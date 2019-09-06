WAUSEON — For Tinora, it was the same old story in a 32-6 loss to Wauseon.
The Rams had too many missed opportunities once again, getting inside the Wauseon 15-yard line three times and coming up empty.
On one of those times, Tinora was stopped on the Wauseon 10-yard line. Two plays later, Wauseon went ahead, 12-6, on Cody Figy’s 80-yard touchdown pass to Connar Penrod.
Next, Tinora drove to the Wauseon five-yard line where the drive stalled and the Rams’s field goal attempt clanged off the left upright.
Five plays later, Wauseon answered again, on a 47-yard touchdown run by Thomas Leahy.
Defensively, the Rams surrendered five plays of at least 27 yards.
“I didn’t realize it was that many times (three times) we were stopped inside the 15 yard line,” said Tinora coach Kenny Krouse. “You can’t leave points off the board. But the bottom line is, we’ve got to get better defensively. Our tackling’s poor and we gave up way too many plays.”
Meanwhile, Wauseon put the game away in the third quarter, on two Leahy TD runs, of eight and one yard. Leahy finished with a career high 100 yards on eight carries. Leahy’s second run came after Wauseon stopped Tinora on downs, on the Wauseon 16-yard line.
“The 47-yard run was the second longest of my career, the other was a 72-yard run in my sophomore year,” Leahy said. “It feels good that I was able to come out here and dominate the run game. But it was definitely because of the offensive line. They opened the holes for me.”
Wauseon quarterback Cody Figy had an all-around big game. He threw for 201 yards and also rushed for 97 yards on 11 carries.
Overall, Wauseon coach Shawn Moore was pleased with how his team played.
“We emphasized during practice this week to run the ball better and I thought the guys did a good job,” Moore said. “Also, defensively, we talked all week about the defense having to be physical agains Tinora. It took a couple of series for them to adjust, but when they did adjust, they did a good job.”
In the second half, the Wauseon defense held Tinora to 22 total yards. The Rams finished with 132 yards rushing and 83 yards passing.
K.P. Delarber led Tinora with 68 yards rushing on seven carries.
THS WHS
First Downs 13 16
Rushing Yards 43-132 31-28-242
Passing Yards 83 207
Total Yards 446 340
Passing 7-15 16-27
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 2-1
Penalties 0-0 2-20
Tinora 6 0 0 0 — 6
Wauseon 6 12 14 0 0 — 32
T — Delarber 8 run (kick failed)
W — Figy 1 run (kick failed).
W — Penrod 80 pass from Figy (kick failed)
W — Leahy 47 run (kick failed)
W — Leahy 8 run (pass failed)
W — Leahy 1 run (N. Tester pass from Figy)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Tinora — Co. Commisso 8-44; Nolan Schafer 8 — (-18); Ch. Commisso 12-30; Delarber 7-68; Max Grube 1-2; Schweinhagen 4-7; Edwards 2-0; Team 1-(-1). Wauseon — Leahy 8-100; Figy 11-97; Penrod 3-30; Britsch 4-29; Thomas 1-4; Garcia 3-(-2); Team 1(-16). PASSING: Tinora — Schafer 7-14-88; Eckert 0-1-0. Wauseon — Figy 15-23-1-201; Thomas 1-4-0-6. RECEIVING: Tinora — Max Grube 5-51; Ch. Commisso 1-23; Co. Commisso 1-9. Wauseon — Britsch 3-15; N. Tester 3-8; Ramos 2-32; Penrod 6-119; J. Tester 1-27; Garcia 1-6.
