EDGERTON — A strong running game and a strong run defense was the winning road formula for Tinora, which came away with a 21-0 win over Edgerton.
Tinora dominated the first half, getting seven first downs to just three for Edgerton. The Rams scored on two of their first three possessions.
Taking the ball on its own 44 after a short 22-yard Edgerton punt, Tinora went on a long, time consuming 13 play drive, scoring on a nine-yard TD run, for a 7-0 lead.
After a Tinora punt, Edgerton took possession on its own 20. But quarterback Jaron Cape lost 10 yards, then eight and then two more, for a Tinora safety and a 9-0 lead.
Tinora scored again after the safety kickoff. Taking possession on the Edgerton 38, K.P. Delarber burst through for a 34-yard TD run, to put Tinora up, 15-0.
“I think we caught them off guard at the beginning and that was huge for us to get out to a lead,” said Tinora coach Kenny Krouse.
Tinora threatened again, driving 44 yards to a first down on the Edgerton 7. But an illegal procedure penalty moved the ball back. On fourth down from the 14, Schafer scrambled down the left sideline, but was tackled on the one-yard line.
Edgerton then finally put together a drive. Starting from its own one, Hunter Prince broke loose for a 40-yard gain. But after a pass moved the ball to the Edgerton 49, Tinora’s Max Grube ended the threat with an interception.
That lead was more than enough for Tinora, which did not throw a pass in the second half in the rain. Riding the 15-0 lead, Tinora scored on its first possession of the second half, to take a 21-0 lead.
Edgerton put together a strong drive after the Tinora score, driving to a first and goal at the Tinora eight. But Gannon Ripke was hit for a two-yard loss on first down and after Prince was held to a two-yard gain on second down, Edgerton faced a third and goal from the eight. But two incompletions ended the drive.
“That was a huge defensive stand for us,” said Tinora coach Kenny Krouse. “When we got to the fourth quarter with the 21-0 lead, I knew we were in good shape.”
K.P. Delarber led Tinora with 104 yards on 15 carries, including the two touchdown runs.
“It feels great to get over 100 yards for the first time,” Delarber said. “Coming into this game, the plan was for us to play as a team, execute on offense and stop Prince, which we were able to do. We played very well.”
Prince was held to 82 yards on 16 carries. A big catalyst for Tinora on defense was Lucas Flory, who had not played since the opener against Liberty Center, because of an injury.
“He was huge for us,” Krouse said. “He must have had at least 12 tackles and was real instrumental in stopping Prince. We will enjoy this win all weekend and then we’ll get back to work on Monday.
THS EHS
First Downs 11 7
Rushing yards 42-229 29-61
Passing Yards 32 21
Total Yards 261 83
Passing 5-7-0 5-14-1
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 4-2
Penalties 4-28 5-37
Tinora 7 8 6 0 — 21
Edgerton 0 0 0 0 — 0
T — Schafer 9-run (J. Gaines kick).
T — Safety, Cape tackled in the end zone.
T — Delarber 34-run (run failed).
T — Delarber 27-run (kick failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Tinora — Co. Commisso 7-35; Delarber 14-104; Schafer 5-22; Ch. Commisso 14-72; Team 2-(-4). Edgerton — Prince 16-82; Ripke 4-8; Cape 8-(-32); Blue 1-3. PASSING: Tinora — Schafer 5-7-0-32. Edgerton — Cape 5-14-1-21. RECEIVING: Tinora — Max Grube 4-21; Co. Commisso 1-11. Edgerton — Gray 1-8; Showalter 3-9; Ripke 1-4.
