NAPOLEON – Napoleon got back to winning ways in the Northern Lakes League, dispatching visiting Maumee 53-21.
Sophie Chipps led the way for the Wildcats (7-11, 5-8 NLL) with 19 points while Makayla Kruse chipped in 14 as Napoleon outscored Maumee (1-16, 0-12) 38-6 in the middle two quarters.
MAUMEE (21) - Jones 0; Porter 7; Smith 0; Miller 0; Hughes 2; Birkowski 1; Calopietro 0; Yancy 0; Bischoff 8; Schrieder 3. Totals 6-7-21.
NAPOLEON (53) — Sonnenberg 3; Ripke 0; Rosebrook 2; M. Kruse 14; Chipps 19; Huddle 0; L. Kruse 3; Tassler 7; Oberhaus 2; Schnitkey 0; Burill 0; Good 3; Thompson 0; Smith 0; Butler 0. Totals 21-7-53.
Three-point goals: Maumee — Bischoff. Napoleon — Sonnenberg, Chipps, Tassler, Good.
Maumee 8 5 1 7 — 21
Napoleon 11 23 15 4 — 53
Reserves: Napoleon, 36-18.
W. Trace 60, Edgerton 45
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace placed a trio in double figures as the Raiders scored a season-high 60 points in a 15-point league win over Edgerton, 60-45.
Careen Winans hit three treys and paced the Raiders (9-8, 4-1 GMC) with 16 points. Gracie Shepherd added 15 markers while Harper Myers scored 12.
Alivia Farnham knocked down two 3-pointers and had 14 points to lead the Bulldogs (3-14, 1-4). Casey Everetts netted 11 with three treys while Ava Swank tallied 10.
EDGERTON (45) — Ritter 3; Gerschutz 0; Smith 1; Swank 10; Cape 3; Stuut 2; Farnham 14; Warner 0; Everetts 11; Blalock 0; Keppeler 1. Totals 12-14-45.
WAYNE TRACE (60) — A. Moore 4; Myers 12; Miller 0; Shepherd 15; Care. Winans 16; L. Moore 8; Caro. Winans 6; To. Sinn 0. Totals 18-26-60.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Everetts 3, Farnham 2, Swank, Cape. Wayne Trace — Care. Winans 3, Myers.
Edgerton 9 14 8 14 — 45
Wayne Trace 15 18 12 15 — 60
