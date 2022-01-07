Basketball carousel.jpg

WHITEHOUSE — Anthony Wayne stunned Napoleon with a 3-pointer at the buzzer from just inside halfcourt to snap a 31-game Northern Lakes League win streak for the Wildcats in a 51-50 thriller on Friday night.

Elise Bender hit the game-winner for the Generals (8-3, 5-2 NLL) , which drained nine treys in the streak-snapping victory. Bender paced AW with 18 points.

Sophie Chipps’ 16 points led the ledger for the Wildcats (No. 2 Division II), which fell to 11-2 (6-1 NLL). Emma Pedroza chipped in 14 markers.

NAPOLEON (50) — Kruse 2; Durham 0; Chipps 16; Badenhop 0; Macheck 7; Tassler 3; Oberhaus 0; Pedroza 14; Rausch 8; Bump 0. Totals 16-14-50.

ANTHONY WAYNE (51) — Miller 3; Womack 12; Schneider 5; Barrow 0; Rybicki 8; B. Bender 5; E. Bender 18; Pollack 0; Smith 0. Totals 18-6-51.

Three-point goals: Napoleon — Chipps, Macheck, Pedroza, Rausch. Anthony Wayne — E. Bender 3, Womack 2, Miller, Schneider, Rybicki, B. Bender.

Napoleon 8 14 14 14 — 50

A. Wayne 8 11 7 25 — 51

Reserves: Anthony Wayne, 37-29.

Archbold 50,

Patrick Henry 31

ARCHBOLD — Archbold seized a 27-7 lead at halftime and evened its NWOAL record at 1-1 with a 50-31 triumph over Patrick Henry.

Harley Phillips canned three longballs and led the Bluestreaks (8-5) with 16 points while Leah McQuade chipped in a dozen.

Kasyn Weber put up seven points and four rebounds to pace the Patriots (0-11, 0-2 NWOAL).

PATRICK HENRY (31) — Nelson 2; Boyer 2; Seemann 5; Weber 7; M. Prigge 5; Bostelman 5; Schwab 2; K. Prigge 3. Totals 13-0-31.

ARCHBOLD (50) — Rupp 8; Mello 2; Hostetler 2; McQuade 12; Grime 4; Moyer 4; Phillips 16; Rodriguez 2. Totals 21-5-50.

Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Seemann, Weber, M. Prigge, Bostelman, K. Prigge. Archbold — Phillips 3. Rebounds: Patrick Henry 14 (Weber 4), Archbold 18 (McQuade, Hostetler 4). Turnovers: Patrick Henry 24, Archbold 8.

P. Henry 3 4 9 15 — 31

Archbold 13 14 10 13 — 50

Reserves: Archbold, 34-28.

Liberty Center 49,

Delta 27

LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center moved to 2-0 in the NWOAL standings, pulling away from visiting Delta, 49-27.

Bea Barrett led a balanced scorecard for the Tigers (8-4, 2-0 NWOAL) with nine points and nine rebounds as LC outscored Delta 37-15 over the final three periods. Liberty Center had 11 total players score points in the win.

Sophia Burres’ eight points were tops for the Panthers (3-7, 1-1 NWOAL).

DELTA (27) — Weber 6; Burres 8; Irelan 2; Friess 2; Haas 7; Sprow 2. Totals 12-1-27.

LIBERTY CENTER (49) — Giesige 3; Gray 7; Armey 4; K. Mohler 7; H. Mohler 4; Keller 2; Jones 5; E. Mohler 2; Wachtman 3; Gerken 3; Barrett 9. Totals 17-11-49.

Three-point goals: Delta — Burres 2. Liberty Center — Gray, H. Mohler, Jones, Barrett.

Delta 12 5 6 4 — 27

L. Center 12 16 11 10 — 49

Reserves: Liberty Center, 44-9.

