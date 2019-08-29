It goes without saying that the first game of the season means a lot to football teams. But that is particularly true for the Liberty Center at Tinora contest.
Liberty Center, which made it all the way to the state semifinals last year before bowing out, is pretty much starting over, after losing almost its entire offense and defense to graduation.
Meanwhile, Tinora wants to prove that its 3-7 record in 2018, its first losing season since 2005, was just a speed bump and not a sign of things to come. The Rams are also looking to break a three-game losing streak to the Tigers.
Since the two teams have been playing for 28 years (this year will be the 29th), both teams consider this game a rivalry.
“When you’ve played as many years straight and it’s been so competitive with both teams making the playoffs several times, it’s absolutely a rivalry,” said Liberty Center coach Casey Mohler.
If Tinora is to break the three-year spell and come out with a win, it will have to do it with a new cast of characters on offense. Sophomore Nolan Schafer will take over at quarterback, while senior Lucas Flory and sophomore Cole Commisso will be the two featured backs. All three are new starters.
Flory is more of a downhill, hard-running type of back, while Commisso is a more shifty and speedy type of back. Schafer, who possesses good speed, will probably carry the ball a great deal more this year than his predecessor, Spencer Giesige.
“He can fly and he brings a whole other dimension that nobody’s gonna prepare for in our offense that people have seen traditionally from us,” Krouse said. “You’re gonna have to defend a young man who’s a multiple threat when he has the ball in his hands, and he’ll have the ball in his hands every down.”
The defense will need to improve, too, after surrendering 30 or more points in five of its 10 games last fall. On the good side of things, Tinora’s biggest strength is also the Tigers’ strength, running the ball. The Rams defense gave up a respectful 143 yards per game on the ground last year and should be better this time around.
“I thought our defense played well for the most part last season,” said Tinora coach Kenny Krouse. “Our offense constantly put the defense in a bind (the offense did not move the ball well at times, scoring eight or less points seven times), and you can’t do that.”
The big thing for Liberty Center is establishing a potent running game again, after losing three first team NWOAL linemen to graduation. On the plus side, the Tigers, though losing Caleb Carpenter, an NWOAL first team running back who gained 1,772 yards and scored 20 touchdowns, last year’s other 1,000 yard rusher returns. That halfback, Zach Bowers, rushed for 1,342 yards and 16 touchdowns and also was an NWOAL first team running back last fall.
Camden Krugh takes over at quarterback and gained some experience, starting three games at the end of the year when brother Jarrett was out with an injury.
Like Tinora, the Tigers have a lot of question marks on defense, with NWOAL first team linebacker Maguire Vollmar one of just four returning starters on defense. The others are Trent Murdock, Alex Righi and Connor Keller.
Both teams run the Wing-T, so both defenses know each other well, with offenses that run the same type of plays.
“On offense, we need to be physical, control the line of scrimmage and take care of the football,” Mohler said. “Because we both run the same type of offense, we’ll be prepared for them and they’ll be prepared for us, too. But on defense, we’ll need to be disciplined. They will run right at us, but will use misdirection plays and play action passes, so our defense will need to be on their toes. If we’re out of position on the misdirection and play action, we’ll get burned.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.