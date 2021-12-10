METAMORA — After allowing 20 points in the first quarter, Evergreen allowed 14 points the rest of the way in a 40-34 home win over Pettisville in girls basketball action on Friday.
Bekah Bowser hit three treys and paced the Vikings (4-2) with 17 points as Evergreen outscored the Blackbirds 21-6 in the second half.
Alli King also hit three longballs in an 11-point effort to lead Pettisville (1-6).
PETTISVILLE (34) — Grieser 4; Klopfenstein 0; Grimm 5; Plank 8; King 11; Beck 6. Totals 12-4-34.
EVERGREEN (40) — Valentine 0; Bowser 17; Serna 4; Emmitt 0; Schuster 2; Wilson 0; Ricker 11; Chamberlin 6. Totals 16-5-40.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — King 3, Plank 2, Grimm. Evergreen — Bowser 3.
Pettisville 20 8 2 4 — 34
Evergreen 9 10 14 7 — 40
Reserves: Evergreen, 48-23.
N. Central 46, Fayette 20
PIONEER — Madison Brown scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half, helping North Central stake out an early lead en route to a 46-20 non-league win over Fayette.
Lauren Balser added 10 points for the host Eagles (5-4) while Isabelle Burnett chipped in three treys for nine points.
Gracee Bingman’s two 3-pointers and six points paced Fayette (0-5).
FAYETTE (20) — Sinks 0; Storrs 2; Bingman 6; Kovar 1; Powers 2; Vanderveer 4; Ramay 0; Sepp 2; Reinking 1. Totals 7-4-20.
NORTH CENTRAL (46) — M. Brown 17; Balser 10; Burnette 9; Cruz 0; Stewart 2; Bonney 6; R. Brown 0; Dominguez 0; King 0; Wright 2. Totals 16-9-46.
Three-point goals: Fayette — Bingman 2. North Central — Burnett 3, Balser 2.
Fayette 2 3 7 8 — 20
N. Central 11 19 5 11 — 46
Reserves: North Central, 26-18.
