HAVILAND – For the first time this season, an opponent scored on the Tinora defense as Wayne Trace scored 21 points against the Rams.
However, the Ram offense also was very productive as the green and white ran for 350 yards and totaled 454 yards overall in pulling away for a 41-20 victory over the Raiders Friday night.
K.P. Delarber totaled 168 rushing yards on 20 carries with a pair of touchdowns while Christian Commisso added 117 yards on 21 carries and one score to lead the green and white to the victory.
Tinora put together four scoring drives of eight plays or more in the contest and amassed 26 first downs overall.
“Defensively, we wanted to limit the big plays and make them put together long drives and we did a good job of that,” commented Raider head coach Mike Speice. “Tinora is a good football team and we knew they were capable of running the ball. They wore us down there in the second half and were able to take advantage of their opportunities.”
Tinora got on the board first when quarterback Nolan Shafer found Casen Wolfrum on a 12-yard scoring strike to put the Rams on top 7-0 with 1:15 left in the opening stanza.
Wayne Trace, though, answered just three plays into its ensuing drive as senior signal-caller Trevor Speice hooked up with Owen Manz on a 60-yard touchdown pass that pulled the Raiders into a 7-7 tie after one quarter.
“I am proud of the way our guys competed,” added the Raider mentor. “I thought our guys came out and did that tonight. The effort was much better tonight.”
The Rams opened a 14-7 advantage on a two-yard plunge from Christian Commisso at the 7:15 mark of the second quarter.
Tinora’s defense then stepped up on Wayne Trace’s next possession as Delarber picked off a Trevor Speice pass and gave the Rams the ball at the Raider 15-yard line.
Six plays later, Schafer snuck into the endzone from one yard out for a 21-7 Tinora lead.
Wayne Trace grabbed the momentum back, though, late in the first half.
Trevor Speice again connected with Manz, this time on a 56-yard touchdown pass, that got the Raiders within 21-14.
The Raider defense then thwarted a late Tinora opportunity when Manz intercepted a Schafer pass to keep it 21-14 at the break.
Tinora extended the margin to 28-14 midway through the third quarter on a Delarber six-yard run with 4:37 on the clock.
In the fourth quarter, the green and white picked up a 26-yard scamper for a score by Shafer before Delarber wrapped up the Tinora scoring on a 14-yard touchdown run.
Wayne Trace got the game’s final points when Speice hooked up with Manz for the third touchdown pass, this one from nine yards out.
“Overall, I was very pleased with the way we played tonight,” concluded the Raider head coach.
Manz ended the night with six receptions for 188 yards while Cameron Cox had three catches.
Max Grube picked up four pass catches for Tinora.
Tinora (4-0 overall, 4-0 GMC) hosts Ayersville on Friday in Green Meadows Conference play. The Pilots come into the game off a 38-31 upset of Hicksville Friday night. Wayne Trace (2-3, 1-3) will entertain Antwerp (0-5, 0-4) in a battle of Paulding County on Friday.
THS WTHS
First Downs 26 19
Rushing Yards 57-350 18-40
Passing Yards 104 219
Total Yards 454 259
Passing 10-14-1 10-21-1
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties 3-29 3-18
Tinora 7 14 7 13 — 41
Wayne Trace 7 7 0 6 — 7
T — Wolfrum 12-pass from Schafer (Gaines kick).
WT — Manz 60-pass from Speice (Speice kick).
T — C. Commisso 2-run (Gaines kick).
T — Schafer 1-run (Gaines kick).
WT — Manz 56-pass from Speice (Speice kick).
T — Delarber 6-run (Gaines kick).
T — Shafer 26-run (Gaines kick).
T — Delarber 14-run (kick failed).
WT — Manz 9-pass from Speice.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Tinora — Delarber 20-168; Ch. Commisso 21-117. Wayne Trace — Speice 13-17; Slade 5-23. PASSING: Tinora — Schafer 10-13-1-104. Wayne Trace — Speice 10-21-1-219. RECEIVING: Tinora — Max Grube 4-42; Co. Commisso 2-29. Wayne Trace Manz 6-188; Cox 3-19..
