HOLLAND – Napoleon doubled up on NLL titles, claiming the first league tournament title after winning the regular season as they knocked off Northview 63-53 in the tournament championship game Friday at Springfield.
Napoleon came in ranked second in Division II. Northview is 14th in Division I.
Northview made a run in the second half, cutting a 19-point second half Napoleon lead down to a single point.
Taylor Strock, who led Napoleon with 15 points, hit a free throw early in the final period to become Napoleon’s all-time leading scorer.
Napoleon was able to push its lead back out thanks to a 12 of 12 count from the free throw line in the final quarter.
Emma Pedroza added 11 points for Napoleon (19-1).
Kacee Baumhower led Northview (16-3) with 24 points. Taylor Stacy chipped in 12 points.
NORTHVIEW (53) – Bawmhower 24; Stacy 12; Maple 9; Hunt 6; Michaelson 2. Totals 19-3-53.
NAPOLEON (63) – Strock 25; Pedroza 11; Helberg 9; Ressler 8; Chipps 5; Rausch 3; Hopkins 2. Totals 20-16-63.
Rebounds: Northview 29 (Michaelson 6), Napoleon 34 (Strock, Ressler 7). Turnovers: Northview 11, Napoleon 5.
Northview 11 13 16 13 – 53
Napoleon 21 16 7 19 – 63
