
The Panthers (3-1) scored just three points in the third quarter compared to 15 for the Cadets (2-3) to get in the deficit but a second half in which they outscored Hilltop 27-7 saw them come out victorious.
Sage Wooalce led the way for Stryker, scoring 15 points and going 5-of-9 from the free throw line. Libbie Baker led all scorers with 17 for Hilltop.
STRYKER (40) — Woolace 15; Leupp 0; Fulk 9; Ramon 0; Wickerham 6; Myers 3; Oberlin 7. Totals: 8-6-6 40.
HILLTOP (37) — Brown 4; Dickinson 3; Routt 2; Baker 17; Bailey 4; Hancock 7. Totals: 14-3-0 37.
Three-point goals: Stryker — Woolace 2, Fulk, Wickerham, Myers, Oberlin; Hilltop — Dickinson, Baker, Hancock. Turnovers: Stryker 10, Hilltop 12.
Stryker 10 3 15 12 — 40
Hilltop 11 15 3 4 — 37
Reserves: Stryker, 39-3.
Montpelier 51, Fayette 28
FAYETTE — Montpelier held Fayette to 12 second-half points, rolling to a 51-28 non-league win over the Eagles.
Jada Uribes hit two treys and led all scorers with 14 points for the Locos (3-1). Aleigha Hillard added 10 tallies.
Neveah Powers and Addison Schang scored seven points each for Fayette (0-4).
MONTPELIER (51) — Hillard 10; Humbarger 5; McGee 8; Mahan 5; Grime 0; Taylor 7; Hopper 2; Uribes 14. Totals 19-8-51.
FAYETTE (28) — Sinks 0; D. Storrs 0; Mitchell 0; Kovar 0; Powers 7; Fetterman 2; Brown 2; K. Storrs 5; Ramay 5; Sliwinski 0; Schang 7. Totals 10-6-28.
Three-point goals: Montpelier — McGee 2, Uribes 2, Humbarger. Fayette — Storrs, Schang.
Montpelier 14 13 10 14 — 51
Fayette 4 12 7 5 — 28
Reserves: Fayette, 33-16.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.