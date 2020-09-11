HICKSVILLE — After a slow start, Tinora was able to put some points on the board as the Rams snapped a four-game losing streak to Hicksville with a 41-0 win at Hicksville in GMC action.
“I’m proud of them,” Tinora coach Kenny Krouse said of his team after the game. “To come over here and get a win, to stop the bleeding of four in a row, I’m happy.”
The points did not come right away. Playing with some intensity they did not show last week, the Aces kept Tinora off the scoreboard in the opening quarter.
The Hicksville defense twice stepped up early in the game and kept the Rams from scoring. On Tinora’s first possession of the game, the Rams moved inside the Hicksville five for a first-and-goal.
Three runs netted two yards, and a tough field goal attempt from the right hashmark was off the mark.
“We’ve got a little work to do,” admitted Krouse. “We have some work to do on our part.”
An interception by Ben Mendez set up the Rams with great field position on the next drive. Tinora started at the Hicksville 23, but a holding call hurt any chance of a drive. Stuck in a fourth-and-20 from the 23, the Rams again elected to go for the points. A second field goal attempt was off the mark, leaving the game scoreless.
“Those were pivotal to keep the game close in the first half,” Hicksville coach Lucas Smith said of the two early stops. “If our defense doesn’t get those stops, the first half could have gotten out of control.”
However, Hicksville could do nothing with the football.
“I think we lost our edge,” admitted Smith. “We had a couple of chances to score in the first half. If we get those scores, we might of had a different second half.”
Unlike Hicksville, Tinora was able to take advantage of the defensive stops. The Aces drove inside the Tinora 20, but a fourth down play came up short and the Rams took over. It took just five plays for the Rams to march 91 yards.
KP Delarber started with a 37 yard run to get to the 46, then runs of 10, 14 and 26 set up Tinora with a first and goal from the 4, where Christian Commisso was able to punch it in up the middle at the 8:48 mark of the second quarter.
Hicksville nearly matched the drive, but once again stalled deep in Tinora territory, this time at the 10 on four-straight incomplete passes. When the Rams took over, Delarber got them out of any trouble when he got ripped off 72 yards on a run. Four plays later, Delarber scored from three yards out with 1:11 before the half. A missed extra point left the Rams with a 13-0 halftime lead.
The Rams played with a lot of confidence from there. Tinora took the kickoff to begin the second half and marched 54 yards in nine plays. Cole Commisso went the final six up the middle to make the score 20-0 after the extra point.
“I felt like we got a little better up front,” Krouse said of running the football.
Hicksville had one more drive in the game that came up empty. Twice quarterback Landon Turnbull went to Jackson Bergman to convert on third downs, but inside Tinora territory, the yards became harder to get.
On a fourth-and-13, Turnbull went to Kole Wertman on a screen, but the pass was only good for nine yards. Tinora took over and went 75 yards in eight plays, with Max Grube sliding to his knees to haul in a 31 yard pass early in the drive to get it going. Christian Commisso scored from 10 yards out to up the score 27-0.
“We were kind of done after that,” said Smith.
Hicksville lost the next ball when Wertman was separated from the ball on a hard hit. Christian Commisso scored on the next play to make the score 34-0.
“Defensively, I thought we played sound,” stated the Tinora coach. “We just put some pressure on them.”
Smith was worried about the Tinora defense coming into the game and it lived up to the billing.
“That defense is fast,” mentioned Smith. “They put you in a lot of bad situations. They forced a lot of negative yardage plays.”
With the clock running, Brandon Edwards added late score on the ground to make the final 41-0.
Tinora (2-0) hosts Antwerp next week while Hicksville (1-2) is home against Wayne Trace.
THS HHS
First Downs 22 13
Rushing Yards 40-358 31-37
Passing Yards 53 159
Total Yards 411 196
Passing 4-9-0 12-33-1
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-1
Penalties 7-72 4-43
Tinora 0 13 7 21 — 41
Hicksville 0 0 0 0 — 0
T — Ch. Commisso 4-run (Gaines kick).
T — Delarber 3-run (kick failed).
T — Co. Commisso 6-run (Gaines kick).
T — Ch. Commisso 10-run (Gaines kick).
T — Ch. Commisso 18-run (Gaines kick).
T — Edwards 21-run (Gaines kick).
