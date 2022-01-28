NAPOLEON — Emma Pedroza and Sophie Chipps combined for 35 of Napoleon’s 54 points Friday night as the Wildcats cruised to a 54-30 win over Maumee at the Grand Canyon.
Pedroza led the way with 20 for the Wildcats (15-3, 10-2 NLL) while Chipps added 15.
Maumee (3-14, 0-12) was led by Jessica Roper’s 11 while freshman Lucy Porter added 10.
MAUMEE (30) — Roper 11; Porter 10; Binkowski 4; Westrick 3; Schnieder 2; Warncke 0; Jones 0; Williams 0; Phillips 0; Freeman 0. Totals: 7-3-7-30.
NAPOLEON (54) — Pedroza 20; Chipps 15; Kruse 4; Macheck 4; Badenhop 3; Ripke 2; Durham 2; Rausch 2; Bump 2; Sonnenberg 0; Tassler 0; Oberhaus 0; Burill 0. Totals: 14-6-8-54
Three-point goals: Maumee — Binkowski. Napoleon — Pedroza 3, Chipps 2, Badenhop.
Maumee 5 11 8 6 — 30
Napoleon 9 21 8 16 — 54
Reserves: Napoleon 27-6.
