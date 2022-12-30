BRYAN — It took a little bit of everything for Bryan girls basketball to claim their fourth-straight Bryan Image Pro Holiday Classic title on Friday night, but the Golden Bears were able to do a little bit of everything, downing a streaking Fairview team 60-52.
Bryan (9-1) continues streaking themselves with the win, as they have now rattled off eight-straight since their loss to Lima Bath in the second game of the season. Fairview (9-3) sees their seven-game win streak come to an end with the loss.
The first thing that the Golden Bears needed was a good start against a Fairview squad that was not only winning games, but blowing teams out coming in as they held an average winning margin of 40 points in their last six contests.
But Bryan is one of the toughest tests that the Apaches have seen all season, and it played out that way with the Golden Bears jumping out to a 20-10 first quarter lead after down 8-6, they went on a 12-0 run only stoppered by two Kelly Crites free throws with 1.1 seconds left in the opening quarter.
“We started the game well and we needed to, we knew coming in that this Fairview team could score,” Bryan head coach Todd Grosjean said.
Fairview clawed their way back in the second quarter starting it on a 4-0 run, but again Bryan pushed back with a 6-0 run as Blayze Langenderfer, Marah Smith and Kailee Thiel all had twos to tie the Golden Bears’ largest lead of the game.
Bryan wouldn’t score again in the entire quarter though and Fairview ended the quarter on a 6-0 run, the final two coming via a hard drive to the basket by Crites as time dwindled down.
Fairview continued their scoring wave into the second half as though a Smith three would fall for Bryan on the first play of the half, a 9-0 run, jumpstarted by two Crites close-range buckets, and finished by Allison Rhodes on an and-one, tied the game at 29 with five minutes left to play in the third quarter.
“I thought we just started to get a little bit better shot selection,” Fairview head coach Russell Zeedyk said. “In that first quarter we were just rushing things.”
In the face of adversity, Bryan got another one of those things they needed — a response.
And who better to give it than their leading scorer and captain Reese Grothaus, who was held to just five points in the first half, but starting with a three to push their lead back to 32-29, scored six in the third quarter, both coming via the long ball, the second of which put the Golden Bears up 39-31. The lead ultimately swelled to 41-31 with two Langenderfer free throws. Grothaus ended up leading Bryan with 15 on the night, 10 coming in the second half.
“She just does so many things. She handles the ball, she’s a coach on the floor, she obviously hit some big threes there in that third quarter,” Grosjean said.
Once Bryan got the lead back in their grasp midway through the third quarter, they started to run away with the game, going on a 22-6 run from that point the two were deadlocked at 29 in the third quarter.
Down 51-35 in the fourth quarter, Fairview made a vaillant fourth quarter effort as they were able to cut the lead down to eight but that’s as far as it would go and where the game would end.
“Shots just really didn’t fall for us until the end and it was nice to see the girls not give up,” Zeedyk said of the effort to cut a 16-point fourth quarter lead to single digits.
Bryan saw four players reach double figures on the night with Ella Voigt adding 12 and Thiel along with Smith each adding 10. Smith grabbed six rebounds on the night as well.
Fairview’s Crites led the way for the Apaches with 15 points. Rhodes added 14 while Carrie Zeedyk, who leads the Apaches in scoring on the year had eight points, and just two in the first half.
“I thought we did a fantastic job on the Zeedyk girl,” Grosjean said. “Obviously Ella (Voigt) started on her but when she got into foul trouble there in that first half Marah (Smith) took over. Really proud of those two, they both have been great defensive stoppers for us,” Grosjean said.
Voigt along with Grothaus were both named to the all-tournament team alongside Rhodes from Fairview, Sage Woolace of Stryker and Meara McGee of Montpelier.
“Ella Voigt had the tournament of her life,” Grosjean said. “We’ve seen it in the summer and obviously she played really well last night and then again tonight.”
FAIRVIEW (52) — Mavis 0; Singer 6; Ca Zeedyk 8; Crites 15; Rhodes 14; Hammer 6; Taylor 3. Totals: 12-3-19.
BRYAN (60) — Thiel 10; Voigt 12; Gray 4; Grothaus 15; Rau 5; Smith 10; Langenderfer 4; Alspaugh 0. Totals: 13-7-13 60.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Singer, Crites, Rhodes; Bryan — Grothaus 3, Voigt 2, Rau, Smith. Rebounds: Fairview 14 (Crites 5), Bryan 23 (Smith 6). Turnovers: Fairview 12, Bryan 9.
Bryan 20 6 15 19 — 60
Fairview 10 10 11 21 — 52
STRYKER (49) — Woolace 20; Leupp 3; Ruffer 0; Fulk 2; Ramon 2; Creighton 0; Wickerham 16; Myers 0; Rethmel 3; Oberlin 3. Totals 12-18-49.
MONTPELIER (43) — Bumb 14; Hillard 0; Humbarger 0; McGee 13; Mahan 0; Grime 0; Taylor 4; Hopper 0; Uribes 12. Totals 16-4-43.
Three-point goals: Stryker — Woolace 3, Leupp, Wickerham, Rethmel, Oberlin. Montpelier — Bumb 3, McGee 2, Uribes 2.
Stryker 14 8 7 20 — 49
Montpelier 10 12 15 6 — 43
