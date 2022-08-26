After a 31-0 shelling at the hands of Liberty Center in week one Tinora bounced back nicely in their home opener grabbing four interceptions and stifling a high-flying Wauseon offense in a 27-14 victory.
After Wauseon (1-1) opened the scoring with an eight-yard pitch and catch between Elijah McLeod and Sam Smith, Tinora (1-1) evened the score with a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown by Kadyn Razdik. Tinora after went in front with a four-yard touchdown scamper by quarterback Gavin Eckert and the Rams never trailed.
A fourth quarter 40-yard TD pass between Eckert and Grady Gustwiler, the only pass completion of the game for the Rams, was the final score late in the third quarter. Brandon Edwards led the ground game for the Rams with 20 carries for 148 yards and a score.
McLeod led the way for Wauseon with 233 yards passing and a touchdown. Jude Armstrong had five catches for 70 yards.
Wauseon 7 0 7 0 — 14
Tinora 7 7 13 0 — 27
W — Smith 8-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
T — Razdik 30-interception return (Bishop kick).
T — Eckert 4-run (Bishop kick).
W — McLeod 1-run (Rodriguez kick).
T — Edwards 60-run (Bishop kick).
T — Gustwiler 40-pass from Eckert (kick blocked).
Ayersville 41,
Delphos Jefferson 21
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville pulled out to a quick 20-0 lead over Delphos Jefferson and never looked back as they defeated the Wildcats 41-21 for first-year head coach Andrew Mickey’s first career win.
Ayersville racked up 438 yards of total offense for the Pilots (1-1), including 174 yards and three TDs on the ground by QB Blake Hauenstein.
Owen Berner also racked up 155 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 totes. The Pilots had 401 yards on the ground in total to just 53 by Delphos Jefferson (0-2).
Jefferson 0 7 7 7 — 21
Ayersville 14 6 8 13 — 41
A — Hauenstein 21-run (Hauenstein kick).
A — Hauenstein 25-run (Hauenstein kick).
A — Berner 1-run (Hauenstein kick no good).
DJ — Scalf interception return (Scalf kick)
A — Delano 6-run (Hauenstein run)
DJ — Agner 14-pass from Teman (Scalf kick).
A — McGuire 14-pass from Hauenstein (Hauenstein kick).
A — Hauenstein 27-run (Hauenstein kick no good).
DJ — Scalft 16-pass from Teman (conversion no good).
Leipsic 48, Fairview 6
SHERWOOD — Leipsic racked up 42 first-half points thanks in large part to three rushing scores from Hayden Hiegel to overcome Fairview 48-6.
Hiegel racked up 107 yards on 11 carries to lead the Vikings while quarterback Quin Schroeder also had three total touchdowns, two passing, one rushing, in the first half. Schroeder racked up 160 yards on 10-of-11 passing while also rushing for 89 yards on two attempts.
Fairview was led by freshman QB William Zeedyk who went 7-of-11 through the air for 57 yards and one TD pass to Breaven Williams. D’Andre Hastings had four catches for 30 yards.
Leipsic 14 28 6 0 — 48
Fairview 0 0 0 6 — 6
L — Carrillo 27-pass from Schroeder (Schroeder kick).
L — Hiegel 2-run (Schroeder kick).
L — Hiegel 1-run (Schroeder kick).
L — Schroeder 74-run (Schroeder kick).
L — Hiegel 46-run (Schroeder kick).
L — Carrillo 25-pass from Schroeder (Schroeder kick).
L — Jimenez 14-pass Offencher (kick no good).
F — Williams 7-pass from Zeedyk (kick no good).
Crestview 42, Hicksville 12
HICKSVILLE – Hicksville was out-gained 221-48 on the ground as Crestview staked an early 14-0 lead en route to a 42-12 win over the Aces.
Brody Balser and Bronson Graber ech had short touchdown runs in the setback for the Aces (0-2) while sophomore Brant Langham and Aaron Klima combined for 138 of the Aces’ 193 passing yards.
Isaac Kline tallied 115 yards on the ground and two TDs while Kellin Putman caught a 66-yard TD pass in a 114-yard effort for the Knights (2-0).
Crestview 14 8 0 20 — 42
Hicksville 0 6 0 6 — 12
C — Kline 1-run (kick failed).
C — Putnam 66-pass from Hunter (Kline run).
H — Balser 1-run (pass failed).
C — Hunter 1-run (Kline run).
C — Kline 11-run (Perrott kick).
C — Leeth 5-run (kick failed).
H — Graber 2-run (run failed).
C — Leeth 59-run (Perrott kick).
P. Henry 12, W. Trace 0
HAVILAND — Points were hard to come by on Friday in Haviland as Patrick Henry held Wayne Trace to just 117 total yards of offense and shut out the Raiders 12-0.
Patrick Henry (2-0) didn’t have much more success with just 165 total yards but a 12-yard strike from Nash Meyer to Landon Johnson and a quarterback sneak by Meyer, both coming in the second quarter, were enough for PH.
Wayne Trace (1-1) was led by Kyle Stoller who went 18-of-43 through the air for 125 yards but threw four interceptions. Dylan Hildebrand led the Raiders in receiving with five catches for 45 yards.
Patrick Henry 0 12 0 0 — 12
Wayne Trace 0 0 0 0 — 0
PH — Johnson 12-pass from Meyer (conversion failed).
