Stryker 0 6 0 0 – 6

Hilltop 34 13 0 0 – 47

H — McEwen 54-run (conversation good).

H — Shilling 12-run (Clendenin kick).

H — Haynes 9-pass from Schlosser (Clendenin kick).

H — Brown 58-pass from Schlosser (kick failed).

H — McEwen 16-pass from Schlosser (kick failed).

S — Holsopple 4-pass fromWoolace (conversation failed).

H — McEwen 20-pass from Schlosser (Clendenin kick).

H — Richmond 50-run (kick failed).

Edgerton 36 10 0 0 – 46

Antwerp 0 0 0 0 – 0

E — Ripke 31-run (conversation good).

E — Prince 18-run (Conversation failed).

E — Ripke 9-pass from Cape (conversation good).

E — Ripke 49-run (conversation good).

E — Prince 61-run f (conversation good).

E — Showalter 20- fumble recovery (conversation good).

Bryan 0 7 14 14 – 35

Libert Center 7 14 0 9 – 30

LC — Philips 2-run (Killam kick).

LC — Phillips 7-run (Killam kick).

B — Arthur 16-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).

LC — Krugh 1-run (Killam kick).

B — Arthur 83-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).

B — Fireovid 4-pass from Miller (Fireovid kick).

LC — Bowers 30-run (Killam kick).

B — Arthur 92-kick return (Fireovid kick).

LC — Safety.

Evergreen 0 0 0 12 – 12

Archbold 14 14 13 0 – 41

A — Newman 20-pass from Cruz (Witte kick).

A — Hogrefe 1-run (Witte kick).

A — Newman 58-run (Witte kick).

A — Gomez 3-run (Witte failed).

A — Newman 17-run (Witte kick).

A — Cruz 12-run (kick failed).

E — Etue 2-run (kick failed).

E — Etue 82-run (kick failed).

Fairview 15 27 7 7 – 56

Ayersville 0 0 0 0 – 0

F — Lucas 8-run (Frank kick).

F — Rakes 3-pass from Polter (conversation good).

F — Timbrook 4-pass from Polter (Frank kick).

F — Frank 37-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).

F — Lucas 3-pass from Polter (kick failed).

F — Timbrook 34-pass from Polter (Frank kick).

F — Hagerman 23-run (Yagel kick).

Dayton Jefferson 0 6 0 0 – 6

Wayne Trace 34 13 0 0 – 47

WT — Bevis 14-run (kick failed).

WT — Showalter 8-run (Conversation good).

WT — Manz 35-pass from Speice (Speice kick).

WT — Reinhart 29-pass from Speice (kick failed).

WT — Reinhart 25-pass from Speice (kick failed).

WT — Reinhart 28-pass from Speice (conversation good).

WT — Speice 1-run (Speice kick).

WT — Forrer 10-run (Speice kick).

Cardinal Stritch 0 0 0 6 – 6

Edon 0 22 20 0 – 42

E — Safety.

E — Kiess 6-pass from Gallehue (kick good).

E — Kiess 42-pass from Gallehue (kick failed).

E — Kiess 12-pass from Gallehue (kick good).

CS — Dunsmore 17-pass from Foust (kick failed).

E — Kiess 17-pass from Gallehue (kick good).

E — Mason 59-run (kick failed).

E — Dye 1-run (kick good).

Montpelier 0 6 0 0 – 6

Ottawa Hills 14 13 6 3 – 36

OH — Helgren 21-run (Duran kick).

OH — George 30-pass from McGee (Duran kick).

M — Byers 4-run (kick failed).

OH — Helgren 15-run (Duran kick).

OH — Gnepper 1-run (conversation failed).

OH — Gnepper 51-run (Duran kick).

OH — Duran 30- field goal.

Paulding 7 0 7 7 — 21

Allen East 7 21 7 7 — 42

AE – Neth 60-run (kick good).

P – Deisler 4-run (Edwards kick).

AE – Belcher 3-run (kick good).

AE – Belcher 23-run (kick good).

AE – McCluer 1-pass from Belcher (kick good).

P – King 5-rush (Edwards kick).

AE – Crumrine 24-rush (kick good).

P – Garcia 1-run (Edwards kick).

AE – Belcher 44-run (kick good).

Delta 7 0 0 6 — 13

Swanton 8 14 7 0 — 29

S — Crouse 65-run (Hensley run).

D — Hoffman 4-run (Risner kick).

S — Hensley 42-pass from Thornton (Hensley kick).

S — Hensley 83-pass from Thornton (Hensley kick).

S — Vance 1-pass from Thornton (Hensley kick).

D — Mazurowski 1-run (conversion failed).

Spencerville 0 10 6 7 — 23

Col. Grove 14 7 14 14 — 49

CG — Clement 53-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).

CG — Clement 48-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).

S — DJ Bowers 6-run (Layman kick).

CG — Clement 65-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).

S — Layman 30-field goal.

S — Lotz 54-run (pass failed).

CG — Metzger 3-run (Verhoff kick).

CG — Clement 56-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).

CG — Schaffer 5-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).

CG — Clement 45-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).

S — Henline 2-run (Layman kick).

Napoleon 7 0 0 0 — 7

Perrysburg 14 0 17 0 — 31

P — Waldenzak 1-run (Mullins kick).

N — Warncke 1-run (Schumm kick).

P — Gerken 11-run (Mullins kick).

P — Mullins 38-field goal.

P — Gerken 5-run (Mullins kick).

P — Gerken 4-run (Mullins kick).

Pandora-Gilboa 0 7 7 7 — 21

Arlington 0 14 14 0 — 28

A — Foust 14-run (Launder kick).

PG — Basinger 65-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).

PG — Foust 10-run (Kentrick kick).

A — Thibaut 2-run (Kentris kick).

PG — Miller 14-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).

A — Thibaut 80-run (Kentris kick).

PG — Macke 45-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).

Holgate 16 20 14 0 — 50

Rosecrans 18 6 6 12 — 42

ZBR — Kunkler 5-pass from Spohn (pass failed).

H — Altman 49-run (Kupfersmith run).

ZBR — Spohn 72-pass from Losco (run failed).

ZBR — Spohn 67-run (run failed).

H — Hattemer 51-pass from Kupfersmith (Kupfersmith run).

H — Altman 60-run (run failed).

ZBR — Sphn 67-run (pass failed).

H — Hattemer 29-pass from Kupfersmith (run failed).

H — Hohenberger 38-pass from Kupfersmith (Nagel run).

H — Gerschutz 92-pass from Kupfersmith (pass failed).

ZBR — Losco 19-pass from Spohn (pass failed).

H — Altman 16-run (Kupfersmith run).

ZBR — Losco 3-run (run failed).

ZBR — Spohn 65-run (kick failed).

