PETTISVILLE — Hicksville bounced back from a road loss at Bryan with a convincing road win on Friday, stifling Pettisville in a 45-18 victory.

Kenzie Schroeder led the Aces with 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in the victory for Hicksville (2-4), which outscored the Blackbirds 27-5 over the second and third quarters. Avery Slattery chipped in 10 points.

Ellie Grieser and Amanda Grimm each scored six points for Pettisville, which fell to 0-3.

HICKSVILLE (45) — Slattery 10; Phillips 8; Seitz 0; Schroeder 18; Smith 2; Bergman 4; Eicher 2; Monroe 0; Bailey 0; Baird 1. Totals 18-6-45.

PETTISVILLE (18) — Grieser 6; Hartzler 0; Klopfenstein 0; Grimm 6; Strauss 0; Plank 2; King 2; Beck 1; Crawford 1. Totals 5-7-18.

Three-point goals: Hicksville — Phillips 2, Slattery. Pettisville — Grieser. Rebounds: Hicksville 28 (Schroeder 10), Pettisville 33. Turnovers: Hicksville 9, Pettisville 27.

Hicksville 11 13 14 7 — 45

Pettisville 6 3 2 7 — 18

Reserves: Hicksville, 20-11.

