HAVILAND – A dominating third quarter proved to be the difference Friday night at Raider Field as Wayne Trace rallied for a 22-14 victory over county rival Paulding in non-league football action.
Trailing 14-8 at the halfway point, the Raiders flipped the momentum in the third quarter.
Wayne Trace took the opening possession of the second half and ground out a 13-play, 56-yard drive that ran over five minutes off the clock and put the red, white, and blue in front. Senior signal-caller Trevor Speice capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown plunge to tie the game at 14-14 with 6:54 left in the period.
Following a holding penalty on the two-point conversion, Speice then connected with senior wide receiver Cameron Cox for the conversion and a 16-14 lead.
The game breaker, though, came on the ensuing kickoff.
With a surprise onside kick, Wayne Trace kicker Trevor Speice beat everybody to the ball and recovered it at the Paulding 42-yard line to put the Raider offense back on the field.
“That was just like a turnover,” commented Paulding head coach Tyler Arend. “For them to get back-to-back possessions and score on both of them, that was a critical possession.”
The Raiders over four more minutes after the kickoff recovery, driving 42-yards in ten plays to extend the margin.
Trevor Speice again finished off the drive, this time with a four-yard scamper into the endzone to extend the Wayne Trace lead to 22-14.
“I thought up front our guys did a great job tonight,” stated Wayne Trace head coach Mike Speice. “We were able to get good yardage on first and second down most of the night and the offensive line gets a lot of credit for that.”
Paulding did not get its first possession of the second half until the 2:32 mark of the third quarter, a drive that resulted in three first downs but ended in Wayne Trace territory.
Facing a fourth-and-six at the Raider 33, Paulding quarterback Payton Beckman was hit in the backfield by Wayne Trace’s Landyn Whitman before being taken down by the Raiders’ Jacob Stouffer at the Raider 40.
“We didn’t take advantage of some opportunities there,” Arend continued. “But we couldn’t get a stop defensively and Wayne Trace took advantage.”
Normally a pass-first squad, the Raiders used a ball-control offense that put together a 14-play drive that eclipsed over eight minutes off of the clock before ending at the Paulding four-yard following an incomplete pass on fourth and goal.
With 57 seconds left on the clock, Paulding took over on downs with one final chance to tie the contest.
The maroon and white picked up three first downs to move to the Paulding 39. After a pair of incomplete passes, the Panthers had one final chance with two seconds remaining but Beckman’s pass was intercepted by Trevor Speice to give Wayne Trace the win.
“I am proud of the guys,” stated Mike Speice following the victory. “It wasn’t our best game of the season but we made enough plays and found a way to get the win.”
Paulding head coach Tyler Arend was disappointed in the loss but not the effort from his squad.
“I thought our effort was there,” noted the Panther mentor. “Wayne Trace was able to make a couple more plays than we did and you have to give them credit for that.”
Wayne Trace struck first in the contest, getting a two-yard run from Trevor Speice to get on the scoreboard with 5:52 remaining in the opening stanza.
Speice then connected with Gabe Sutton for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 Raider lead.
Paulding answered on the ensuing possession, stringing together a dozen-play, 89-yard scoring drive to get on the scoreboard.
Fernando Garcia finished off the drive with a five-yard touchdown run that pulled Paulding within 8-6 with 28 seconds left in the quarter.
The Panthers then took the lead in the second stanza on a 63-yard scamper by Caleb Manz at the 7:32 mark. Manz also ran in the two-point conversion for a 14-8 Paulding lead.
“It was a good rivalry game and it came down to the end again this year,” concluded Mike Speice. “We knew they would come in here and give us everything they had. Fortunately for us, we were able to come up with a couple big plays and hold on.”
Wayne Trace finished the night with 296 rushing yards on 61 attempts and totaled 335 yards of offense overall. Meanwhile, Paulding ran for 120 yards and threw for 132 more, finishing with 252 overall.
Trevor Speice compiled 156 rushing yards on 31 carries in the win for the Raiders, who improve to 5-4 overall on the season. Kyle Slade added 97 yards on 21 attempts for the red, white, and blue.
Caleb Manz posted 74 yards on six carries for Paulding and Garcia picked up 48 yards on a dozen carries. Beckman finished the night 12 of 23 passing for 132 yards, with Caleb Manz and Hunter Kauser each hauling in four receptions for the Panthers, who fall to 2-7.
PHS WTHS
First Downs 12 22
Rushing Yards 21-120 61-296
Passing Yards 132 39
Total Yards 252 336
Passing 12-23-1 4-11-0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties 7-75 3-21
Paulding 6 8 0 0 — 14
Wayne Trace 8 0 14 0 — 22
WT — Speice 2-run (Sutton pass from Speice).
P — Garcia 5-run (run failed).
P — C. Manz 63-run (C. Manz run).
WT — Speice 2-run (Cox pass from Speice).
WT — Speice 4-run (pass failed).
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Paulding — C. Manz 6-74; Garcia 12-48. Wayne Trace — Speice 31-156; Slade 21-97. PASSING: Paulding — Beckman 12-23-1-132. Wayne Trace — Speice 4-11-0-39. RECEIVING: Paulding — C. Manz 4-59; Kauser 4-26. Wayne Trace — Antoine 2-20; O. Manz 1-15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.