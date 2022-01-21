Napoleon 46, Perrysburg 34

PERRYSBURG — Napoleon bounced back in a rugged Northern Lakes League victory over host Perrysburg on Friday, 46-34.

Emma Pedroza put up 14 points to lead the charge for the Wildcats (13-3, 8-2 NLL, No. 8 Division II), which clamped down defensively in the second half with a 32-14 advantage over the Yellowjackets (8-8, 5-5).

NAPOLEON (46) — Kruse 6; Durham 0; Chipps 7; Badenhop 0; Macheck 4; Tassler 4; Oberhaus 0; Pedroza 14; Rausch 7; Bump 4. Totals 19-4-46.

PERRYSBURG (34) — French 0; Nordahl 0; Kilbride 3; Koval 0; Takats 8; Turk 2; Gibbs 7; Achenbach 0; Sims 14; Jaco 0. Totals 14-2-34.

Three-point goals: Napoleon — Kruse 2, Chipps, Rausch. Perrysburg — Sims 3, Kilbride.

Napoleon 6 8 15 17 — 46

Perrysburg 11 9 5 9 — 34

