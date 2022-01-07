WAUSEON — In a pivotal NWOAL girls basketball matchup between two state-ranked teams, No. 11 in Division II Bryan was able to stave off a late run by No. 4 in Division III Wauseon and defeat the Indians 49-45 on the road Friday night.
The win is one that comes early on in the season but it is huge for the prospects of the rest of the season as both teams were picked at the top of the league this season with a sizable gap between the rest of the league.
“I don’t know if anybody can beat them. They’re that good,” Wauseon head coach Dan Seiler said following the tough loss. “I thought we had a chance and we did. We just couldn’t capitalize it in the end.
The Indians (8-3, 1-1 NWOAL) did have a chance at the end as after Bryan led 39-31 with just over four minutes remaining in the contest, the Indians made their surge, going on a 4-0 run, capitalized by an Autumn Pelok free throw line jumper, and closed Bryan’s lead to just four with 3:40 remaining.
Bryan head coach Todd Grosjean called a timeout to try and get his girls to regroup and while the Golden Bears never went on their own run to put the game out of reach, they did what they needed to do to win the game.
They went 10-of-12 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter and that gave them the edge, as most of the final quarter was decided from the free throw line as the two teams took a combined 25 free throws in the final stanza.
“The free throws were huge,” Grosjean said. “I think we are shooting 53 percent as a team for the season which in a close game can come back to bite you but fortunately they shot them with confidence tonight which is what your seniors are supposed to do.”
Kailee Thiel, a sophomore who had 10 points on the night, found six of those points at the line, going a perfect 6-of-6 in the fourth quarter and 8-of-10 in the game. Seniors Addie Arnold and Delilah Taylor as well as junior Reese Grothaus also pitched in two points from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter as well.
But even with the cool free throw shooting from the Golden Bears, the Indians still had multiple chances to tie the game up late and just couldn’t get it done thanks to a couple of nice defensive plays from Bryan at the very end of the game.
With 35 seconds left in the game down 47-45, Wauseon’s 21 point per game scorer drove to the basket but was blocked by Arnold. Grothaus was fouled on the ensuing play and after missing both Seiler had another chance crossing in from the left wing to the paint but was tied up by another senior in Taylor, giving the ball back to the Golden Bears with five seconds left in the game.
Taylor was fouled and knocked down both of her free throws to make it 49-45 and seal the game for the Golden Bears.
“It was huge and I think it just got the crowd into it,” Taylor said of her big defensive play. “I’m just glad we weren’t in the position where we were stressing to try and make a shot.”
“We didn’t take care of it very well down the stretch, but that’s a good team,” Grosjean said. “When we made our run it was off of our defense and they were tired. we kind of crawled up in a ball a little bit there in the fourth quarter, but did enough to get out of here with a huge win.”
Despite leading the entirety of the second half, it was pretty much the opposite in the first as Wauseon started the game on an 8-0 run thanks to two Ellie Rodriguez threes and two free throws from Hayley Meyer.
The Golden Bears went on their own 8-8 run, tying it back up in the second quarter. But the Indians gained back control and had it for most of the quarter until Bryan was able to take a 19-18 thanks to a layup by 6-foot-3 senior Lexi Alspaugh, her only two points of the night, to take a lead with just 15 second left in the first half.
A turnover by Wauseon and an Addie Arnold three stretched their lead to 22-18 going into halftime.
“In the first half Lexi Alspaugh came in and got a huge bucket which got us some momentum when we were kind of sleepwalking,” Grosjean said. And then we had Addie hit that big three.”
Despite the big second half defensive plays, Bryan also excelled defensively against Seiler, who led the NWOAL in scoring coming it. She had just two points going into the fourth quarter and finished with eight.
“She’s got to play better and she has to put them in the hoop and finish. She didn’t do that tonight,” Dan Seiler said of his daughter’s play.
“I thought the whole game Ella Voight and Addie (Arnold) did a great job on Seiler,” Grosjean said. “We made her work for every shot she got.”
Wauseon was led on the night by seniors Kadence Carroll and Pelok who both finished with 12 points. Bryan was led by Grothaus’s 11 points. Taylor finished with 10.
Bryan will be back in action on their home court next Thursday against Archbold while Wauseon will welcome non-league foe Bowling Green in on Tuesday night before getting back to league action on the road against Liberty Center on Thursday.
BRYAN (49) — Grothaus 11; D. Taylor 10; Thiel 10; Arnold 8; Rau 3; B. Taylor 2; Landgenderfer 2; Alspaugh 2; Voight 1. Totals: 9-4-19-49.
WAUSEON (45) — Pelok 12; Carroll 12; Seiler 8; Rodriguez 6; Meyer 7; Stasa 0; Tester 0; Strauss 0; Ehrsam 0. Totals: 8-5-14-45
Three-point goals: Bryan — Arnold 2, Grothaus, Rau. Wauseon — Carroll 2, Rodriguez 2, Pelok.
Bryan 6 16 10 17 — 49
Wauseon 8 10 8 19 — 45
Reserves: Bryan, 31-18.
