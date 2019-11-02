NAPOLEON — Napoleon ended the season on a high note with a 28-7 win over Bowling Green on Friday night.

Michael Chipps scored three touchdowns and tallied 90 yards on the ground for the Wildcats (5-5, 4-3 NLL) while Jarrett Gerdeman ran for 228 yards and a score.

Nick Foster paced the Bobcats (3-7, 2-5 NLL) with 71 yards and a touchdown.

Tinora 42, Antwerp 8

ANTWERP — Cole Commisso ran for four touchdowns to lead Tinora to a 42-8 victory over Antwerp.

Commisso scored on runs of 2, 21, 74 and eight yards for the Rams (6-4, 4-2 GMC) while Nolan Schafer tossed a 65 yard pass to Evan Willitzer.

The Archers fall to 0-10 (0-6 GMC) on the season as Quincy Brinneman scored their only touchdown on a nine-yard pass from Blake Schuette.

Liberty Center 49,

Evergreen 21

METAMORA — Liberty Center scored 29 points in the final quarter to pull away from Evergreen 49-21 to win a share of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title with Archbold.

Trent Murdock caught five passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers (9-1, 6-1 NWOAL, No. 7 Division VI) while Max Phillips rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown. LC broke through with a pair of interception returns for TDs in the fourth quarter to extend the final margin.

Jacob Riggs hit the century mark for the Vikings (4-6, 2-5 NWOAL) with two carries for 100 yards and a score while Jack Krispin had 10 rushes for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Patrick Henry 34,

Delta 14

HAMLER — Corbin Johnson scored three touchdowns as Patrick Henry defeated Delta, 34-14.

Johnson ran for 142 yards on 16 carries while TJ Rhamy had 113 yards on the ground with a score and 101 yards passing for the Patriots (7-3, 4-3 NWOAL).

Josh Tresnan-Reighard scored a rushing touchdown while Bryar Knapp caught one for the Panthers (0-10, 0-6 NWOAL).

Bryan 52, Swanton 3

BRYAN — Nate Miller threw seven touchdown passes and rewrote the NWOAL record books in the process as Bryan cruised passed Swanton, 52-3.

Miller threw for 432 yards while setting the league mark for touchdowns in a game while rushing for 57 more for the Golden Bears (5-5, 4-3 NWOAL). Titus Rohrer caught nine passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bulldogs finish the season at 2-8 (1-6 NWOAL).

Crestview 41,

Paulding 6

CONVOY — Crestview racked up 435 yards of offense, all but 11 coming on the ground, in a 41-6 victory over Paulding.

Brody Brecht rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns for the Knights (5-5, 4-3 NWC) while Kaden Short ran for 107 yards and a score.

Payton Beckman passed for 77 yards and a touchdown to lead the Panthers (4-6, 3-4 NWC) while Caleb Manz caught two receptions for 71 yards and a score.

Montpelier 41,

Hilltop 18

MONTPELIER — Brayden Custer ran for 98 yards and three touchdowns as Montpelier rolled past Hilltop, 41-18.

Chandler Byers led the Locomotive (3-7, 2-4 TAAC) rushing attack with 10 carries for 113 yards and a two touchdowns while Clayton Turner threw for 83 yards and ran for a score.

Hayden Brown score three touchdowns and totaled 67 yards on the ground for the Cadets (3-7, 1-5 TAAC).

Wapakoneta 7,

Ottawa-Glandorf 6

OTTAWA — Wapakoneta prevailed in a defensive struggle that netted just 13 totals points, slipping by Ottawa-Glandorf, 7-6.

Evan Kaeck ran for 181 yards on 22 carries and the lone touchdown for the Redskins (9-1, 8-1 WBL), which clinched a share of the Western Buckeye League title in the process with Kenton.

Jacob Balbaugh threw for 93 yards to lead the Titans (7-3, 7-2 WBL) while Jarrod Beach scored O-G’s only touchdown on a one-yard plunge.

Columbus Grove 49,

Bluffton 0

COLUMBUS GROVE — Blake Reynolds threw for 285 yards and six touchdowns as Columbus Grove shutout Bluffton 49-0 to clinch a share of the Northwest Conference championship with Allen East and Spencerville.

Alex Schneider caught eight passes for 144 yards and four touchdowns for the Bulldogs (7-3, 6-1 NWC) while Gabe Clement caught four balls for 123 yards and two scores.

Tucker Neff ran for 85 yards for the Pirates (4-6, 2-5 NWC).

