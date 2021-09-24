AYERSVILLE — Coming into his 24th River Rivalry as head coach, Tinora’s Kenny Krouse couldn’t overstate how important field position would be.
That statement turned out to be more than true as Tinora rolled to its fifth straight River Bowl victory on Friday night with a 39-0 victory over rival Ayersville.
It was complete domination for the Rams (5-1, 3-0 GMC) as the Green and White took a stranglehold on the Green Meadows Conference standings with the win over the Pilots (3-2, 1-1 GMC).
“I’m super proud of them,” Tinora head coach Kenny Krouse said following the win. “It gives us a leg up on the league race and it pushes up the rankings as far as the computer points go.”
Tinora’s offense had no trouble moving the ball in the game as they totaled 255 yards, but that number is quite low for a 39-0 victory. But when the offense consistently gets the ball within 40-yard line of the opposing team’s side of the field, not much offense is needed.
Two blocked punts and two returns for more than 30 yards for Tinora’s Gavin Eckert helped the Rams take a tight hold on the game in the first half, and it was a hold they never gave up.
“It isn’t something that we have have problems with this year before,” Ayersville head coach Chris Dales said of the special teams woes. “We will have to go back and look at the film but Tinora is just a good football team and they outmatched us physically tonight, that is the bottom line.”
The special teams woes weren’t the only problem either, as the Pilot offense was virtually non-existent in the first half,only mustering two first downs never crossing into Tinora territory. They only mustered 87 total yards in the game and their rushing attack which has been good this season, only netted eight yards.
Tinora on the other hand moved the ball at will, save for a few drives, and saw quarterback Nolan Schafer account for three touchdowns, one via the air and two on the ground. The two on the ground were Schafer’s only carries of the night as he totaled two carries for three yards. Through the air he was nearly perfect, going 6-of-7 for 103 yards.
The first Ram touchdown came thanks to a 30-yard return from Eckert, that set Tinora up inside the Ayersville 30, and after a slew of rushing attempts, Schafter was able to find his way into the endzone via a quarterback sneak.
The second touchdown came after another good return from Eckert and was capped off from the one-yard line once again, this time from Cristian Commisso.
The final two touchdowns came via Schafer’s second touchdown run of the game, this time from two-yards out, and a 12-yard pass from Schafer to Cole Comisso with just over a minute left to play in the first half.
The final score by Commisso brought the score to 26-0 in a first half where Tinora controlled virtually every aspect of the game.
“We revamped the kickoff team since Leipsic and Wauseon and it has paid off.” Krouse said. “We’ve got a lot of speed and they take tremendous pride in that.”
When the two teams came out for the second half, nothing changed as Brandon Edwards took the opening kickoff 45-yards to the Ayersville 41. The first play from scrimmage warranted a 32-yard pitch and catch from Schafer to Cole Commissio and the second play from scrimmage, was an eight-yard touchdown scamper by Cole Anders to put the Rams up five scores and force a running clock.
The second drive was another rushing clinic and the second time all night that Tinora was forced to drive from their side of the field. It was capped off by KP Delarber and marked the fifth different Rams player to find the endzone on the night. Delarber led the pack, carrying the ball 13 times for 70 yards.
It was a rough night for the Pilots and one that they will soon want to forget, but they know that they will need to move on quickly as they continue to search for home playoff spot in the 16-team field.
“We have to forget this one and move on to next week. Tinora outplayed us, but we need to wip the slate clean and forget about it,” Dales said.’
And for Tinora, this win marks their 17th win over the Pilots in the past 20 years. It’s a run of dominance that Kenny Krouse, in his 24th season with the program, is proud to be a part of.
“It’s huge. I don’t care what anybody says. Having this stretch is big for our program and giving the kids confidence coming into next season,” Krouse said.
Tinora will be back in action next Friday with a home matchup with Paulding. Ayersville will travel to Antwerp to take on the Archers.
THS AHS
First Downs 17 6
Rushing Yards 36-152 17-8
Passing Yards 103 79
Total Yards 255 87
Passing 6-7-0 6-24-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties 3-30 0-0
Tinora 13 13 13 0 — 39
Ayersville 0 0 0 0 — 0
T- Schafer 1-run (Camp kick).
T- Cri. Commisso 1-run (Camp kick no good).
T- Schafer 2-run (Camp kick no good).
T- Cole Commisso 14-pass from Schafer (Camp kick).
T- Anders 8-run (Camp kick).
T- Delarber 15-run (Camp kick no good).
RUSHING: Tinora — Delarber 13-70; Anders 7-34; Commisso 7-21; Sweinhagen 1-15; Ferrell 2-5; Brandon Edwards 3-4; Schafer 2-3; Bostelman 1-0. Ayersville — Berner 8-20; Ike Eiden 2-5; Turpining 1-(-3); Fishpaw 1-(-5); Trevino 5-(-9). PASSING: Tinora — Schafer 6-7-0-103. Ayersville — 6-24-0-79. RECEIVING: Tinora — Cole Commisso 3-54; Grady Gustwiler 1-19; Brandon Edwards 1-18; Christian Commisso 1-12. Ayersville — Hauenstein 1-35; Eiden 2-23; Dales 2-19; Berner 1-2.
