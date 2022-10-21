WAPAKONETA — Defiance battled gamely but had no answer for a stingy Wapakoneta defense as the No. 9 Redskins secured their fourth straight Western Buckeye League title with a 15-0 blanking of the Bulldogs to cap the regular season on Friday.
Defiance (6-4, 5-4 WBL) had a pair of drives reach the Wapak redzone in the first half but neither resulted in points. After a scoreless first quarter, the Bulldogs kept the Redskins (9-1, 9-0 WBL) out of the endzone and forced a 29-yard field goal from Wapak kicker Kyle Beach. Late in the first quarter down just 3-0, a snap went over DHS punter Noah Gomez’s head that he recovered in the endzone for a safety that made it a 5-0 ballgame. After the safety kickoff, Wapak running back Jace Knous ripped off a 49-yard run to the Bulldog two before punching it in himself to swing the momentum and put the Redskins up 12-0 at the half.
Defiance running back Brogan Castillo rushed for 123 yards on 24 carries, recording all but 54 yards of the DHS output by himself. That total places him at 996 rushing yards for the season in a quest to become the first Defiance 1,000-yard rusher in five years.
Brez Zipfel finished 13-of-26 for 66 yards against a stingy Wapak defense with Brian Phillips serving as the Bulldogs’ top receiver with five receptions for 31 yards.
Knaus, the second-leading rusher in the WBL entering Friday with 985 yards, racked up 230 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries for Wapak.
The win cements home games in the first and second round in the Division III Region 12 postseason for Wapakoneta while Defiance will await its road opponent in week 11 in the D-III Region 10 playoffs.
DHS WHS
First Downs 16 13
Rushing Yards 35-111 32-293
Passing Yards 66 13
Total Yards 177 306
Passing 13-26-0 4-12-0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties 1-10 5-55
Defiance 0 0 0 0 — 0
Wapakoneta 0 12 0 3 — 15
W — Beach 29-field goal.
W — Safety (fumble recover in endzone).
W — Knous 2-run (Beach kick).
W — Beach 27-field goal.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Defiance — Castillo 24-123; Nichols 5-11; Zipfel 5-(-24); Wilder 1-1. Wapakoneta — Knous 21-230; Meckstroth 9-52; Jolly 1-9; Moyer 1-2. PASSING: Defiance — Zipfel 13-26-0-66. Wapakoneta — Moyer 4-12-0-13. RECEIVING: Defiance — Phillips 5-31; Nichols 4-1; Wilder 2-11; Commisso 1-13; Kellermyer 1-10. Wapakoneta — Camper 2-8; Jolly 1-4; Knous 1-1.
