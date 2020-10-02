WAPAKONETA — A Wapakoneta squad improving from an injury and coronavirus-affected start of the season showed its progress in a 28-0 blanking of visiting Defiance in Friday’s regular-season finale.
The Redskins (2-4) ground out 318 rushing yards and tallied 18 first downs against a physical Defiance defense that came up with a pair of forced turnovers.
“It’s not the way we wanted to close out right before the playoffs,” said Defiance coach Kevin Kline, whose 0-6 Bulldogs will make the two-plus hour trip to Bay Village Bay for a D-III Region 10 playoff game on Friday. “The first half, there wasn’t much good. I was disappointed by that. I’m proud of the effort they gave in the second half, that’s what we expected to see off the start.”
Wapak QB Braeden Goulet, making his first start under center since week one, scored three rushing touchdowns to lead the scoring charge for the Redskins.
After Defiance was forced to punt to start the game, DHS senior Zac Loose came up with an interception on the Redskins’ third play of the game. A three-and-out from the Bulldogs followed, however, and a 41-yard scamper from fullback Connor Meckstroth set up a nine-yard TD dive from Goulet.
Defiance picked up a pair of first downs on a drive early in the second period but was forced to punt again and again, Wapakoneta ground out yardage with a eight-play drive, capped by a one-yard dive from Goulet to go up 14-0.
Following a Bulldog three-and-out, Wapak used the pass game to Defiance’s detriment with a 36-yard pass from Goulet to Connor McDonald. Three plays later, Kaden Siefring found the endzone from 18-yards away to make it a three-score game.
Though Drew Davis thew an interception on the next DHS drive, the Bulldog defense again held tough, forcing a fumble at the Wapak 38 that was recovered by junior linebacker Dom Tracy.
Defiance was held to 120 yards of offense in the loss, 56 passing and 64 rushing.
“(Wapak’s) a different team than what their record indicates,” added Kline. “If we could have brought (the second-half) effort from the moment we got off the bus, we’d have been in a much better situation. Hopefully this is one we can learn from and put behind us.”
Defiance 0 0 0 0 – 0
Wapakoneta 7 14 7 0 – 0
W — Goulet 9-run (Ambos kick).
W — Goulet 1-run (Ambos kick).
W — Siefring 18-run (Ambos kick).
W — Goulet 3-run (Ambos kick).
