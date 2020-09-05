HAVILAND – Trevor Speice tossed a pair of second quarter touchdowns and the Wayne Trace defense made it stand up as the Raiders defeated visiting Ayersville 16-12 in Green Meadows Conference football action at Raider Field Friday night.
Speice finished the night 14 of 26 for 173 yards with touchdown passes to Cameron Cox and Gabe Sutton to lead the Raider offense. The senior signal-caller also added 30 rushing yards for Wayne Trace on a dozen carries.
While it was far from perfect, Raider head coach Mike Speice was pleased to get the win.
“It’s a win,” noted the Raider mentor. “We did a lot of good things tonight but we shot ourselves in the foot a lot again tonight too. That is something we have to clean up.”
After a scoreless first quarter, it was the visiting Pilots who struck first.
Three plays into the second stanza, Jakob Trevino went untouched into the endzone for a three-yard score that put Ayersville in front 6-0 at the 10:51 mark.
The play culminated a 13-play, 95-yard drive that took over six minutes off the clock. It was aided by a Wayne Trace pass interference penalty, one of eight Raider penalties in the contest.
“We need to be better than that,” Speice continued. “We just can’t continue to have that many penalties.”
Wayne Trace quickly answered in the second stanza, needing only five plays on its ensuing possession to take the lead for good.
The Raiders drove 65-yards with a 30-yard scoring strike from Speice to Cox tying the game at 6-6 with 9:20 on the clock. Speice then hooked up with Gage Tinlin on the two-point conversion pass to put Wayne Trace in front 8-6.
Just before halftime, Wayne Trace widened the advantage.
A five-play, 53-yard scoring drive was capped off on a 17-yard touchdown toss from Speice to Sutton to extend the Raider lead to 14-6 with 2:15 left in the half.
Speice then found Sutton for the two-point conversion as well, giving the Raiders a two-possession lead.
“I thought we moved the ball and we were able to finish those two drives there in the second quarter,” stated Speice. “But we need to finish drives more consistently.”
Ayersville drove to the Wayne Trace 20-yard line just before the break. However, Wayne Trace sophomore Race Price intercepted a Trevino pass on the final play of the half to keep the ten-point lead at the midway point.
Neither team generated much offense in the third quarter before Ayersville would make things interesting in the final stanza.
Starting at its own 22-yard line, Ayersville strung together a 78-yard drive over a dozen plays to inch closer in the contest.
Trevino found Ike Eiden on a 19-yard scoring strike to get the Pilots within 16-12 with 2:30 left in the contest. However, the tow-point conversion run was stopped short to keep it a two-possession game.
An onside kick by the Pilots was recovered by Wayne Trace’s Tyler Davis to seal the Raider win.
“It’s always good to get a win but we know that we need to improve,” concluded the Wayne Trace head coach.
Trevino led all rushers in the contest with 73 yards on 21 carries with Blake Eiden adding 30 yards on ten attempts. Trevino also finished 13 of 24 through the air for 145 yards in the contest.
Weston McGuire hauled in five receptions for 41 yards to lead the Pilot receivers. Blake Hauenstein added four catches for 33 yards.
Owen Manz topped Wayne Trace with five receptions for 60 yards and Sutton added four catches for 57 yards. Kyle Slade posted 36 rushing yards on ten carries for the Raiders.
Wayne Trace returns to action on Friday with a road trip to Troy Christian while Ayersville visits Fairview in Green Meadows Conference play.
AHS WTHS
First Downs 19 14
Rushing Yards 37-106 23-89
Passing Yards 161 172
Total Yards 267 261
Passing 614-25-1 14-26-1
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-0
Penalties 4-50 8-100
Ayersville 0 6 0 6 — 12
Wayne Trace 0 16 0 0 — 16
A — Trevino 3-run (kick failed).
WT — Cox 30-pass from Speice (Wenzlick pass from Speice).
WT — Sutton 17-pass from Speice (Sutton pass from Speice).
A — I. Eiden 19-pass from Trevino (run failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Ayersville — Trevino 22-77; B. Eiden 10-21; McGuire 5-8. Wayne Trace — Speice 12-50; Slade 10-39; Team 1-0. PASSING: Ayersville — Trevino 13-24-1-135; McGuire 1-1-0-26. Wayne Trace — Speice 14-26-1-172. RECEIVING: Ayersville — McGuire 5-42; Hauenstein 4-32; I. Eiden 2-45; B. Eiden 2-37; Berner 1-5. Wayne Trace — O. Manz 5-60; Cox 3-43; Sutton 3-37; Antoine 2-13; Morehead 1-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.