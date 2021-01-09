BRYAN – After taking the lead in the second period, Bryan was able to keep Wauseon at bay as the Bears won a key NWOAL matchup 48-41 over the Indians on Friday.
McKendry Semer led Bryan (9-1, 2-0) with 13 points. Reese Grothaus tallied 11 markers, but also missed time in the game because of a knee injury.
Autumn Pelok led Wauseon (7-3, 1-1) with 15 points. Hayley Meyer added 10 points.
Bryan held the area’s leading scorer, Marisa Seiler, to five points, all from the free throw line.
WAUSEON (41) – Pelok 15; Raabe 9; Rodriguez 0; Strauss 0; Seiler 5; Ehrsam 0; Carroll 2; Meyer 10. Totals 14-11-41.
BRYAN (48) – D. Taylor 6; Semer 13; Miley 4; Grothaus 11; Zimmerman 0; Lamberson 9; Arnold 0; Long 0; Antigo 5. Totals 17-10-48.
Three-point goals: Wauseon – Pelok, Raabe. Bryan – D. Taylor 2, Grothaus, Antigo.
Wauseon 12 6 11 12 – 41
Bryan 7 17 11 13 – 48
Swanton 40, Evergreen 28
METAMORA – Swanton was able to jump out to a 10-4 lead as the Bulldogs beat Evergreen 40-28 in NWOAL action.
Aricka Lutz led Swanton (7-4, 1-1) with 16 points. Averie Lutz added 10 points.
Bekah Bowser paced the Vikings (5-6, 0-1) with seven tallies.
SWANTON (40) – Taylor 4; Operacz 0; Floyd 4; Ar. Lutz 16; Nelson 0; Eitniear 2; Av. Lutz 10; Pelland 4. Totals 14-10-40.
EVERGREEN (28) – Foster 6; Woodring 4; Bowser 7; Schuster 4; Chamberlin 3; Lumbrezer 4. Totals 13-0-28.
Three-point goals: Swanton – Ar. Lutz 2. Evergreen – Bowser, Chamberlin.
Swanton 10 11 10 9 — 40
Evergreen 4 11 4 9 — 28
Montpelier 52, Fayette 27
MONTPELIER – the host Locos moved to 3-0 in the BBC and 7-1 overall as Montpelier handled Fayette, 52-27.
Ariel Page led a balanced Montpelier attack with 14 points. Chelsea McCord added 13 markers and Jessi Bumb tacked on 10 points.
Amver Gaona and Trista Fruchey led Fayette (0-3, 0-3) with 10 points each.
FAYETTE (27) – Morgan 0; Storrs 0; Bingman 0; Powers 0; Vanderveer 2; Gaona 10; Leininger 2; Robinson 3; Fruchey 10; Stevenson 0; Reinking 0. Totals 12-1-27.
MONTPELIER (52) – Bumb 10; Bexten 2; Fritsch 9; Engels 0; McCord 13; Sommer 0; Richmire 4; Taylor 0; Page 14. Totals 20-10-52.
Three-point goals: Fayette – Gaona, Robinson. Montpelier – Bumb, Fritsch.
Fayette 12 9 6 0 — 27
Montpelier 16 11 11 14 — 52
Stryker 38,
North Central 32 (2OT)
STRYKER – Sage Woolace tallied 26 of Stryker’s 38 points as the Panthers won at home in double overtime against North Central, 38-32.
The Panthers were able to battle back after being kept off the scoreboard in the opening period.
Woolace scored 14 of her points in the extra sessions as Stryker moved to 3-1 in the BBC and 3-3 overall.
Kendal Bonney led North Central (2-4, 2-3) with 13 points.
NORTH CENTRAL (32) – Brown 7; Zimmerman 0; Balser 3; Burnett 2; Hickman 0; Bonney 13; Hollstein 7. Totals 8-12-32.
STRYKER (38) – Woolace 26; Ki. Patterson 0; Ramon 2; Ki. Myers 0; Wickerham 6; Ka. Myers 4; Dangler 0; Blevins 0; Ka. Patterson 0. Totals 11-16-38.
Three-point goals: North Central – Bonney 2, Brown, Balser. Stryker – none.
North Central 6 5 7 6 8 — 32
Stryker 0 7 10 7 14 — 38
Reserves: North Central, 21-16.
Hilltop 45, Pettisville 37
WEST UNITY – Kodi Brenner went for 13 points as the Cadets stayed a game back of Montpelier for the BBC lead as Hilltop downed Pettisville, 45-37.
Hilltop is now 4-1 in the BBC and 6-3 ovrall.
The Cadets outscored the Ladybirds 16-8 in the third period to pull away.
Ellie Grieser led Pettisville (0-3, 0-6) with 14 points.
PETTISVILLE (37) – Grieser 14; Hartzler 7; Plank 4; King 4; Beck 2; Crawford 6. Totals 15-4-37.
HILLTOP (45) – Jermeay 7; Bailey 2; Barnum 7; Hancock 3; Conolly 9; Le. Baker 4; Brenner 13. Totals 17-5-45.
Three-point goals: Pettisville – Grieser 2, Hartzler. Hilltop – Jermeay 2, Brenner 2, Hancock, Conolly. Rebounds: Pettisville 28, Hilltop 19. Turnovers: Pettisville 21, Hilltop 9.
Pettisville 11 6 8 12 — 37
Hilltop 14 5 16 10 — 45
