ARCHBOLD — A trick play on a go-ahead two-point conversion and a comeback from two scores down highlighted a wild 36-35 victory for Archbold as the Bluestreaks claimed a battle of Northwest Ohio Athletic League unbeatens on Friday night.
The Blue Streaks picked up the winning score when DJ Newman ran in from 36 yards out with 3:54 left in regulation. The offense stayed on the field and took the lead on the two-point conversion when Antonio Cruz hit Brandon Taylor on a trick play.
“This is what we expected, a dog-fight, all the way to the end,” said Archbold coach David Dominique. “We told the guys all week it was going to be a nailbiter. DJ made a great play like he’s done all year long (on the TD run) but we wanted to put the pressure on them and put them behind the eight-ball.
“The kids executed that play to a T. Every one of those kids wanted to go for two.”
Wauseon took an early 21-point lead when Connar Penrod hit Kolton DeGroff for 10 and 30-yard passes, then Teren Garcia returned an interception for a score.
Archbold got back in the game when Newman hit Carson Dominique on a 10-yard pass and Noah Gomez scored from 17 yards out.
Newman finished the game 22-of-33 passing for 323 yards. He also had 82 yards on the ground. Jaden Schulze caught four passes for 105 yards.
Penrod was 18-of-37 passing for 330 yards and four scores. He also went for 108 yards on the ground. Jude Armstong caught five passes for 117 yards and Jonas Tester hauled in seven passes for 102 yards.
Wauseon 14 7 14 7 – 35
Archbold 0 14 14 8 – 36
W — DeGroff 10-pass from Penrod (Blanco kick).
W — DeGroff 30-pass from Penrod (Blanco kick).
W — Garcia interception return (Blanco kick).
A — Dominique 25-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A — Gomez 17-run (Kern kick).
W — Armstrong 27-pass from Penrod (Blanco kick).
A — Schulze 51-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
W — Armstrong 17-pass from Penrod (Blanco kick).
A — Gomez 12-run (Kern kick).
A — Newman 36-run (Taylor pass).
Fairview 44, Edgerton 6
SHERWOOD — Fairview shook off a feisty first-half threat from Edgerton with a 29-0 second-half scoring advantage as the Apaches rolled to 6-0 with a 44-6 victory.
Doug Rakes was 19-of-29 for 324 yards and four touchdowns for Fairview, which led just 15-6 at half. Caleb Frank hauled in six passes for 157 yards and two scores while Cade Ripke caught a pair of touchdowns.
Craig Blue found the endzone from three yards out near the end of the first quarter for Edgerton (3-3), which had a three-game winning streak snapped.
Fairview will await the winner of Mount Blanchard Riverdale and Bluffton on Saturday, Oct. 17 in Division VI playoff action, while Edgerton will host Ayersville in a D-VII first-round game on Friday.
Edgerton 6 0 0 0 – 6
Fairview 8 7 15 14 – 44
F — Frank 33-pass from Rakes (Zeedyk pass from Rakes).
E — Blue 3-run (run failed).
F — Timbrook 25-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F — Rakes 11-run (Timbrook run).
F — Ripke 18-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F — Frank 77-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F — Ripke 46-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
NWC Tournament — Fifth Place
Bluffton 27, Paulding 24
PAULDING — Bluffton’s Tyson Shutler scored his fourth touchdown of the game with 13 seconds left on a 47-yard scamper, spoiling Paulding’s potential final Northwest Conference game in a 34-27 thriller.
Hunter Kauser rushed for 103 yards and caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to put Paulding up 24-19 with 11:54 to go. Deyton Price caught seven passes and returned a kick 75 yards for a touchdowns for the Panthers (1-5).
Shutler rushed for 241 yards on 22 carries for the Pirates (3-2) in the win.
Bluffton 7 12 0 8 – 27
Paulding 0 16 0 8 – 24
B — Shutler 58-run (kick good).
B — Shutler 10-run (kick failed).
B — Shutler 20-run (conversion failed).
P — Price 75-kick return (conversion failed).
P — Price 12-pass from Beckman (pass failed).
P — Kauser 4-pass from Beckman (conversion good).
B — Shutler 47-run (conversion good).
Bowling Green 19,
Napoleon 14
BOWLING GREEN – Two early scores carried the Bobcats as Bowling Green was able to score a 19-14 win at home against Napoleon.
Eli Brown finished off the opening drive of the game with a 55-yard run for the Bobcats for a 6-0 lead. Zack Rosebrook threw a 32-yard TD pass to Elliott Bruback with 5:40 before halftime to cut the leadto 12-7. After BG took a 19-7 lead, Tanner Rubinstein scored from one yard out.
Rosebrook finished 11 of 17 passing for 150 yards.
Napoleon (4-2) will host eitther Oberlin Firelands or Upper Sandusky in the second round of the Division IV playoffs.
Napoleon 0 7 0 7 0 – 14
Bowling Green 12 7 0 0 – 19
BG – