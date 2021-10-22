SHERWOOD — Tinora football scored 43 points in the first half Friday night to run away with an outright GMC title in a win over Fairview 43-0.
I’m super proud of the kids, super proud,” Tinora head coach Kenny Krouse said after the win. “We got off to a good start again and we are excited to host the playoffs next week at Defiance.”
The Rams (9-1, 7-0 GMC), will now host a home playoff game at Defiance High School next week, likely as the No. 6 seed.
Fairview (3-7, 3-3 GMC), was the No. 16 seed in Division VI, Region 22 coming into the night, but will likely be knocked out of the playoffs as Wayne Trace will likely take their spot after a 41-6 win against Edgerton.
Tinora was able to get off to a fast start, although probably not as fast as they would have liked. Fairview fumbled the ball on their first drive, setting the Rams up with good field position on their opening drive at the Apache 32.
But after a nice play by the Fairview secondary to deny a Nolan Schafer rollout pass on third and eight, the Rams settled for a 37-yard field goal, kicked through the uprights by Dylan Camp.
After a three-and-out by the Apaches on the following drive, Tinora got the ball back at midfield and this time they cashed in on a toss to junior Brandon Edwards that went eight yards for a score. Camp missed the extra point, however, and the Rams led 9-0 with just under seven minutes left in the first quarter.
Fairview continued to have problems moving the ball, often going with an empty backfield to counter the stout interior of the Rams defense, but the secondary held strong too, and kept giving Tinora great starting field position.
“We got behind the eight-ball early,” Fairview head coach Phil Mauro said. “They are obviously a good football team and you can’t give them field positioning like that.”
This time, the Rams cashed in their advantageous situation with a 28-yard run by Cole Anders to the endzone to give the Rams a 16-0 lead in the first quarter.
With just two minutes left in the first quarter, it seemed this would be all of the scoring for the first quarter, but an inaccurate pass on an out route let Edwards jump the pass and take it back 28-yards for a touchdown, giving Edwards his second score of the game, and Tinora a 23-0 lead.
Edwards ended up with three touchdowns in the game, two rushing on 81-yards and one on the interception return.
“We needed that,” Krouse said of the stellar play from Edwards on the night. “He is a talented athlete and a very special young football player.”
At the beginning of the second quarter, Tinora was able to construct a long drive that ended in a K.P. Delarber five-yard touchdown run, making him the third Ram to score via the ground on the night.
The rest of the quarter was mainly quiet until Fairview’s Brady Karzynow connected for a 40-yard pass to Andre Hastings to get the Apaches inside the Tinora 10.
Two plays later though, Karzynow was picked off in the endzone by Grady Gustwiller, and on the very next play, the Rams gave the ball back via a fumble.
The Apaches weren’t able to capitalize on the turnover, however, turning the ball over on downs and letting Edwards break through for a 69-yard score on Tinora’s first play of the drive to put the Rams up 36-0 after another missed extra point.
Just like the first quarter, with just over two minutes left in the half, it seemed as if Fairview’s drive would be the last, but it wasn’t as Karzynow threw his third interception of the game to set up the Rams in plus territory again. This time the Rams scored with an 18-yard pitch and catch between Schafer and Cole Commisso to put Tinora up by a 43-0 score.
Karyznow threw one more interception in the second half to make it four for the whole game. Tinora, who has been known for their interior defense this season, was just as good on the night in the secondary as well.
“We have just gotten better across the board this season and have been able to just make teams one-dimensional,” Krouse said.
With three different touchdown scorers on the night for the Rams, they’ll hope to parlay that success and confidence from all over the field into their home playoff game at Defiance High School next week.
“We’ve got a lot of confidence, we’ve just got to get back to work and we are excited to get to play and showcase our talents next week on one of the finest facilities in Northwest, Ohio,” Krouse said.
THS FHS
First Downs 17 17
Rushing Yards 46-304 28-93
Passing Yards 142 247
Total Yards 446 340
Passing 6-9-1 23-35-2
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties 8-70 2-30
Tinora 23 20 0 0 — 43
Fairview 0 0 0 0 — 0
T- Camp 37-field goal.
T- Edwards 8-run (Camp kick no good).
T- Anders 28-run (Camp kick).
T- Edwards 28-interception (Camp kick).
T- Delarber 5-run (Camp kick).
T- Edwards 69-run (Camp kick no good).
T- Commisso 18-pass from Schafer (Camp kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Tinora — Edwards 4-81; Delarber 10-61; Anders 2-27; Ch. Commisso 5-27; Sweinhagen 4-15; Ferrell 5-11; Graziani 4-(-9). Fairview — Singer 6-13; Minic 1-(-1); Karzynow 11-(-3); Chapman 2-(-5). PASSING: Tinora — Schafer 4-6-0-54. Fairview — Karzynow 10-24-4-85. RECEIVING: Tinora — Edwards 1-19; Anders 1-9; Cole Commisso 2-20. Fairview — Hastings 3-51; Minic 4-20; Singer 1-7; Smith 2-7.
