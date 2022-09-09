Two plays into Friday night’s Green Meadows Conference opener between Tinora and Fairview, the Rams faced a third and long.
Coming into the contest, Tinora was riding high with two straight wins over two undefeated teams. Fairview was 0-3 after being outscored 163-26 in the first three weeks.
The third and 12 for Tinora flew in the face of the momentum they had built up coming in, but the momentum was quickly restored after quarterback Gavin Eckert weaved his way through the middle of the Fairview defense for 15 yards to pick up a first down.
After that the Rams (3-1, 1-0 GMC) never looked back, scoring on all four drives of the first half, giving up just two first downs on defense and defeating their Defiance County rivals 34-0 to pick up their third-straight win.
Mistakes by the Rams, however, kept the lead smaller than what it could have been, and as a result Tinora head coach Kenny Krouse knew his offense didn’t play their best game.
“We made some mistakes on offense but defensively we were really good and they’re a football team that is a work in progress.” the 23-year veteran Krouse said. “We were able to make them pretty much go three and out the whole game but we’ve got to be much better offensively, we weren’t good enough offensively.”
After the Eckert conversion, the Rams slowly marched down the field on a combination of runs from Brandon Edwards and Dallas Dachenhaus, seeing the drive capitalized on a three-yard touchdown run from Edwards.
Fairview didn’t have any luck on their drive and then after a screen pass to Edwards on the first play of the next drive went 30 yards into the heart of Apache territory. This time the drive was finished by Dachenhaus, his first of two touchdowns on the night, from one-yard out to make it a 13-0 lead in the first quarter after a missed extra point.
In the second quarter, Tinora saw their third different ball carrier find the endzone with Cole Sweinhagen taking the ball in from nine yards out. Dachenhaus punched his second of the night on a tough 11-yard run through the middle.
On the other side, Fairview was having no success on offense, picking up just one positive play of offense in the first half and gaining -19 total yards.
“It just starts up front, we’re taking some baby steps at the point of attack. And we’ve just got to continue to work,” First-year head coach Jon McCord said of his Fairview offense which is led by freshman quarterback William Zeedyk.
“We’ve been trying to do too much the last few weeks but we improved this week on knowing our assignments and really just getting back to basics,” McCord continued. “We’ve been running a very simplistic offensively and defensively just so we can get the kids moving fast. Tinora has some speed and speed kills, we just couldn’t catch up at times.”
The second half started with a three and out by the Fairview offense but for the first time all game, the Apaches wound up with the ball on the Tinora side of the field after the Rams muffed the punt on fourth down.
On the first play of the new breath of life, the Apaches committed an illegal procedure penalty that knocked them back to their own 45 where they went three and out again.
The ensuing drive, with Tinora’s starters still in the game, Fairview forced a three and out and the first punt of the game for Tinora.
Fairview didn’t give up the big touchdown play in the game with the longest run of the entire game being a 34-yard run by Edwards in the second quarter, and despite giving up some crucial yardage in late-down situations, McCord liked what he saw at times from his defense.
“I think we held our own sometimes, we were just inconsistent and again it’s up front,” McCord said. “I thought our d-line made some major improvements compared to last week and Tinora is a very well-coached team. We missed some tackles and we weren’t in the correct gaps at times so we’ve just got to continue to get better.”
Just before the end of the quarter, Sweinhagen got loose for the second longest run of the night on a 28-yard touchdown scamper, his second score of the night.
The run for Sweinhagen in the second half was big after Edwards was ejected from a game for punching a Fairview player, according to one of the referees. Edwards still led the Rams with nine carries and 96 yards. Sweinhagen was fourth on the team with three carries for 37 yards. Dachenhaus was second with 14 carries for 57 yards and Eckert had four carries for 40 yards. They ran for 256 total yards as a team.
“We were able to spread the wealth, I was proud of Cole and Dacenhaus is going to have to be a force for us in the backfield too,” Krouse said.
With the loss Fairview falls to 0-4, 0-1 GMC on the season and hopes to get their first win of the year next week at home against Paulding, who also is winless on the season.
“I’m proud of our kids. They worked hard this week and I’m looking forward to next week. Hopefully we can get even better,” McCord said.
The Rams will be back at home for a highly anticipated matchup with Antwerp, who will come into the week undefeated.
FHS THS
First downs: 2 13
Rushing yards 28-(-22) 39-256
Passing yards 16 26
Total yards -6 282
Passing 3-6-0 2-6-26
Fumbles-lost 2-0 2-2
Penalties 9-88 6-38
Fairview 0 0 0 0 — 0
Tinora 13 14 7 0 — 34
T — Edwards 3-run (Bishop kick).
T — Dachenhaus 1-run (Bishop kick no good).
T — Sweinhagen 9-run (Bishop kick).
T — Dachenhaus 11-run (Bishop kick).
T — Sweinhagen 28-run (Bishop kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Fairview — Mseis 5-7; Grine 6-5; Lashaway 1-2; Kern 2-2; Gebers 3-(-7); Zeedyk 10-(-22). Tinora — Edwards 9-96; Dachenhaus 14-57; Eckert 4-40; Sweinhagen 3-37; Ferrell 4-12; Jimenez 3-8; Anders 1-6. PASSING: Fairview — Zeedyk 3-6-16-0. Tinora — Eckert 2-6-26-0; Graziani 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING: Fairview — Kern 1-18; Hastings 1-1; Grine 1-(-3). Tinora — Anders 1-21; Radzik 1-5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.