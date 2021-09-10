After two straight weeks of early deficits and discouraging results, Defiance kept itself in the thick of things against a Western Buckeye League unbeaten on Friday at Fred J. Brown Stadium.
Penalties and miscues were Defiance’s downfall, however, as Lima Shawnee broke Bulldog hearts with a 35-yard field goal at the horn to improve to 4-0 with a 10-7 victory.
Outside of the game-winner, each team’s lone touchdown came in the first half. Drew Kellermyer broke three tackles on an 18-yard scoring scamper late in the first quarter while Shawnee tied things up with 4:37 left in the second stanza when senior QB Tyler Windau found Luke Cowan for a seven-yard scoring strike to knot things up.
From there on, it was a good old-fashioned WBL slugfest as both sides traded punts and played to the final whistle in a tie ballgame.
Penalties derailed multiple drives in the second half for Defiance (1-3, 0-3 WBL) as the Bulldogs had four false starts — three on one drive — and finished with 10 total miscues for 95 yards.
“The game is little things and in a tight game, little things came up huge,” said Defiance coach Travis Cooper, who also saw his team put themselves behind the sticks with some tackles for loss by a feisty Shawnee defense. “The penalties killed us and it wasn’t just the yardage, it was the times we got the penalties. We saw a lot of that last year and we’ve talked about it all offseason … those are just drive killers and we’ve got to find a way to eliminate that if we want to be a good football team.
“I feel like we let one get away tonight.”
After being tagged for 55 first-half points against Van Wert a week ago, the Bulldogs stuffed Shawnee on its opening drive on fourth-and-one, bounced back from an interception on their first offensive possession with a three-and-out and came up with a much-needed extended drive.
Defiance rallied 73 yards in seven plays, including a leaping 21-yard grab by Wade Liffick to set up Kellermyer’s TD run to go up 7-0 with 34.4 seconds left in the first quarter.
A missed opportunity came one play later as the Bulldog defense forced a fumble on Shawnee’s first play at the Indian 15. Two negative runs and an incompletion in the endzone turned into a zero-burger for the DHS tally as the Bulldogs never got closer than the Shawnee 39 the rest of the way.
“It’s about continuity,” said Cooper. “The first half we were getting some chunk plays and some yards and moving the ball … guys were getting a little confidence. But then we had that series in the second half where we had like three false starts in a row. That’s basically a turnover and we’ve got to eliminate those.”
The third quarter saw Defiance hold the Indians to negative-four yards of offense while gaining 75 yards of their own, holding the ball for over 10 of the 12 minutes of the period. In the fourth quarter, a promising 11-play drive stalled at the Shawnee 39 after a five-yard loss and forced a Bulldog punt.
With three minutes to go, Windau heaved a ball down the right sideline to 6-4 target Keaton Cooper. Though Cooper appeared to land out of bounds, officials ruled it a 35-yard completion to the DHS 20. The Bulldog defense stiffened, though, and forced a field goal attempt from the 15.
After a Defiance timeout, sophomore kicker Derek Lyons’ 32-yard attempt clanked off the right upright to keep Defiance’s winning hopes alive.
The Bulldogs reached the Shawnee 49 with 1:06 left but a sack and two incompletions again stalled the drive with 39 seconds left and forced a punt to the Indian 40.
From there, Windau matriculated the visitors downfield with four completions and a spike to stop the clock as the Tribe reached the Defiance 18 with 2.3 ticks left.
From there, Lyons made good on a second chance, booming a 35-yard attempt through the uprights to keep Shawnee blemish-free.
“Our kids fought hard, I thought our defense played much better this week than last,” said Cooper. “We still have to shore up our tackling, we could have had I don’t know how many sacks in the first half that would’ve completely flipped the field and we just couldn’t corral (Windau).”
QB Gavin Miller led the Bulldogs in rushing with 40 yards on 14 carries while completing 7-of-10 passes for 66 yards and an interception. Kellermyer finished with two catches for 12 yards and seven totes for 30 yards while fullback Brogan Castillo had 11 rushes for 35 yards.
Windau completed 13-of-26 passes for 159 yards and a score with five completions to Cooper for 91 yards.
Defiance’s next clash will come at 0-4 Kenton while Shawnee will put its unbeaten record on the line at home against Wapakoneta.
SHS DHS
First Downs 11 17
Rushing Yards 24-69 40-108
Passing Yards 159 66
Total Yards 228 174
Passing 13-26-0 7-11-1
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties 4-50 10-95
Lima Shawnee 0 7 0 3 — 10
Defiance 0 7 0 0 — 7
D — Kellermyer 18-run (Thompson kick).
LS — Cowan 7-pass from Windau (Lyons kick).
LS — Lyons 35-field goal.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Lima Shawnee — Banks 14-43; Windau 7-16; Beery 1-4; Cowan 1-4; Aldrich 1-2. Defiance — Miller 14-40; Castillo 11-35; Kellermyer 7-30; Wilder 7-11; Gomez 1-(-8). PASSING: Lima Shawnee — Windau 13-26-0-159. Defiance — Miller 7-10-1-66; DeTray 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING: Lima Shawnee — Cooper 5-91; Beery 3-36; Banks 2-7; Aldrich 1-8; Cowan 1-7. Defiance — Rivera 3-25; Kellermyer 2-12; Liffick 1-21; Wilder 1-8; Tracy 1-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.