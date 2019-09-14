Edgerton 22 14 8 0 – 44
Montpelier 0 0 7 0 – 7
E — Ripke 20-run (Prince run).
E — Cape 20-run (Ripke run).
E — Ripke 21-pass from Cape (Run failed).
E — Prince 15-run (Cape run).
E — Prince 72-run (Ripke run).
E — Prince 55-run (Ripke run).
M — Wurm 56-run (Turner kick).
Delta 0 0 0 7 – 7
Tinora 0 0 7 14 – 21
T — Grube 49-pass from Schafer (Santos kick).
T — Commisso 86-run (Santos kick).
T — Grube 39-run (Santos kick).
D — Tresnan-Reighard 22-run (Tresnan-Reighard kick).
Bluffton 14 7 7 7 – 35
Ayersville 14 0 0 0 – 14
B — Garmatter 38-pass from Schaadt (Koontz kick).
B — Shulter 80-pass from Schaadt (Koontz kick).
A — Eiden 3-pass from Trevino (Eitniear kick).
A — Eitniear 7-run (Eitniear kick).
B — Schaadt 3-run (Koontz kick).
B — Garmatter 29-run (Koontz kick).
B — Neff 6-run (Koontz kick).
St. Marys 0 14 6 7 – 27
O-G 3 6 8 13 – 30
O-G — Alt 32-field goal.
SM — Fischbach 55-pass from Reineke (Spencer kick).
SM — Wedding 7-pass from Bubp (Spencer kick).
O-G — Kaufman 45-pass from Balbaugh (Kick failed).
O-G — Beach 42-pass from Balbaugh (Niese from Balbaugh).
SM — Howell 31-pass from Bubp (Kick failed).
O-G — Beach 2-run (Kick blocked).
O-G — Recker 7-run (Alt kick).
SM — Fischbach 57-run (Trogdlon kick).
Bryan 0 6 8 0 – 14
Fairview 7 3 7 0 – 17
F — Polter 7-run (Frank kick).
F — Frank 35-field goal.
B — Rohrer 12-pass from Miller (Pass failed).
B — Arthur 30-pass from Miller (James run).
F — Lucas 10-pass from Polter (Frank kick).
Otsego 0 7 7 0 – 14
LC 7 3 9 0 – 19
LC — Bowers 52-run (Killam kick).
LC — Killam 30-field goal.
O — Leiter 72-run (Coon kick).
LC — Killam 32-field goal.
O — Leiter 44-run (Coon kick).
LC — Phillips 9-run (Run failed).
Edon 14 14 13 14 – 55
Hicksville 0 6 6 0 – 12
E — Donahue 2-run (Kick failed).
E — Redd 70-pass from Donahue (Donahue to Reed).
E — Redd 76-pass from Donahue (Kick failed).
H — Commisso 80-pass from Miller (Kick failed).
E — Mason 2-run (Donahue to Reed).
E — Redd 30-pass from Donahue (Pass failed).
H — Commisso 62-run (Run failed).
E — Sapp 95-pass from Donahue (Kiess kick).
E — Mason 40-run (Kiess kick).
E — Parrish 1 run (Kiess kick).
Swanton 10 0 3 6 – 19
Rogers 0 7 0 0 – 7
S — Hensley 23-field goal.
S — Bartlett 16-pass from Weigel (Hensley kick).
R — McCoy 14-pass from Hudspeth (McCoy kick).
S — Hensley 24-field goal.
S — Wiemken 2-run (Kick failed).
Crestview 7 13 8 7 – 35
Wayne Trace 6 8 6 0 – 20
C — Brecht 87-run (Kreischer kick).
WT — Reinhart 30-pass from Speice (Pass failed).
C — Pruett 2-run (Kreischer kick).
C — Geradot 15-interception (Kreischer kick).
WT- Reinhart 5-pass from Speice (Manz from Speice).
C — Brecht 5-run (Short run).
WT — Gerber 10-pass from Speice (Pass Failed).
C — Brecht 36-pass from Short (Kreischer kick).
C. Grove 0 7 7 7 – 21
PH 7 7 13 6 – 33
PH — Rhamy 1-run (Rhamy kick).
PH — Feehan 46-pass from Rhamy (Rhamy kick).
CG — Clement 15-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
PH — Holloway 69-pass from Rhamy (Rhamy kick).
CG — Reynolds 20-run (Verhoff kick).
PH — Rhamy 1-run (Kick failed).
PH — Reynolds 11-run (Verhoff kick).
PH — Morrow 24-run (Conversion failed).
Paulding 27 0 14 6 – 47
Antwerp 6 6 0 0 – 12
P — Deisler 24-run (Kick good).
A — Sproles 73-run (Conversion failed).
P — Deisler 30-run (Kick good).
P — Garcia 1-run (Kick failed).
P — Deisler 20-run (Kick good).
A — Sproles 6-pass from Schuette (Conversion failed).
P — Manz 13-pass from Beckman (Kick good).
P — Saylor 28-pass from Beckman (Kick good).
P — Manz 3-pass from Beckman (Kick failed).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.