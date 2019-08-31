PAULDING — Paulding went for two with time waning on the clock in the fourth quarter but came up short 28-27 against Wayne Trace in the Black Swamp Bowl at Paul Keysor Field on Friday.
Trevor Speice went 19-of-29 for 239 yards through the air, passing for three touchdowns and rushing for another to lead the Raiders (1-0). Owen Manz caught five passes for 122 yards while Nate Showalter, Alex Reinhart and Nathan Gerber all caught touchdown passes.
Fernando Garcia had 26 carries for 164 yards for the Panthers, which lost their ninth straight game in the season series between the two Paulding County foes.
The story was incomplete as of press time. Please visit crescent-news.com to read the full recap of Friday's action.
