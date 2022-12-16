HOLGATE — Holgate downed Edon 43-34 in a game that saw the Tigers pull away in the Buckeye Border Conference opener thanks to a 24-point second half.
Lexi Schuller led all scorers and did most of that scoring in the second half with 13 of her game-high 18 points coming after the break. Madison Clark added 10 points for the Tigers (5-3, 1-0 BBC) and led the way in the first quarter, going 4-of-4 from the line in the opening stanza.
Edon (2-8, 0-1 BBC) saw Natalie Wofford score 14, 12 of which came in the second half.
EDON (34) — Wofford 14; A. Derck 0; Gr. Ripke 3; Craven 1; M. Derck 0; Hickman 2; G. Ge. Ripke 5; Rombouts 0; Gearig 9; Reitzel 0. Totals: 10-1-10
HOLGATE (43) — Tijerina 3; Bower 8; Wilhelm 2; Schuller 18; Clark 10; Fritz 0; Pennington 0; Masso 2. Totals: 13-1-12 43.
Three-point goals: Edon — Ge. Ripke; Holgate — Bower. Turnovers: Edon 26, Holgate 13
Edon 3 11 13 7 — 34
Holgate 12 7 12 12 — 43
Stryker 48, N. Central 27
STRYKER — Stryker ambushed North Central to the tune of 34 first half points as they rolled to a 48-27 Buckeye Border Conference opening win over North Central on their home floor.
Senior Sage Woolace played a big part in that ambush as she led all scorers with 22 points, 18 in the first half. Emma Fulk added 12 points for the Panthers (7-1, 1-0 BBC).
North Central (1-8, 0-1 BBC) struggled to hold on to the ball with 27 turnovers in the contest. Cailyn Meyers had eight points to lead the way.
NORTH CENTRAL (27) — Meyers 8; Burnett 5; Cruz 0; Zimmerman 7; Turner 2; Dominguez 0; King 4; Wright 1; Walker 0; Frame 0. Totals: 10-1-4 27.
STRYKER (48) — Froelich 2; Woolace 22; Leupp 0; Fulk 12; Ramon 2; Creighton 0; Wickerham 4; Myers 0; Rethmel 4; Oberlin 2. Totals: 19-2-4 48.
Three-point goals: North Central — Zimmerman; Stryker — Woolace 2. Turnovers: North Central 27, Stryker 15.
North Central 4 9 8 11 — 27
Stryker 17 17 8 6 — 48
Reserves: 28-18 Stryker
Hilltop 39, Pettisville 38
WEST UNITY — Despite trailing by four at the half, Hilltop was just barely able to edge out a 39-38 win over Pettisville in their Buckeye Border Conference opener.
Libbie Baker led all scorers and led Hilltop (6-3, 1-0 BBC) with 13 points on the night. Mia Hancock added 10 while Molly Dickinson added eight, six coming on two from long distance.
Pettisville’s (4-5, 0-1 BBC) Hollyn Klopfenstein and Amanda Grimm each had eight points.
PETTISVILLE (38) — Grieser 2; Klopfenstein 8; Grimm 8; Miller 2; King 5; Beck 6; Crawford 7. Totals: 15-1-3 38
HILLTOP (39) — Brown 0; Dickinson 8; Routt 0; Baker 13; Van Arsdalen 0; Bailey 6; Hancock 10; JoHangton 2. Totals: 10-4-7 39.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — King; Hilltop — Dickinson 2, Bailey, Hancock.
Pettisville 11 9 8 10 — 38
Hilltop 8 8 11 12 — 39
Reserves: Pettisville 25-13
Montpelier 58, Fayette 31
MONTPELIER — Montpelier started their season on the right track in their Buckeye Border Conference opener as they led by nine at half, but scored 37 points in the second half to pull away and down Fayette at home 58-31.
Mandy Taylor led all scorers and led Montpelier (6-1, 1-0 BBC) with 16 points while Kelsie Bumb knocked down two threes for the Locos and had 13.
Fayette’s Demi Storrs and Neveah Powers led the way with seven points each.
FAYETTE (31) — Sinks 3; D. Storrs 7; Mitchell 2; Kovar 0; Powers 7; Gorsuch 0; Brown 3; K. Storrs 0; Ramay 2; Silwinski 3; Schang 4. Totals: 6-3-10 31
MONTPELIER (58) — Bumb 13; Hillard 0; Humbarger 0; McGee 5; Mahan 7; Grime 8; Taylor 16; J. Uribes 9. Totals: 20-2-12 58.
Three-point goals: Fayette — D. Storrs 2, Powers; Montpelier Bumb 2.
Fayette 5 7 7 12 — 31
Montpelier 11 10 20 17 — 58
Reserves: 34-7 Fayette
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.