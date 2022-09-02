WAUSEON — Wauseon senior Jude Armstrong found the endzone four times as the Indians used a 14-point fourth quarter to seal a 28-12 victory over Napoleon.
The win marks the third-straight victory for Wauseon (2-1) over the Wildcats (0-3) and might mark the last win for a while as the series is set to take halt next season with the new Northern Lakes League alignment.
“This is probably going to be the last time we play them for a while unless their league changes,” Wauseon head coach Shawn Moore, who is 3-0 against the Wildcats, said following the game. “Getting that last one is special.”
They got the win largely off the back of the Elijah McLeod-Armstrong connection as the quarterback duo connected three times through the air for a score and then Armstrong put the Indians up late in the fourth with 13-yard pick six.
“This is all kind of surreal. I’ve been dreaming of nights like this since I was a freshman,” The senior wide receiver said. “All you can really do is thank your teammates. They did a great job blocking for us up front.”
Both teams struggled to move the ball in the first half as turnovers plagued both teams. There were three turnovers combined in the second quarter alone.
The biggest mistake though, came at the end of the second quarter as Napoleon muffed a punt deep in their own territory and on the next play, Wauseon capitalized with a 12-yard screen pass to Armstrong that went for a score.
TOUCHDOWN Wauseon:Elijah McLeod hits Jude Armstrong on a screen pass from 12 yards out. He shakes off a tackler and fights his way to the endzone. Extra point is good.Wauseon 7, Napoleon 0 with 2:56 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/Y3c4ZkfegZ— Shayne Nissen (@ShayneNissen) September 2, 2022
“I thought defensively we played well in the first half. We just gave them the ball deep in our territory there late,” Napoleon first year head coach Tyler Swary said. “They had a couple of turnovers in that first half, we just couldn’t do anything offensively.”
Wauseon went into half up 7-0.
Halfway through the third quarter, the Indians built a 14-0 lead as a long pass play from McLeod to Toledo commit Sam Smith set the Indians up deep in Napoleon territory. Wauseon cashed in on a 12-yard slant by Armstrong.
Then it was Napoleon’s turn to fight back as a drive deep into Wauseon territory ended in a six-yard touchdown scamper by Andrew Williams.
A muffed kick on the ensuing kickoff set the Wildcats in business again and they cashed with a Williams 2-yard run to close the quarter and make it 14-12 headed to the final quarter.
“You could tell once the dropped kick happened, the life was kind of sucked out of us,” Armstrong said. “It was up to us to go make a play.”
Wauseon took the first drive of the fourth quarter and scored thanks to a 35-yard pitch and catch from McLeod to Armstrong again with Armstrong making an acrobatic catch over the top of the defender.
TOUCHDOWN Wauseon:We havea Mossed alert folks. Incredible grab by Jude Armstrong, his third TD catch of the night, this one a 35-yard strike from Elijah McLeod. Extra point is good.Wauseon 21, Napoleon 12. 9:06 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/pTafck3ZUl— Shayne Nissen (@ShayneNissen) September 3, 2022
Armstrong then had two interceptions later in the contest that essentially sealed the game for the Indians.
“We are looking for those guys to make plays,” Moore said. “Four touchdowns and two interceptions, he was all over the field for us tonight and that exactly what we needed.”
TOUCHDOWN Wauseon:Jude Armstrong jumps an out rout and takes an interception 13-yards for a TD. It's his fourth total TD of the game. Extra point is good.Wauseon 28, Napoleon 12. 4:30 left in the game. pic.twitter.com/uczcTIsJNS— Shayne Nissen (@ShayneNissen) September 3, 2022
Armstrong finished with six catches for 72 yards through the air while his signal caller was 12-of-23 for 150 yards. Smith added four catches for 41 yards.
Napoleon was led by Williams who carried the ball 23 times for 126 yards and two scores. Blake Wolf was 11-of-20 through the air for 112 yards and three interceptions.
NHS WHS
First downs 19 11
Rushing Yards 40-130 18-68
Passing Yards 112 150
Total Yards 242 218
Passing 11-21-4 13-24-1
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties 7-60 3-25
Napoleon 0 0 12 0 — 12
Wauseon 0 7 7 14 — 28
W — Armstrong 12-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
W — Armstrong 12-pass McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
N — Williams 6-run (kick blocked).
N — Williams 2-run (conversion no good).
W — Armstrong 35-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
W — Armstrong 13-interception return (Rodriguez kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Napoleon — Williams 23-126; Wolf 11-(-10); Speaks 5-14; Seibel 1-0. Wauseon — McLeod 11-48; Friend 4-20; Carroll 1-3; Team 1-0; Parsons 1-(-3). PASSING: Napoleon — Wolf 11-21-4-112. Wauseon 12-23-1-150; Parsons 1-1-0-0. RECEIVING: Napoleon — Williams 4-43; Dietrich 3-33; Switzer 1-11; Shadle 1-10; Speaks 1-9; Rubenstein 1-5. Wauseon — Armstrong 6-72; Smith 4-41; Rodriguez 2-36; Kovar 1-1.
