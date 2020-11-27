The trio of Braelyn Wymer, Reagan Rouleau and Brooklyn Green combined to score 44 of Delta’s 53 points as the Lady Panthers improved to 4-0 on the season with a 53-30 win at Tinora in a game played at Tinora Elementary School.
Wymer led all scorers with 18 points, while Rouleau added 16 and Green chipped in 10.
The Lady Panthers pulled away in the second half. Tinora cut the deficit to 24-17 at the half, then Delta outscored the Lady Rams 12-4 in the third period to pull away.
Tristen Norden led Tinora (0-2) with seven points.
DELTA (53) – Ford 0, Rouleau 16, Bra. Wymer 18, Green 10, Bro. Wymer 3, Haas 0, Munger 0, Burres 0, Weber 6. Totals 20-10-53.
TINORA (30) – Meyer 6, Norden 7, Harr 4, Wachtman 1, Mueller 6, Okuley 3, Gray 3. Totals 9-9-30.
Three-point goals: Delta – Bra. Wymer 2, Rouleau. Tinora – Mueller 2, Norden. Rebounds: Delta 22 (Bra. Wymer 6), Tinora 19 (Mueller 9). Turnovers: Delta 16, Tinora 32.
Delta 19 5 12 17 – 53
Tinora 9 8 4 9 – 30
Reserves: Tinora, 44-25.
