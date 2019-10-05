Delta 0 0 0 0 – 0

Bryan 13 13 7 0 – 33

B — Arthur 11-run (kick failed).

B — Arthur 9-pass from Miller (kick good).

B — Rohrer 43-pass from Miller ( Conversion failed).

B — Dean 3- run (kick good).

B — Dean 4- run (kick good).

Maumee 0 0 0 0 – 0

Napoleon 14 21 7 7 – 49

N — Aldrich 21-run (Schumm kick).

N — Aldrich 43-run (Schumm kick).

N- Fields 4-run (Schumm kick).

N- Warnecke 1-run (Schumm kick).

N-Aldrich 6-pass from Warnecke (Schumm kick).

N- Gerdeman 16-run (Schumm kick).

N- Speaks 38-run (Schumm kick).

Paulding 0 7 7 7 – 21

Bluffton 0 3 0 6 – 9

P — King 1-run (Edwards kick).

B — Koontz 26-field goal.

P — King 2-run (Edwards kick).

B -Schaadt 1-run (conversation failed).

P — King 3-run (Edwards kick).

Liberty Benton 7 0 3 7 – 17

Pandora Gilboa 0 0 0 7 – 7

LB — Eckford 10-pass from Erdeljac (Doolittle kick).

LB — Doolittle 35 field goal.

PG — Miller 9- pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).

LB — Rose 9-run (Doolittle kick).

Ayersville 7 7 6 13 – 33

Antwerp 6 12 0 0 – 18

Ant — Schuete 34-run (conversation failed).

Ay — Oswalt 48-run (Eitniear kick).

Ant — Buerkle 28-pass from Schuette (conversation failed).

Ay — Eitniear 1 run (Eitniear kick).

Ant — Hines 24-pass from Schuette (conversation failed).

Ay- Eiden 28-pass from Berner (conversation failed).

Ay — Eitiear 19-run (kick failed).

Ay- Eitniear 5 -run (Eitniear kick).

Evergreen 7 0 0 7 – 14

Patrick Henry 6 8 7 6 – 27

PH — Johnson 72-run (kick failed).

E — Krispin 11-pass from Etue (Peete kick).

PH — Johnson 13-run ( conversation good).

PH — Holoway 52-pass from Rhamy ( Rhamy kick).

PH — Rhamy 1-run (kick failed).

E- Riggs 5-pass from Etue (Peete kick).

Swanton 0 7 0 7 – 14

Wauseon 7 20 14 0 – 41

W — Wilson 3-run (Blanco kick).

W — Tester 12-pass from Figy (kick failed).

S — Vance 80-kick return (Hensley kick).

W — Figy 3-run (Blanco kick).

W — Britsch 4-run (Blanco kick).

W — Wilson 5-run (Blanco kick).

W — Tester 8-pass from Figy (Blanco kick).

S — Vance 12-pass form Weigel (Hensley kick).

Edon 14 21 7 7 – 49

Ottawa Hills 6 8 0 0 – 14

E — Sapp 24-pass from Gallehue (kick good).

OH — Lohmeyer 1-run (kick failed).

E — Gallehhue 1-run (kick good).

E — Kiess 33-pass from Gallehue (kick failed).

OH — Gnepper 37-run (conversation good).

E — Mason 19-run (conversation good).

E -Steinke 3-pass from Gallehue (kick good).

E — Mason 76-kick return (kick good).

E — Kiess 5-pass from Galluhue (kick good).

Edgerton 22 16 0 14 – 52

Hicksville 14 0 8 14 – 36

E — Ripke 12-run (conversation good).

E — Prince 12-run (conversation good).

E — Showalter 60-pass from Cape (kick failed).

H — Comisso 76- kick return (Tunis kick).

H — Miller 1-run (Tunnis kick).

E — Prince 2-run (conversation good).

E — Showalter 70-pass from Cape (conversation good).

H- Langham 11-run (conversation good).

H — Comisso 11-run ( conversation good).

E — Prince 30-pass from Cape (Conversation good).

H — Langham 68-run (kick failed).

E — Prince 2-run (conversation good).

Hilltop 0 0 7 7 – 14

Northwood 30 20 0 0 – 50

N- Dempsey 17-pass from Moten (Dempsey kick).

N — Cole 1-run (conversation god).

N — Williams 18-run (Dempsey kick).

N — Williams 2-ruun (Dempsey kick).

N -Schober 35-run (Dempsey kick).

H — Richmond 8-run (Clendnin kick).

H — Richmond 30-run (Clendenin kick).

Columbus Grove 0 10 14 0 – 24

Crestview 7 7 6 0 – 20

C — Brecht 3-run (Kreischer kick).

CG — Verhoff 26-field goal.

C — Brecht 9-run (Kreischer kick).

CG — Reynolds 5-run (Verhoff kick).

CG — Metzger 70-run (Verhoff kick).

CG — Reynolds 24 -run (Verhoff kick).

C — Brech 4-run (conversation failed).

