Bob Fisher
Holiday Classic
Leipsic 32, Swanton 24
SWANTON — Leipsic held Swanton to six second-half points to defeat the Bulldogs 32-24 in the Bob Fisher Holiday Classic final.
Alaina Pelland hit two treys and netted 11 points to lead Swanton (6-3), which made just 9-of-36 attempts from the field with 19 turnovers.
LEIPSIC (32) — Martinez 12; Kirkendall 2; Cunningham 1; Henry 5; Hermiller 1; Langhals 9; S. Schroeder 0; Haselman 2. Totals 12-42 1-7 32.
SWANTON (24) — Crow 4, Finfera 0; Gowing 2; Nelson 0; Floyd 2; Yeager 0; Manning 5; Pelland 11. Totals 9-36 2-8 24.
Three-point goals: Leipsic — Martinez 4, Henry, Langhals. Swanton — Pelland 2, Manning, Crow. Rebounds: Leipsic 31, Swanton 34. Turnovers: Leipsic 14, Swanton 19.
Leipsic 4 14 10 4 — 32
Swanton 8 10 3 3 — 24
Miller City 41,
Continental 17
CONTINENTAL — Miller City evened its Putnam County League record at 2-2 with a 41-17 smothering of host Continental.
Ava Ruck’s 13 points led Miller City (6-4) while Chelsea Erford hit three treys and added 11 markers.
Bryn Tegenkamp hit five free throws and paced Continental (0-11, 0-2 PCL) with 10 points as the Pirates were outscored 22-5 in the second half after leading 10-6 through one stanza.
MILLER CITY (41) — C. Erford 11; Wenzinger 2; Ruck 13; Schnipke 2; Inkrott 3; G. Pfau 3; M. Erford 7. Totals 16-47 2-8 41.
CONTINENTAL (17) — Knowles 2; Tegenkamp 10; Logan 1; Cordes 2; Crossgrove 2. Totals 5-6-17.
Three-point goals: Miller City — C. Erford 3, Ruck, Inkrott, G. Pfau, M. Erford. Continental — Tegenkamp. Rebounds: Miller City 27 (M. Erford, Schnipke 5). Turnovers: Miller City 13.
Miller City 6 13 11 11 — 41
Continental 10 2 2 3 — 17
Reserves: Miller City, 35-12.
