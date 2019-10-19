Stryker 0 6 0 0 – 6
Hilltop 34 13 0 0 – 47
H — McEwen 54-run (conversation good).
H — Shilling 12-run (Clendenin kick).
H — Haynes 9-pass from Schlosser (Clendenin kick).
H — Brown 58-pass from Schlosser (kick failed).
H — McEwen 16-pass from Schlosser (kick failed).
S — Holsopple 4-pass fromWoolace (conversation failed).
H — McEwen 20-pass from Schlosser (Clendenin kick).
H — Richmond 50-run (kick failed).
Edgerton 36 10 0 0 – 46
Antwerp 0 0 0 0 – 0
E — Ripke 31-run (conversation good).
E — Prince 18-run (Conversation failed).
E — Ripke 9-pass from Cape (conversation good).
E — Ripke 49-run (conversation good).
E — Prince 61-run f (conversation good).
E — Showalter 20- fumble recovery (conversation good).
Bryan 0 7 14 14 – 35
Libert Center 7 14 0 9 – 30
LC — Philips 2-run (Killam kick).
LC — Phillips 7-run (Killam kick).
B — Arthur 16-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).
LC — Krugh 1-run (Killam kick).
B — Arthur 83-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).
B — Fireovid 4-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).
LC — Bowers 30-run (Killam kick).
B — Arthur 92-kick return (Fireovid kick).
LC — Safety.
Evergreen 0 0 0 12 – 12
Archbold 14 14 13 0 – 41
A — Newman 20-pass from Cruz (Witte kick).
A — Hogrefe 1-run (Witte kick).
A — Newman 58-run (Witte kick).
A — Gomez 3-run (Witte failed).
A — Newman 17-run (Witte kick).
A — Cruz 12-run (kick failed).
E — Etue 2-run (kick failed).
E — Etue 82-run (kick failed).
Fairview 15 27 7 7 – 56
Ayersville 0 0 0 0 – 0
F — Lucas 8-run (Frank kick).
F — Rakes 3-pass from Polter (conversation good).
F — Timbrook 4-pass from Polter (Frank kick).
F — Frank 37-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F — Lucas 3-pass from Polter (kick failed).
F — Timbrook 34-pass from Polter (Frank kick).
F — Hagerman 23-run (Yagel kick).
Dayton Jefferson 0 6 0 0 – 6
Wayne Trace 34 13 0 0 – 47
WT — Bevis 14-run (kick failed).
WT — Showalter 8-run (Conversation good).
WT — Manz 35-pass from Speice (Speice kick).
WT — Reinhart 29-pass from Speice (kick failed).
WT — Reinhart 25-pass from Speice (kick failed).
WT — Reinhart 28-pass from Speice (conversation good).
WT — Speice 1-run (Speice kick).
WT — Forrer 10-run (Speice kick).
Cardinal Stritch 0 0 0 6 – 6
Edon 0 22 20 0 – 42
E — Safety.
E — Kiess 6-pass from Gallehue (kick good).
E — Kiess 42-pass from Gallehue (kick failed).
E — Kiess 12-pass from Gallehue (kick good).
CS — Dunsmore 17-pass from Foust (kick failed).
E — Kiess 17-pass from Gallehue (kick good).
E — Mason 59-run (kick failed).
E — Dye 1-run (kick good).
Montpelier 0 6 0 0 – 6
Ottawa Hills 14 13 6 3 – 36
OH — Helgren 21-run (Duran kick).
OH — George 30-pass from McGee (Duran kick).
M — Byers 4-run (kick failed).
OH — Helgren 15-run (Duran kick).
OH — Gnepper 1-run (conversation failed).
OH — Gnepper 51-run (Duran kick).
OH — Duran 30- field goal.
Paulding 7 0 7 7 — 21
Allen East 7 21 7 7 — 42
AE – Neth 60-run (kick good).
P – Deisler 4-run (Edwards kick).
AE – Belcher 3-run (kick good).
AE – Belcher 23-run (kick good).
AE – McCluer 1-pass from Belcher (kick good).
P – King 5-rush (Edwards kick).
AE – Crumrine 24-rush (kick good).
P – Garcia 1-run (Edwards kick).
AE – Belcher 44-run (kick good).
Delta 7 0 0 6 — 13
Swanton 8 14 7 0 — 29
S — Crouse 65-run (Hensley run).
D — Hoffman 4-run (Risner kick).
S — Hensley 42-pass from Thornton (Hensley kick).
S — Hensley 83-pass from Thornton (Hensley kick).
S — Vance 1-pass from Thornton (Hensley kick).
D — Mazurowski 1-run (conversion failed).
Spencerville 0 10 6 7 — 23
Col. Grove 14 7 14 14 — 49
CG — Clement 53-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
CG — Clement 48-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
S — DJ Bowers 6-run (Layman kick).
CG — Clement 65-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
S — Layman 30-field goal.
S — Lotz 54-run (pass failed).
CG — Metzger 3-run (Verhoff kick).
CG — Clement 56-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
CG — Schaffer 5-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
CG — Clement 45-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
S — Henline 2-run (Layman kick).
Napoleon 7 0 0 0 — 7
Perrysburg 14 0 17 0 — 31
P — Waldenzak 1-run (Mullins kick).
N — Warncke 1-run (Schumm kick).
P — Gerken 11-run (Mullins kick).
P — Mullins 38-field goal.
P — Gerken 5-run (Mullins kick).
P — Gerken 4-run (Mullins kick).
Pandora-Gilboa 0 7 7 7 — 21
Arlington 0 14 14 0 — 28
A — Foust 14-run (Launder kick).
PG — Basinger 65-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).
PG — Foust 10-run (Kentrick kick).
A — Thibaut 2-run (Kentris kick).
PG — Miller 14-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).
A — Thibaut 80-run (Kentris kick).
PG — Macke 45-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).
Holgate 16 20 14 0 — 50
Rosecrans 18 6 6 12 — 42
ZBR — Kunkler 5-pass from Spohn (pass failed).
H — Altman 49-run (Kupfersmith run).
ZBR — Spohn 72-pass from Losco (run failed).
ZBR — Spohn 67-run (run failed).
H — Hattemer 51-pass from Kupfersmith (Kupfersmith run).
H — Altman 60-run (run failed).
ZBR — Sphn 67-run (pass failed).
H — Hattemer 29-pass from Kupfersmith (run failed).
H — Hohenberger 38-pass from Kupfersmith (Nagel run).
H — Gerschutz 92-pass from Kupfersmith (pass failed).
ZBR — Losco 19-pass from Spohn (pass failed).
H — Altman 16-run (Kupfersmith run).
ZBR — Losco 3-run (run failed).
ZBR — Spohn 65-run (kick failed).
