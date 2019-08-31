SHERWOOD — It was thrilling all the way to the finish.
Wauseon junior Samuel Blanco knuckled through a 32-yard field goal as the game ended to send the Indians past Fairview 17-14 at The Reservation to open the high school football season.
“We spent all summer talking about Fairview,” said Wauseon coach Shawn Moore, who won in his first outing as the Indian coach. “It paid off. We put together a good game plan. We struggled a bit on offense, but stuck with what we said we wanted to do.”
The Indians needed a couple scrambles just to get close. Taking over with 43.5 seconds left at the Fairview 45 after a punt, quarterback Cody Figy had a pair of scrambles to get close.
After a pair of 15-yard runs, Wauseon was set up with a first down at the Fairview 15. A pair of incomplete passes momentarily stopped the drive, but something out of the players’ control held up play. A clock issue held stopped play for a few moments until the officials could get the game clock where they wanted it.
Satisfied with 7.7 seconds, Wauseon was able to run one more play. Down to 2.4 seconds at the 15, the kicking unit went out on the field. Blanco stepped up and knocked a kick through the right side of the uprights and through to win.
“We switched our kicker on Wednesday,” admitted Moore. “He (Blanco) is a kid that has never played football before. He moved in last year. All he does in practice is kick field goals. I felt that he gave us the best shot.”
It ended what was a competitive, but maybe not clean, back and forth game. After a scoreless opening quarter, Wauseon was able to strike first when Figy found Noah Tester for a six-yard pass to end a nine-play drive.
“I felt defensively, we played really well,” stated Fairview coach Doug Rakes. “We did some really good things. Offensively, we put our defense in bad positions time after time. Our defense consistantly stood up. They just had too many opportunities at the end.”
Fairview helped out by committing a pair of pass interference penalties on two third downs.
“We played a sloppy game from a penalty and turnover standpoint,” added Rakes. “We can’t do that against good teams and beat them.”
The Apaches answered on its ensuing drive. Starting with 4:02 on the clock, Fairview marched 98 yards after a directional kick by Wauseon, to tie the game on a 11 yard pass from Cade Polter to Russ Zeedyk with 7.7 seconds left in the half.
“We felt like, from an offensive standpoint, we had stuff there all night,” the Fairview coach said of the Apache offense. “We did not protect well up front.”
Both teams got the offense going again in the final quarter. Fairview got the usual offense untracked, and scored on a three-yard pass from Polter to Riley Lucas with 8:51 left. Wauseon matched the score in two plays after an onside kick from Wauseon. Figy found Jonas Tester, who did most of the work on a 50-yard scoring toss.
The difference of the game came on defense, where Wauseon forced four Fairview turnovers.
“(Coordinator) JD Schnitkey came up with a great game plan,” said Moore. “We spent a lot of time watching Fairview. We wanted our guys moving around. We wanted to put some pressure on the pass.”
WHS FHS
First Downs 15 18
Rushing Yards 20-46 21-73
Passing Yards 235 274
Total Yards 281 347
Passing 15-36-0 34-49-2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties 7-95 15-152
Wauseon 0 7 0 10 — 17
Fairview 0 7 0 7 — 14
W — Tester 6-pass from Figy (Blanco kick).
F — Zeedyk 11-pass from Polter (Frank kick).
F — Lucas 3-pass from Polter (Frank kick).
W — Tester 50-pass from Figy (Blanco kick).
W — Blanco 32-yard field goal.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Wauseon — Figy 10-49; Leahy 7-17; Penrod 3-(-20). Fairview — Polter 14-43; Timbrook 4-23; McGuire 2-1 Hagerman 1-6. PASSING: Wauseon — Figy 14-35-0-220; Penrod 1-1-0-15. Fairview — Polter 34-49-2-274. RECEIVING: Wauseon — Penrod 5-58; Tester 4-85; Ramos 2-60; Tester 2-19; Brock 1-11; Britsch 1-2. Fairview — Frank 7-59; Timbrook 7-59; Zeedyk 6-56; Lucas 4-36; Rakes 4-23; Ripke 4-22; Hagerman 2-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.