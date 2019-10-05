Delta 0 0 0 0 – 0
Bryan 13 13 7 0 – 33
B — Arthur 11-run (kick failed).
B — Arthur 9-pass from Miller (kick good).
B — Rohrer 43-pass from Miller ( Conversion failed).
B — Dean 3- run (kick good).
B — Dean 4- run (kick good).
Maumee 0 0 0 0 – 0
Napoleon 14 21 7 7 – 49
N — Aldrich 21-run (Schumm kick).
N — Aldrich 43-run (Schumm kick).
N- Fields 4-run (Schumm kick).
N- Warnecke 1-run (Schumm kick).
N-Aldrich 6-pass from Warnecke (Schumm kick).
N- Gerdeman 16-run (Schumm kick).
N- Speaks 38-run (Schumm kick).
Paulding 0 7 7 7 – 21
Bluffton 0 3 0 6 – 9
P — King 1-run (Edwards kick).
B — Koontz 26-field goal.
P — King 2-run (Edwards kick).
B -Schaadt 1-run (conversation failed).
P — King 3-run (Edwards kick).
Liberty Benton 7 0 3 7 – 17
Pandora Gilboa 0 0 0 7 – 7
LB — Eckford 10-pass from Erdeljac (Doolittle kick).
LB — Doolittle 35 field goal.
PG — Miller 9- pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).
LB — Rose 9-run (Doolittle kick).
Ayersville 7 7 6 13 – 33
Antwerp 6 12 0 0 – 18
Ant — Schuete 34-run (conversation failed).
Ay — Oswalt 48-run (Eitniear kick).
Ant — Buerkle 28-pass from Schuette (conversation failed).
Ay — Eitniear 1 run (Eitniear kick).
Ant — Hines 24-pass from Schuette (conversation failed).
Ay- Eiden 28-pass from Berner (conversation failed).
Ay — Eitiear 19-run (kick failed).
Ay- Eitniear 5 -run (Eitniear kick).
Evergreen 7 0 0 7 – 14
Patrick Henry 6 8 7 6 – 27
PH — Johnson 72-run (kick failed).
E — Krispin 11-pass from Etue (Peete kick).
PH — Johnson 13-run ( conversation good).
PH — Holoway 52-pass from Rhamy ( Rhamy kick).
PH — Rhamy 1-run (kick failed).
E- Riggs 5-pass from Etue (Peete kick).
Swanton 0 7 0 7 – 14
Wauseon 7 20 14 0 – 41
W — Wilson 3-run (Blanco kick).
W — Tester 12-pass from Figy (kick failed).
S — Vance 80-kick return (Hensley kick).
W — Figy 3-run (Blanco kick).
W — Britsch 4-run (Blanco kick).
W — Wilson 5-run (Blanco kick).
W — Tester 8-pass from Figy (Blanco kick).
S — Vance 12-pass form Weigel (Hensley kick).
Edon 14 21 7 7 – 49
Ottawa Hills 6 8 0 0 – 14
E — Sapp 24-pass from Gallehue (kick good).
OH — Lohmeyer 1-run (kick failed).
E — Gallehhue 1-run (kick good).
E — Kiess 33-pass from Gallehue (kick failed).
OH — Gnepper 37-run (conversation good).
E — Mason 19-run (conversation good).
E -Steinke 3-pass from Gallehue (kick good).
E — Mason 76-kick return (kick good).
E — Kiess 5-pass from Galluhue (kick good).
Edgerton 22 16 0 14 – 52
Hicksville 14 0 8 14 – 36
E — Ripke 12-run (conversation good).
E — Prince 12-run (conversation good).
E — Showalter 60-pass from Cape (kick failed).
H — Comisso 76- kick return (Tunis kick).
H — Miller 1-run (Tunnis kick).
E — Prince 2-run (conversation good).
E — Showalter 70-pass from Cape (conversation good).
H- Langham 11-run (conversation good).
H — Comisso 11-run ( conversation good).
E — Prince 30-pass from Cape (Conversation good).
H — Langham 68-run (kick failed).
E — Prince 2-run (conversation good).
Hilltop 0 0 7 7 – 14
Northwood 30 20 0 0 – 50
N- Dempsey 17-pass from Moten (Dempsey kick).
N — Cole 1-run (conversation god).
N — Williams 18-run (Dempsey kick).
N — Williams 2-ruun (Dempsey kick).
N -Schober 35-run (Dempsey kick).
H — Richmond 8-run (Clendnin kick).
H — Richmond 30-run (Clendenin kick).
Columbus Grove 0 10 14 0 – 24
Crestview 7 7 6 0 – 20
C — Brecht 3-run (Kreischer kick).
CG — Verhoff 26-field goal.
C — Brecht 9-run (Kreischer kick).
CG — Reynolds 5-run (Verhoff kick).
CG — Metzger 70-run (Verhoff kick).
CG — Reynolds 24 -run (Verhoff kick).
C — Brech 4-run (conversation failed).
