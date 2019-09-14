Edgerton 22 14 8 0 – 44

Montpelier 0 0 7 0 – 7

E — Ripke 20-run (Prince run).

E — Cape 20-run (Ripke run).

E — Ripke 21-pass from Cape (Run failed).

E — Prince 15-run (Cape run).

E — Prince 72-run (Ripke run).

E — Prince 55-run (Ripke run).

M — Wurm 56-run (Turner kick).

Delta 0 0 0 7 – 7

Tinora 0 0 7 14 – 21

T — Grube 49-pass from Schafer (Santos kick).

T — Commisso 86-run (Santos kick).

T — Grube 39-run (Santos kick).

D — Tresnan-Reighard 22-run (Tresnan-Reighard kick).

Bluffton 14 7 7 7 – 35

Ayersville 14 0 0 0 – 14

B — Garmatter 38-pass from Schaadt (Koontz kick).

B — Shulter 80-pass from Schaadt (Koontz kick).

A — Eiden 3-pass from Trevino (Eitniear kick).

A — Eitniear 7-run (Eitniear kick).

B — Schaadt 3-run (Koontz kick).

B — Garmatter 29-run (Koontz kick).

B — Neff 6-run (Koontz kick).

St. Marys 0 14 6 7 – 27

O-G 3 6 8 13 – 30

O-G — Alt 32-field goal.

SM — Fischbach 55-pass from Reineke (Spencer kick).

SM — Wedding 7-pass from Bubp (Spencer kick).

O-G — Kaufman 45-pass from Balbaugh (Kick failed).

O-G — Beach 42-pass from Balbaugh (Niese from Balbaugh).

SM — Howell 31-pass from Bubp (Kick failed).

O-G — Beach 2-run (Kick blocked).

O-G — Recker 7-run (Alt kick).

SM — Fischbach 57-run (Trogdlon kick).

Bryan 0 6 8 0 – 14

Fairview 7 3 7 0 – 17

F — Polter 7-run (Frank kick).

F — Frank 35-field goal.

B — Rohrer 12-pass from Miller (Pass failed).

B — Arthur 30-pass from Miller (James run).

F — Lucas 10-pass from Polter (Frank kick).

Otsego 0 7 7 0 – 14

LC 7 3 9 0 – 19

LC — Bowers 52-run (Killam kick).

LC — Killam 30-field goal.

O — Leiter 72-run (Coon kick).

LC — Killam 32-field goal.

O — Leiter 44-run (Coon kick).

LC — Phillips 9-run (Run failed).

Edon 14 14 13 14 – 55

Hicksville 0 6 6 0 – 12

E — Donahue 2-run (Kick failed).

E — Redd 70-pass from Donahue (Donahue to Reed).

E — Redd 76-pass from Donahue (Kick failed).

H — Commisso 80-pass from Miller (Kick failed).

E — Mason 2-run (Donahue to Reed).

E — Redd 30-pass from Donahue (Pass failed).

H — Commisso 62-run (Run failed).

E — Sapp 95-pass from Donahue (Kiess kick).

E — Mason 40-run (Kiess kick).

E — Parrish 1 run (Kiess kick).

Swanton 10 0 3 6 – 19

Rogers 0 7 0 0 – 7

S — Hensley 23-field goal.

S — Bartlett 16-pass from Weigel (Hensley kick).

R — McCoy 14-pass from Hudspeth (McCoy kick).

S — Hensley 24-field goal.

S — Wiemken 2-run (Kick failed).

Crestview 7 13 8 7 – 35

Wayne Trace 6 8 6 0 – 20

C — Brecht 87-run (Kreischer kick).

WT — Reinhart 30-pass from Speice (Pass failed).

C — Pruett 2-run (Kreischer kick).

C — Geradot 15-interception (Kreischer kick).

WT- Reinhart 5-pass from Speice (Manz from Speice).

C — Brecht 5-run (Short run).

WT — Gerber 10-pass from Speice (Pass Failed).

C — Brecht 36-pass from Short (Kreischer kick).

C. Grove 0 7 7 7 – 21

PH 7 7 13 6 – 33

PH — Rhamy 1-run (Rhamy kick).

PH — Feehan 46-pass from Rhamy (Rhamy kick).

CG — Clement 15-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).

PH — Holloway 69-pass from Rhamy (Rhamy kick).

CG — Reynolds 20-run (Verhoff kick).

PH — Rhamy 1-run (Kick failed).

PH — Reynolds 11-run (Verhoff kick).

PH — Morrow 24-run (Conversion failed).

Paulding 27 0 14 6 – 47

Antwerp 6 6 0 0 – 12

P — Deisler 24-run (Kick good).

A — Sproles 73-run (Conversion failed).

P — Deisler 30-run (Kick good).

P — Garcia 1-run (Kick failed).

P — Deisler 20-run (Kick good).

A — Sproles 6-pass from Schuette (Conversion failed).

P — Manz 13-pass from Beckman (Kick good).

P — Saylor 28-pass from Beckman (Kick good).

P — Manz 3-pass from Beckman (Kick failed).

