Antwerp 0 0 0 0 – 0
Fairview 35 7 0 13 – 54
F — Rakes 15-pass from Polter (Frank kick).
F — Frank 8-pass from Polter (Frank kick).
F — Frank 44-pass from Polter (Frank kick).
F — McGuire 4-run (Frank kick).
F — Lucas 69-pass (Frank kick).
F — Lucas 63-run. (kick failed).
F — McGuire 11-pass from Polter (kick failed).
F — Rakes 81 punt return (kick failed).
Wayne Trace 0 7 0 6 - 13
Tinora 7 6 8 0 - 21
T - Shafer 1-run (kick good).
WT - Showalter 2-run (Speice kick).
T- Commisso 25-run (kick failed).
T - Commisso 25-run (Commisso pass from Shafer).
WT - Manz 10-pass from Gerber (kick failed).
Napoleon 7 21 0 6 - 34
Southview 3 0 14 0 - 17
SS - Mancy 35-field goal.
N - Gerdeman 9-run (Schumm kick).
N - Gerdeman 20-run (Schumm kick).
N - Fields 20-run (Schumm kick).
N - Jeffries-Babcock 27-pass from Warncke (Schumm kick).
SS - Buck 2-run (Mancy kick).
SS - Thompson 68-pass from Buck (Mancy kick).
N - Brubaker 20-run (kick failed).
Delta 6 14 0 0 — 20
L. Center 21 27 7 0 — 55
LC – Murdock 47-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).LC – Keller 44-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
LC – Righi 16-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
D – DJ Davis 75-kick return (kick failed).
LC – Kern 21-run (Killam kick).
LC – Bowers 56-run (Killam kick).
LC – Kern 16-run (Killam kick).
D – Schauwecker 89-kick return (run failed).
LC – Phillips 49-run (kick failed).
D – Mazurowski 1-run (Hoffman run).
LC – Bowers 37-run (Killam kick).
Oscoda 13 24 6 7 – 50
Hilltop 0 0 0 0 – 0
O — Mallak 4-run (Kellstrom kick).
O — Franklin 16-run (kick failed).
O — Franklin 42-run (conversion good).
O — Host 3-run (conversion good).
O — Ouilette 44-pass from Franklin (conversion good).
O — Nagel 1-run (kick failed).
O — Ouilette 2-run (Nagel kick).
Bath 0 0 0 6 – 6
O-G 0 7 7 14 – 28
OG— Heebsh 20-pass from Balbaugh (Alt kick).
OG — Beverly 48-punt return (Alt kick).
OG — Recker 8-run (Alt kick).
OG — Recker 45-run (Alt kick).
B — Simpson 23-pass from McDermott (kick failed).
C. Grove 0 3 0 8 — 11
Allen East 0 7 0 7 — 14
CG — Verhoff 25-field goal.
AE — McCluer 95-kick return (Neth kick).
AE — Fletcher 25-interception return (Neth kick).
CG — Reynolds 1-run (Clement pass from Reynolds.
C. Stritch 6 28 12 14 — 60
Mont. 13 6 8 22 — 49
CS – Morehead 32-run (pass failed).
M – Custer 8-run (Turner kick).
M – Custer 3-run (kick failed).
CS – Dunsmore 58-pass from Foust (Mattox pass from Foust).
CS – Foust 53-run (run failed).
M – Custer 4-run (kick failed).
CS – Dunsmore 27-pass from Foust (pass failed).
CS – Morehead 21-run (pass failed).
CS – Morehead 80-run (pass failed).
M – Turner 9-run (Mason pass from Turner).
CS – Dunsmore 15-pass from Foust (kick failed).
M – Beck 32-pass from Turner (run failed).
CS – Morehead 50-run (Morehead pass from Foust).
M – Turner 25-run (Cieslak pass from Turner).
