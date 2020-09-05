VAN WERT — Defiance matched up well in the first half with host Van Wert during Friday’s Western Buckeye League clash at Eggerss Stadium, but inopportune turnovers early in the second half allowed the Cougars to blow things open and claim a 56-20 triumph.
“(Turnovers), that’s the difference in the game,” said Defiance head coach Kevin Kline. “We knew going in, Van Wert was pretty explosive offensively. We had way too many turnovers and they took advantage of opportunities.”
The Bulldogs (0-2, 0-2 WBL) shook off a pair of first-half interceptions, countering an opening score by Van Wert (2-0, 2-0 WBL) with a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown by Bailey DeTray off a tipped ball to make it a 7-6 contest.
Even following a 55-yard bomb from VW quarterback Owen Treece to Dru Johnson that put the Cougars up 28-12 with 3:22 left until halftime, the Bulldogs found an answer.
Junior Drew Kellermyer raced from his own 14 to the Van Wert 46 on the ensuing kickoff. A trick-play saw wingback Simeon Sweeney find Kam’Ron Rivera for a 20-yard gain.
A few plays later, the Bulldogs got the magic they needed on a fourth-and-19 situation with less than a minute to go until halftime as Drew Davis found Sweeney in the front corner of the endzone for an amazing one-handed catch and 24-yard touchdown.
“It was a great play by Simeon,” lauded Kline. “In that first half, we weren’t clean but we kept responding. Our kids came back down two scores and answered on a heck of a play. We challenged them at halftime, but we just didn’t answer that bell.”
Trailing 28-20 at the half and receiving the second-half kickoff, the Bulldogs seemed prime to battle back and possibly tie the game up, but a three-and-out set up a 48-yard touchdown run from Jackson to move things back to a two-score game.
Disaster struck on the ensuing kickoff, a high, short kick that was recovered by the Cougars at the Defiance 32. Treece scored on the very next play, putting Van Wert up by three scores in what seemed like the blink of an eye.
Turnovers plagued the Bulldogs for the second straight week as for the second time this season, Defiance committed five turnovers (two interceptions, three fumbles).
Rivera led the DHS receiving corps with eight catches for 66 yards as the Bulldogs managed just 155 yards of total offense.
The Bulldogs will stay on the road in week three, traveling to 1-1 Lima Shawnee (1-1 WBL) after the Cougars knocked off Celina 14-6.
Defiance 6 14 0 0 – 20
Van Wert 7 21 14 14 – 56
VW — Treece 5-run (McCracken kick).
D — DeTray 37-interception return (pass failed).
VW — Johnson 16-pass from Treece (McCracken kick).
D — Haynes 2-run (kick failed).
VW — Jackson 5-run (McCracken kick).
VW — Johnson 55-pass from Treece (McCracken kick).
D — Sweeney 24-pass from Davis (Kellermyer pass from Davis).
VW — Jackson 48-run (McCracken kick).
VW — Treece 32-run (McCracken kick).
VW — Johnson 21-pass from Treece (McCracken kick).
VW — Bates 5-run (McCracken kick).
