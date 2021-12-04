EDGERTON — Edgerton picked up a confidence boost on Friday in the form of a 30-25 win over visiting Archbold in girls basketball action for its first win under head coach Marchetta Caryer.

Dominique Fort tallied nine points, including a 4-of-4 night at the stripe, to pace Edgerton (1-4).

Addi Ziegler’s eight points paced Archbold (2-3), which committed 15 turnovers in the loss.

ARCHBOLD (25) - Rupp 0; Mello 2; Hostetler 3; Rodriguez 2; McQuade 3; Grime 0; Ziegler 8; Moyer 3; Phillips 0; Perez 4; Ruffer 0. Totals 9-5-25.

EDGERTON (30) — Wickerham 0; Ritter 2; Gerschutz 6; Smith 3; Cape 7; Rudersdorf 2; Stark 0; Hennessey 0; Schroeder 2; Fort 9. Totals 9-10-30.

Three-point goals: Archbold — Hostetler, Ziegler. Edgerton — Fort, Gerschutz. Turnovers: Archbold 15, Edgerton 29.

Archbold 4 8 5 8 — 25

Edgerton 3 5 7 15 — 30

Reserves: Archbold, 25-9.

Stryker 39, Hilltop 37

STRYKER — Stryker’s Lexi Wickerham scored her second bucket of the game with 4.2 seconds, helping lift the Panthers to a 39-37 non-league victory over Hilltop on Friday to move to 4-0 on the year.

Haylee Fulk drained five 3-pointers and netted a game-high 18 points for Stryker (4-0) while Sage Woolace added 11 markers.

Leanna Baker led all scorers for Hilltop (2-3) with eight markers.

HILLTOP (37) — Wiley 0; La. Baker 4; Li. Baker 7; Jones 2; Bailey 6; Hancock 7; Connolly 3; Le. Baker 8. Totals 13-6-37.

STRYKER (39) — Woolace 11; E. Fulk 4; Ramon 2; Wickerham 4; H. Fulk 18; Myers 0. Totals 13-8-39.

Three-point goals: Hilltop — Bailey 2, Hancock 2, Connolly. Stryker — H. Fulk 5, E. Fulk, Woolace. Turnovers: Hilltop 11, Stryker 14.

Hilltop 6 4 14 13 — 37

Stryker 4 8 13 14 — 39

N. Central 40, Pettisville 25

PETTISVILLE — North Central held Pettisville to single digits in all four quarters, stifling the Blackbirds in a 40-25 non-conference triumph.

Madison Brown nearly outscored Pettisville by herself, netting 24 points with four 3-pointers in the win for the Eagles (2-3).

Ellie Grieser’s 12 points were tops for Pettisville, which fell to 1-4.

NORTH CENTRAL (40) — M. Brown 24; Balser 6; Burnett 4; Stewart 4; Bonney 2; R. Brown 0; Dominguez 0; Wright 0. Totals 13-8-40.

PETTISVILLE (25) — Grieser 12; Klopfenstein 0; Grimm 6; Plank 3; King 2; Beck 1; Crawford 1. Totals 7-7-25.

Three-point goals: North Central — M. Brown 4, Balser, Burnett. Pettisville — Grimm 2, Grieser, Plank. Turnovers: North Central 11, Pettisville 10.

N. Central 10 6 13 11 — 40

Pettisville 8 6 5 6 — 25

Reserves: North Central, 6-1 (two quarters).

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments