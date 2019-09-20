WAUSEON — Wauseon put together just enough offense and the defensive stands inside the Tribe 10-yard line enabled the unbeaten Indians to pull out a 14-7 win over Bryan on Friday to continue their stunning start to the season
Holding just a 7-0 lead into the second half, the Indians scored on a 64-yard screen pass from Cody Figy to Connar Penrod to take a 14-0 lead early in the fourth quarter. But Bryan wasn’t done.
Taking the ball at its own 49-yard line after the Wauseon kickoff, Bryan drove to a first down on the Wauseon 13-yard line. The Indians defense was able to sack Miller for a seven-yard loss but on fourth down and 11 to go on the 14, Miller scrambled down the left side, towards the goal line. He was stopped just short, on the three-yard line. A measurement ruled he was three inches short of the first down.
Taking over at its own three-yard line, Figy was able to complete a 39-yard pass to Noah Tester to get the Indians out of trouble. Tester finished with 150 receiving yards on four receptions, including the 87-yard pass that set Wauseon up with its first touchdown.
“Figy’s been trusting me in practice, so I want to make plays for him in the game,” Tester said. “He’s a great quarterback. He puts the ball right where it needs to be. On that long pass play, I eluded one guy inside the 10-yard line and I thought I was going to score, but the other guy caught me. Still, it set up a touchdown.”
Tyson Britsch scored on the next play to put Wauseon up 7-0 at halftime.
The Bryan defense stiffened and on fourth down, a bad snap on a punt gave Bryan the ball at the Wauseon 38. From there, Miller completed a 26-yard pass to Titus Rohrer on third-and-16 from the Wauseon 44.
Six plays later, Miller plunged in from the two to cut Wauseon’s lead to 14-7.
Wauseon was forced to punt again and Bryan took over at its own 20-yard line with 2:45 left. But after a five-yard Miller run on first down and an incomplete pass, Miller was sacked on both third and fourth down and Wauseon then took over and went into victory formation.
Both teams had their chances in the first half. On Bryan’s second possession, the Golden Bears drove to a first down at the Wauseon 17-yard line but quarterback Nate Miller was sacked for a five-yard loss on second down and Bryan then missed a 26-yard field goal.
Bryan stopped Wauseon on three plays and the Bears then drove to the Wauseon 15-yard line. But on fourth down and four from the nine-yard line, running back Dom James was held to a one-yard gain.
Next, on third down and eight from its own 10, Wauseon quarterback Cody Figy connected with Noah Tester for an 87-yard pass, to the Bryan three-yard line, setting up Britsch’s score.
The Indians had a great chance to score on its next possession, when Figy hit Sean Brock for a 55-yard pass, down to the five-yard line. But Tester lost seven on a pass behind the line. Then, on fourth and goal from the nine-yard line, Figy threw an incomplete pass and the score at halftime stood at 7-0.
For the game, Bryan’s Miller threw for 174 yards, but he was also sacked 11 times.
“Our offensive line has got to step up, we’ve got to be better up front, in protecting Miller,” said Bryan coach Grant Redhead, who saw his team drop to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the NWOAL.. “But at the same time, Miller was sacked on some plays where he had guys open downfield. There are times where he doesn’t trust the line and is looking at the rush and not downfield. The defense kept us in it, but we’ve got to score to win. We can still rebound in the league, we’re not done yet and we need to fix our offensive line and rebound.”
Wauseon quarterback Cody Figy passed for 282 yards. Four were long passes, a 69-yarder to Connar Penrod, as well as a 55-yarder to Sean Brock.
“We were able to make some plays on offense, especially a couple of long passes that got us out of a couple of holes,” said Wauseon coach Shawn Moore, whose team improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the NWOAL. “And once again, the defense had an outstanding game. We were rotating a lot of guys on the defensive line to keep them fresh and we were able to get a ton of sacks. Gavin Dunn and Matt Shaw were in Bryan’s backfield all night long. Their quarterback, Miller, is an outstanding athlete. We’d knock him down and he’d keep coming back, but we were able to stop him just enough to pull out the win.”
BHS WHS
First Downs 11 6
Rushing Yards 35-50 28-38
Passing Yards 174 282
Total Yards 224 320
Passing 16-23-0 11-27-1
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-0
Penalties 2-30 2-11
Bryan 0 0 0 7 — 7
Wauseon 0 7 7 0 -14
W — Britsch 1-run (Blanco kick).
W — Penrod 64-pass from Figy (Blanco kick).
B — Miller 2-run (Dean kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Bryan — Dean 3-(-3); Miller 25-38; Shepherd 2-7; Connor Arthur 3-8; James 1-1; Team 1-(-1); Wauseon — Figy 8-25; Leahy 7-3; Britsch 6-19; Wilson 3-0; Team 4-(-12). PASSING: Bryan — Miller 16-22-174; Arthur 0-1-0. Wauseon — Figy 11-27-1-282. RECEIVING: Bryan — Arthur 8-73; Fireovid 1-19; Rohrer 4-63; Dean 3-19. Wauseon — N. Tester 4-150; Penrod 2-69; Britsch 2-6; J. Tjester 2-11; Brock 1-55.
