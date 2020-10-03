Tinora was able to convert Ayersville turnovers into points, plus got some big plays from Brandon Edwards, as the Rams held on to the Victory Bell with a 39-21 win over visiting Ayersville on Friday at Justin F. Coressel Stadium.
“Obviously, you feel good,” Tinora coach Kenny Krouse said after the win. “Give them (Ayersville) credit, they were well-prepared. Our kids hung in there.”
Tinora carried a 7-0 lead into the second period when the first big Ayersville miscue came into play. Tinora’s Gavin Eckert stepped in front of a underthrown Ayersville pass and came away with the interception at the Tinora 32.
The Rams took some time marching downfield. After big passes to Cole Anders and Max Grube got the Rams into Pilot territory, it was time for the ground game to step up. On first down from the 14, Edwards was able to get into the endzone for his second score of the night.
Ayersville answered in three plays. A false start backed the Pilots up, but that was no problem for Jakob Trevino, who hit Ike Eiden for 15 yards. After the play, Tinora was called for a late hit, moving the ball to the Tinora 27.
From there, Trevino hooked up with Blake Eiden for a score, cutting the lead to 13-7 with 8:06 left in the half.
“We were right there with them in the first quarter,” said Ayersville coach Chris Dales. “The second quarter, we had some mishaps with our turnovers that hurt us. Our kids fought hard and never quit. Eliminate a couple of mistakes, it’s a different game.”
Tinora was in no way done with scoring before the half ended. The Rams were in trouble early on the ensuing drive, with a punt coming on fourth down near midfield. However, the return was muffed, and Eckert was able to land on it.
“The punt was huge,” said Krouse. “We elected to punt and it turned into seven points pretty quick. Guess that was a good decision.”
It took one play for Edwards to score his third touchdown of the night, upping the lead to 20-7.
“He’s a good football player,” Krouse said of the sophomore. “He’s an athlete for us. That’s what we expect out of him.”
Ayersville’s next drive ended with a Marc Grube interception. With the ball, Tinora marched 30 yards in three minutes, with Casen Wolfrum scoring on a two-yard pass while falling backwards.
The lead grew to 33-7 when Nolan Schafer snuck in from a yard on a third-and-goal.
Both teams were able to find the endzone in the final quarter. Ike Eiden hauled in a 29-yard over the shoulder catch to cut the lead to 33-14 early in the period. That was answered when KP Delarber powered his way into the endzone from 34 yards out.
Trevino made the final 39-21 when he capped a 13-play drive with a one-yard score for the Pilots.
“Our kids never quit, I am really proud of them,” said Dales. “We are real close. We are right there with the top of the league. Just made a couple of mistakes.”
Edwards opened the scoring by taking an option pitch and going 37 yards late in the opening quarter. He finished the game with 72 yards on the ground in seven carries.
The Rams were able to run for 266 yards in the win. Christian Commisso had an even 100.
Tinora (5-0) drew a first round bye and will host the winner of Hicksville and Woodmore on Saturday in the Division VI playoffs.
Ayersville (2-4) will play at Edgerton on Friday in the first round of the Division VII playoffs.
AHS THS
First Downs 15 19
Rushing Yards 21-36 42-266
Passing Yards 155 91
Total Yards 191 357
Passing 16-30-2 6-9-1
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1
Penalties 2-20 8-80
Ayersville 0 7 0 14 — 21
Tinora 7 19 7 6 — 39
T — Edwards 37-run (Camp kick).
T — Edwards 14-run (kick failed).
A — B. Eiden 27-pass from Trevino (Young kick).
T — Edwards 12-run (Camp kick).
T — Wolfrum 2-pass from Schafer (kick blocked).
T — Schafer 1-run (Camp kick).
A — I. Eiden 29-pass from Trevino (Young kick).
T — Delarber 34-run (kick failed).
A — Trevino 1-run (Young kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Ayersville — Trevino 12-30; McGuire 5-7; B. Eiden 4-(-1). Tinora — Commisso 13-100; Delarber 15-83; Edwards 7-72; Anders 4-21; Schafer 3-(-10). PASSING: Ayersville — Trevino 16-30-155-2 . Tinora — Schafer 6-9-91-1. RECEIVING: Ayersville — I. Eiden 7-74; Berner 3-31; B. Eiden 1-28; McGuire 5-22. Tinora — Delarber 2-36; Anders 2-29; Max Grube 1-24; Wolfrum 1-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.