PH — Meyer 1-run (conversion failed).
Edgerton 59, Hilltop 0
EDGERTON — Corey Everetts scored four total touchdowns in a 59-0 blanking of Hilltop by Edgerton to bring his season total up to nine in the win.
The Bulldogs (2-0) put up all 59 points in the first half. Everetts up going 10-of-14 through the air for 106 yards while running the ball five times for 52 yards.
Hilltop (0-2) was led by QB Cameron Schlosser’s 135 yards through the air.
Hilltop — 0 0 0 0 — 0
Edgerton — 45 14 0 0 — 59
E — Everetts 4-run (Roth run).
E — Picillo 8-pass from Everetts (Nichols run).
E — Krontz 21-run (Everetts run).
E — Everetts 31-run (Elden kick).
E — Blue 47-run (Elden kick).
E — Nichols 6-fumble return (Elden kick).
E — Nichols 1-run (Elden kick).
E — Fry 3-run (Elden kick)
L. Center 35, Napoleon 21
LIBERTY CENTER — Matthew Orr found the endzone three times on the ground and Colton Kruse ran it in twice to help lift Liberty Center over Napoleon 35-21 at home.
Napoleon (0-2) was able to get on the board first with a one-yard scamper from Andrew Williams, who had 119 yards of offense and all three Wildcat touchdowns.
Orr and Liberty Center (2-0) responded with 20 points in the second quarter, all coming from Orr, who led the Tigers with 142 yards on 19 carries. Kruse added 96 yards on 16 totes.
Napoleon 7 7 0 7 — 21
Liberty Center 0 20 7 8 — 35
N — Williams 1-run (Bickel kick).
LC — Orr 3-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Orr 4-run (Rosebrook kick).
N — Williams 7-pass form Gerken (Bickel kick)
LC — Orr 4-run (Rosebrook kick blocked).
LC — Kruse 8-run (Rosebrook kick).
N — Williams 20-pass from Gerken (Bickel kick).
LC — Kruse 4-run (Orr run).
Archbold 34, St. Henry 10
ST. HENRY — Archbold scored 14 points in the first quarter and never looked back as they downed formidable MAC foe St. Henry 34-10 on the road.
The Blue Streaks (2-0) ran 16 less plays but still outgained St. Henry (0-2) 273-272 in the contest. Cade Brenner racked up 221 yards and three touchdowns on 11-of-16 passing. His leading receiver was Lucas Dominique who had two catches for 60 yards and a 41-yard TD grab.
Archbold 14 0 14 6 — 34
St. Henry 0 10 0 0 — 10
A — Dominique 4-run (Kern kick).
A — Miller 35-pass from Brenner (Kern kick).
SH — Wendel 68-pass from Puthoff (Gonzalez kick).
SH — Gonzalez 26-Field goal.
A — Dominique 28-pass from Brenner (Kern kick)
A — Dominique 2-run (Kern kick).
A — Dominique 41-pass from Brenner (Riley kick no good).
Bryan 48, Maumee 20
BRYAN – Bryan’s Ayden Pelz came up big on the ground for the Golden Bears, rumbling for 147 yards and four TDs on 14 carries in a 48-20 win over visiting Maumee.
QB Jase Kepler added 87 yards and two rushing scores for Bryan (1-1), which racked up 407 yards on the ground and 608 yards overall on offense.
Maumee 0 13 7 0 — 20
Bryan 20 6 7 15 — 48
B — Pelz 10-run (Devlin kick).
B — Kepler 14-run (Devlin kick).
B — Pelz 3-run (conversion failed).
B — Langenderfer 24-pass from Kepler (kick blocked).
M — Lewis 66-pass from Arndt (kick failed).
M — Marshall 23-pass from Arndt (Barboza kick).
M — Lewis 11-pass from Arndt (Barboza kick).
B — Kepler 9-run (Devlin kick).
B — Pelz 14-run (Herold pass from Kepler).
B — Pelz 45-run (Devlin kick).
Warren JFK 37, Delta 12
DELTA – After a scoreless first-stanza, Warren John F. Kennedy pulled away and made the long trip to Delta worth it with a 37-12 win over the Panthers.
Jeremiah Wolford rushed for 58 yards while James Ruple found Bryar Knapp for a 290-yard touchdown connection in the fourth quarter for the Panthers (1-1), which were out-gained 320-106 in the setback, including 269-67 on the ground.
JFK (2-0) rolled to their second straight win to start the season after the Eagles finished 10-3 a season ago before falling to Newark Catholic 14-7 in the Division VII state semifinals.
Warren JFK 0 16 7 14 — 37
Delta 0 0 6 6 — 12
JFK — Hadley 1-run (conversion good).
JFK — Safety.
JFK — Hadley 4-run (kick failed).
JFK — 16-run (kick good).
D — Ruple 1-run (kick failed).
JFK — Hadley 27-pass (kick failed).
D — Knapp 20-pass from Ruple (conversion failed).
JFK — 46-run (conversion good).
Other scores (Stats received after press time):
Antwerp 54, Edon 32; Spencerville 37, Paulding 13; Parkway 49, North Central 12; Evergreen 41, Montpelier 7; Ottawa Hills 24, Swanton 14.
WBL Scores: Wapakoneta 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 7; Lima Shawnee 17, Lima Bath 7; Elida 45, Kenton 14; Van Wert 43, Celina 7.
