Antwerp 0 0 0 0 – 0

Fairview 35 7 0 13 – 54

F — Rakes 15-pass from Polter (Frank kick).

F — Frank 8-pass from Polter (Frank kick).

F — Frank 44-pass from Polter (Frank kick).

F — McGuire 4-run (Frank kick).

F — Lucas 69-pass (Frank kick).

F — Lucas 63-run. (kick failed).

F — McGuire 11-pass from Polter (kick failed).

F — Rakes 81 punt return (kick failed).

Wayne Trace 0 7 0 6 - 13

Tinora 7 6 8 0 - 21

T - Shafer 1-run (kick good).

WT - Showalter 2-run (Speice kick).

T- Commisso 25-run (kick failed).

T - Commisso 25-run (Commisso pass from Shafer).

WT - Manz 10-pass from Gerber (kick failed).

Napoleon 7 21 0 6 - 34

Southview 3 0 14 0 - 17

SS - Mancy 35-field goal.

N - Gerdeman 9-run (Schumm kick).

N - Gerdeman 20-run (Schumm kick).

N - Fields 20-run (Schumm kick).

N - Jeffries-Babcock 27-pass from Warncke (Schumm kick).

SS - Buck 2-run (Mancy kick).

SS - Thompson 68-pass from Buck (Mancy kick).

N - Brubaker 20-run (kick failed).

Delta 6 14 0 0 — 20

L. Center 21 27 7 0 — 55

LC – Murdock 47-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).LC – Keller 44-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).

LC – Righi 16-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).

D – DJ Davis 75-kick return (kick failed).

LC – Kern 21-run (Killam kick).

LC – Bowers 56-run (Killam kick).

LC – Kern 16-run (Killam kick).

D – Schauwecker 89-kick return (run failed).

LC – Phillips 49-run (kick failed).

D – Mazurowski 1-run (Hoffman run).

LC – Bowers 37-run (Killam kick).

Oscoda 13 24 6 7 – 50

Hilltop 0 0 0 0 – 0

O — Mallak 4-run (Kellstrom kick).

O — Franklin 16-run (kick failed).

O — Franklin 42-run (conversion good).

O — Host 3-run (conversion good).

O — Ouilette 44-pass from Franklin (conversion good).

O — Nagel 1-run (kick failed).

O — Ouilette 2-run (Nagel kick).

Bath 0 0 0 6 – 6

O-G 0 7 7 14 – 28

OG— Heebsh 20-pass from Balbaugh (Alt kick).

OG — Beverly 48-punt return (Alt kick).

OG — Recker 8-run (Alt kick).

OG — Recker 45-run (Alt kick).

B — Simpson 23-pass from McDermott (kick failed).

C. Grove 0 3 0 8 — 11

Allen East 0 7 0 7 — 14

CG — Verhoff 25-field goal.

AE — McCluer 95-kick return (Neth kick).

AE — Fletcher 25-interception return (Neth kick).

CG — Reynolds 1-run (Clement pass from Reynolds.

C. Stritch 6 28 12 14 — 60

Mont. 13 6 8 22 — 49

CS – Morehead 32-run (pass failed).

M – Custer 8-run (Turner kick).

M – Custer 3-run (kick failed).

CS – Dunsmore 58-pass from Foust (Mattox pass from Foust).

CS – Foust 53-run (run failed).

M – Custer 4-run (kick failed).

CS – Dunsmore 27-pass from Foust (pass failed).

CS – Morehead 21-run (pass failed).

CS – Morehead 80-run (pass failed).

M – Turner 9-run (Mason pass from Turner).

CS – Dunsmore 15-pass from Foust (kick failed).

M – Beck 32-pass from Turner (run failed).

CS – Morehead 50-run (Morehead pass from Foust).

M – Turner 25-run (Cieslak pass from Turner).

