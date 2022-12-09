PETTISVILLE — Pettisville out-rebounded Evergreen 38-29 and picked up a 55-46 win over the Vikings in girls hoops action on Friday.
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville out-rebounded Evergreen 38-29 and picked up a 55-46 win over the Vikings in girls hoops action on Friday.
Olivia Miller netted 17 points to pace the Blackbirds (4-3), which led 17-4 after one quarter but just 26-25 at half. Ellie Grieser added 16 tallies.
Addison Ricker’s 11 points led the ledger for the Vikings (5-2), which had a four-game win streak snapped. Macy Chamberlin put up 10 points.
EVERGREEN (46) — Serna 7; Ricker 11; Kennedy 8; Chamberlin 10; Gleckler 8; Sintobin 2. Totals 18-53 5-10 46.
PETTISVILLE (55) — Grieser 16; Grimm 7; Miller 17; King 6; Beck 8; Crawford 1. Totals 20-57 9-15 55.
Three-point goals: Evergreen 5-17 (Kennedy 2, Gleckler 2, Chamberlin), Pettisville 6-17 (Miller 2, King 2, Grieser, Grimm). Rebounds: Evergreen 29, Pettisville 38. Turnovers: Evergreen 17, Pettisville 13.
Evergreen 17 9 10 19 — 55
Pettisville 4 21 15 6 — 46
Reserves: Evergreen, 44-25.
N. Central 40, Fayette 35
FAYETTE — Isabelle Burnett’s 13 points led the charge for North Central as the Eagles won their first game of the season, defeating Fayette 40-35.
Mireya Cruz netted nine points for North Central (1-6) while Neveah Powers led all scorers for Fayette (0-5) with two 3-pointers and 16 points.
NORTH CENTRAL (40) — Meyers 1; Burnett 13; Cruz 9; Zimmerman 3; Turner 2; Dominguez 2; King 6; Wright 3. Totals 12-14-40.
FAYETTE (35) — Sinks 0; D. Storrs 0; Kovar 5; Powers 16; Fetterman 0; Brown 4; K. Storrs 5; Ramay 2; Schang 3. Totals 10-11-35.
Three-point goals: North Central — Burnett, Wright. Fayette — Powers 2, Kovar, Schang. Turnovers: North Central 6.
North Central 7 10 10 13 — 40
Fayette 7 6 7 15 — 35
Reserves: Fayette, 47-13.
Hilltop 54, Edon 37
WEST UNITY — Hilltop improved to 5-3 on the season by dispatching visiting Edon 54-37 in non-league action.
Libbie Baker’s 19 points led the Cadets while Mia Hancock added 11.
Natalie Wofford paced the Bombers (2-6) with 18 points.
EDON (37) — Wofford 18; Ripke 2; Craven 3; Briner 6; Hickman 4; Gearig 4. Totals 12-13-37.
HILLTOP (54) — Brown 6; Dickinson 9; Routt 0; Baker 19; VanArsdalen 0; Bailey 9; Hancock 11. Totals 17-16-54.
Three-point goals: Edon — none. Hilltop — Bailey 2, Dickinson, Hancock.
Edon 37
Hilltop 13 7 17 17 — 54
Reserves: Edon, 32-10.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.