EDGERTON — Edgerton picked up a confidence boost on Friday in the form of a 30-25 win over visiting Archbold in girls basketball action for its first win under head coach Marchetta Caryer.
Dominique Fort tallied nine points, including a 4-of-4 night at the stripe, to pace Edgerton (1-4).
Addi Ziegler’s eight points paced Archbold (2-3), which committed 15 turnovers in the loss.
ARCHBOLD (25) - Rupp 0; Mello 2; Hostetler 3; Rodriguez 2; McQuade 3; Grime 0; Ziegler 8; Moyer 3; Phillips 0; Perez 4; Ruffer 0. Totals 9-5-25.
EDGERTON (30) — Wickerham 0; Ritter 2; Gerschutz 6; Smith 3; Cape 7; Rudersdorf 2; Stark 0; Hennessey 0; Schroeder 2; Fort 9. Totals 9-10-30.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Hostetler, Ziegler. Edgerton — Fort, Gerschutz. Turnovers: Archbold 15, Edgerton 29.
Archbold 4 8 5 8 — 25
Edgerton 3 5 7 15 — 30
Reserves: Archbold, 25-9.
Stryker 39, Hilltop 37
STRYKER — Stryker’s Lexi Wickerham scored her second bucket of the game with 4.2 seconds, helping lift the Panthers to a 39-37 non-league victory over Hilltop on Friday to move to 4-0 on the year.
Haylee Fulk drained five 3-pointers and netted a game-high 18 points for Stryker (4-0) while Sage Woolace added 11 markers.
Leanna Baker led all scorers for Hilltop (2-3) with eight markers.
HILLTOP (37) — Wiley 0; La. Baker 4; Li. Baker 7; Jones 2; Bailey 6; Hancock 7; Connolly 3; Le. Baker 8. Totals 13-6-37.
STRYKER (39) — Woolace 11; E. Fulk 4; Ramon 2; Wickerham 4; H. Fulk 18; Myers 0. Totals 13-8-39.
Three-point goals: Hilltop — Bailey 2, Hancock 2, Connolly. Stryker — H. Fulk 5, E. Fulk, Woolace. Turnovers: Hilltop 11, Stryker 14.
Hilltop 6 4 14 13 — 37
Stryker 4 8 13 14 — 39
N. Central 40, Pettisville 25
PETTISVILLE — North Central held Pettisville to single digits in all four quarters, stifling the Blackbirds in a 40-25 non-conference triumph.
Madison Brown nearly outscored Pettisville by herself, netting 24 points with four 3-pointers in the win for the Eagles (2-3).
Ellie Grieser’s 12 points were tops for Pettisville, which fell to 1-4.
NORTH CENTRAL (40) — M. Brown 24; Balser 6; Burnett 4; Stewart 4; Bonney 2; R. Brown 0; Dominguez 0; Wright 0. Totals 13-8-40.
PETTISVILLE (25) — Grieser 12; Klopfenstein 0; Grimm 6; Plank 3; King 2; Beck 1; Crawford 1. Totals 7-7-25.
Three-point goals: North Central — M. Brown 4, Balser, Burnett. Pettisville — Grimm 2, Grieser, Plank. Turnovers: North Central 11, Pettisville 10.
N. Central 10 6 13 11 — 40
Pettisville 8 6 5 6 — 25
Reserves: North Central, 6-1 (two quarters).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.