WAUSEON — Coming back to force overtime, Wauseon was able to pull out what was an emotional win on an emotional night, scoring a 28-27 decision over Patrick Henry on a night where the Indians celebrated the life of a fallen classmate.
It was “Thane Strong” night, celebrating the life of Thane Wooley, who lost a life-long battle with cancer in 2016.
“It was kind of a back-and-forth game,” said Wauseon coach Shawn Moore. “They took the lead and I thought our guys did a great job of playing hard.”
The Indians won three plays after a pass interference call put Wauseon inside the PH 10. Jonas Tester ran for six yards on an end-around, then Cody Figy appeared to get in, but the officials marked the ball short. Figy was able to sneak in on the next play.
“It was a tremendous football game,” admitted Patrick Henry coach Bill Inselmann. “Both teams played extremely hard. It’s just too bad there had to be a loser.”
Since Patrick Henry missed the two-point attempt on their score, a single point was needed. Samuel Blanco, who already had a game-winning kick this season, was able to get enough of the ball through the uprights for the win.
“It was pretty big,” Blanco said of his game-winning extra point. “This one was more important. I’m so glad I made it.”
The Patriots used five running plays to score on its overtime possession. TJ Rhamy got the last yard to send PH in front. The Patriots elected to go for two, where Rhamy came up short.
“Our holder got injured,” admitted Inselmann. “Otherwise we would have went for one.”
Wauseon needed two scores in the final seven just to send the game into overtime. After Patrick Henry went up 21-7 , Wauseon took to the air. Passes to Penrod, Noah Tester and Penrod took Wauseon from their own 40 to the PH 16. Two plays later, Jonas Tester was open on a slant in the end zone.
The next drive was started with a Jonas Tester interception. Wauseon was stuck in a fourth-and-6 from the PH 34, where Figy found Isaac Wilson for 20 yards.
“In the fourth quarter, we found some openings in the passing game,” admitted Moore. “We’ve been saying all year to let our receivers make plays and they were able to do it.”
After a 13-yard completion to Connar Penrod, Figy scored from a yard out. Jonas Tester came up with the two-point pass, and the game was tied at 21.
Wauseon had a chance to win, as they blocked a punt by Patrick Henry inside the final minute. Holden Serres attempted to scoop up the ball, but instead landed on the pigskin at the PH 13 with 28 seconds left.
Wauseon had a pair of imcomplete passes before the time ran out in regulation.
Patrick Henry used a slow, methodical attack to build a 13-7 lead by halftime. They tied the game by going on a 15-play drive, which ended early on a one-yard run by Morrow. After holding the Indians to a three-and-out, the Patriots went on a 10-play drive, which ended on a three-yard scoring run by Rhamy.
“I thought we had the momentum,” said Inselmann. “They came back in the fourth quarter. Their kids didn’t quit.”
Wauseon got the first score when Figy and Penrod hooked up on a 30-yard pass with 3:40 to go in the first quarter.
PHHS WHS
First Downs 25 20
Rush-Yds 61-276 18-75
Pass Yds 85 274
Total Yds 361 349
Passing 5-12-1 23-39-0
Fum-Lost 0-0 1-1
Pen-Yds 5-40 0-0
P. Henry 0 13 0 8 6 — 27
Wauseon 7 0 0 14 7 — 28
W — Penrod 30-pass from Figy (Blanco kick).
PH — Morrow 1-run (Rhamy kick).
PH — Rhamy 3-run (kick failed).
PH — Morrow 1-run (Feehan pass).
W — J. Tester 14-pass from Figy (kick failed).
W — Figy 1-run (J. Tester pass).
PH — Rhamy 1-run (pass failed).
W — Figy 1-run (Blanco kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Patrick Henry — Rhamy 33-175; Morrow 28-101. Wauseon — Figy 10-48; Wilson 6-13; Penrod 1-12; Leahy 1-2. PASSING: Patrick Henry — Rhamy 5-12-85-1. Wauseon — Figy 23-39-274-0. RECEIVING: Patrick Henry — Holloway 3-57; Schulze 1-16; Morrow 1-12. Wauseon — Penrod 10-123; N. Tester 5-80; Wilson 3-33; J. Tester 3-20; Brock 1-11; DeGroff 1-7.
