PETTISVILLE — Hicksville bounced back from a road loss at Bryan with a convincing road win on Friday, stifling Pettisville in a 45-18 victory.
Kenzie Schroeder led the Aces with 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in the victory for Hicksville (2-4), which outscored the Blackbirds 27-5 over the second and third quarters. Avery Slattery chipped in 10 points.
Ellie Grieser and Amanda Grimm each scored six points for Pettisville, which fell to 0-3.
HICKSVILLE (45) — Slattery 10; Phillips 8; Seitz 0; Schroeder 18; Smith 2; Bergman 4; Eicher 2; Monroe 0; Bailey 0; Baird 1. Totals 18-6-45.
PETTISVILLE (18) — Grieser 6; Hartzler 0; Klopfenstein 0; Grimm 6; Strauss 0; Plank 2; King 2; Beck 1; Crawford 1. Totals 5-7-18.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — Phillips 2, Slattery. Pettisville — Grieser. Rebounds: Hicksville 28 (Schroeder 10), Pettisville 33. Turnovers: Hicksville 9, Pettisville 27.
Hicksville 11 13 14 7 — 45
Pettisville 6 3 2 7 — 18
Reserves: Hicksville, 20-11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.