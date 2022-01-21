Napoleon 46, Perrysburg 34
PERRYSBURG — Napoleon bounced back in a rugged Northern Lakes League victory over host Perrysburg on Friday, 46-34.
Emma Pedroza put up 14 points to lead the charge for the Wildcats (13-3, 8-2 NLL, No. 8 Division II), which clamped down defensively in the second half with a 32-14 advantage over the Yellowjackets (8-8, 5-5).
NAPOLEON (46) — Kruse 6; Durham 0; Chipps 7; Badenhop 0; Macheck 4; Tassler 4; Oberhaus 0; Pedroza 14; Rausch 7; Bump 4. Totals 19-4-46.
PERRYSBURG (34) — French 0; Nordahl 0; Kilbride 3; Koval 0; Takats 8; Turk 2; Gibbs 7; Achenbach 0; Sims 14; Jaco 0. Totals 14-2-34.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Kruse 2, Chipps, Rausch. Perrysburg — Sims 3, Kilbride.
Napoleon 6 8 15 17 — 46
Perrysburg 11 9 5 9 — 34
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.