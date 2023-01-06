ARCHBOLD — Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls basketball matchups began on Friday night and league-favorites Bryan started off their title defense with a 52-34 road win over Archbold.
The Golden Bears (11-1, 1-0 NWOAL) saw three players reach double figures on the night with Kailee Thiel leading the way with 17 points while also adding a team-high five rebounds. Reese Grothaus added 12 and Ella Voigt added 11.
Archbold (7-5, 0-1 NWOAL) were led by Leah McQuade’s 11 points and six rebounds. Carly Grime was second on the team with six points, both coming via the long ball.
BRYAN (52) — Thiel 17; Voigt 11; Grothaus 12; Rau 0; Smith 0; Arnold 4; Landgenderfer 4; Alspaugh 4; Blevins 0; Zimmerman 0; Brown 0; Vollmer 0. Totals: 19-2-8 52
ARCHBOLD (34) — Rupp 2; McQuade 11; Perez 2; Grime 6; Pedraza 0; Rodriguez 0; Mello 0; Meyer 2; Thiel 3; Reyes 4; Gericke 0; Ruffer 0. Totals: 6-2-16 34.
Three-point goals: Bryan — Voigt, Grothaus; Archbold — Grime 2. Rebounds: Bryan 19 (Thiel 5), Archbold 25 (McQuade 6). Turnovers: Bryan 16, Archbold 33.
Bryan 10 11 16 15 — 52
Archbold 7 7 4 16 — 34
P. Henry 54, Swanton 33
SWANTON — Patrick Henry kicked off their NWOAL slate with a convincing 54-33 win over Swanton.
The Patriots (9-2, 1-0 NWOAL) saw freshmen Ada Christman and Carys Crossland each drop 13 points on the night while Kasey Nelson added eight. The Patriots canned eight from long distance in the game with six different players recording a made three.
Emma Crow led the way with eight point for Swanton (6-5, 0-1 NWOAL), knocking down two threes in the process.
PATRICK HENRY (54) — Nelson 8; Boyer 3; Seemann 4; Weber 7; Guelde 0; Haas 0; M. Prigge 3; Christman 13; Schwab 0; K. Prigge 3; Crossland 13; Moehrman 0. Totals: 9-8-12 54.
SWANTON (33) — Crow 8; Finfera 0; Gowing 5; Nelson 0; Floyd 4; Lagrange 0; Yeager 0; Manning 5; Keiser 0; Carrizales 2; Pelland 7; Haselman 4. Totals: 7-4-9 35.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Nelson 2, Crossland 2, Boyer, Seemann, Weber, Christman; Swanton — Crow 2, Gowing, Manning. Turnovers: Swanton 25, Patrick Henry 15.
Patrick Henry 6 17 14 17 — 54
Swanton 9 9 9 6 — 33
L. Center 51, Wauseon 28
WAUSEON — Liberty Center allowed 11 points from Wauseon’s Hayley Meyer and 17 from everyone else in a 51-28 rout.
Alyssa Giesige and Eliza Jones each netted 10 points to pace the Tigers (11-1, 1-0 NWOAL), which secured the convincing win with a 12-2 fourth-quarter edge.
Kaylin Ehrsam was the next closest to Meyer with eight points in the setback for the Indians (7-6, 0-1).
LIBERTY CENTER (51) — Giesige 10; Gray 9; E. Mohler 0; Armey 4; H. Mohler 2; Keller 2; Perry 0; Miller 9; Jones 10; Gerken 0; Barrett 0; Blanton 5. Totals 21-6-51.
WAUSEON (28) — Stasa 4; Tester 0; Strain 0; Pelok 0; Coronado 3; S. Rupp 2; Leatherman 0; Kay. Ehrsam 8; Marugan 0; Meyer 11. Totals 10-8-28.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Jones 2, Miller. Wauseon — none.
L. Center 11 16 12 12 — 51
Wauseon 7 5 14 2 — 28
Delta 32, Evergreen 25
METAMORA — Delta picked up a low-scoring victory to draw first blood in its NWOAL debut, downing Evergreen, 32-25.
Khloe Weber and Grace Munger each netted 12 points to pace the Panthers (5-5, 1-0 NWOAL), which held Evergreen to 15 points in the first three periods.
Sophomore Addison Ricker’s 12 points were tops for the Vikings (8-5, 0-1).
DELTA (32) — Weber 12; Munger 12; Burres 1; Friess 1; Sprow 6; Lamb 0; Gillen 0; Smith 0; Todd 0; Risner 0. Totals 11-8-32.
EVERGREEN (25) — Gleckler 0; Br. Sintobin 0; Serna 4; Emmitt 3; Lumbrezer 0; Burgermeister 0; Wilson 1; Ricker 12; Chamberlin 5. Totals 9-7-25.
Three-point goals: Delta — Weber 2. Evergreen — none.
Delta 11 9 4 8 — 32
Evergreen 6 7 2 10 — 25
Napoleon 56, A. Wayne 21
NAPOLEON — Napoleon mustered just seven first-half points, falling Anthony Wayne 56-21 in Northern Lakes League action.
The Wildcats (6-8, 3-4 NLL) saw Sophie Chipps score 11 points and knock down the only 3--pointer of the contest for Napoleon.
ANTHONY WAYNE (56) — Smith 12; L. Pike 9; Roder 4; Szul 6; Beuder 15; Pollack 2; Bender 6; M. Pike 2; Engelhart 0. Totals: 22-3-3 56.
NAPOLEON (21) — Sonnenberg 0; Ripke 0; Rosebrook 0; M. Kruse 4; Chipps 11; Huddle 3; L. Kruse 0; Tassler 1; Oberhaus 0; Burill 2. Totals: 5-1-8 21.
Three-point goals: Anthony Wayne — Smith 2, L. Pike 1; Napoleon — Chipps.
Anthony Wayne 12 13 17 14 — 56
Napoleon 3 4 10 4 — 21
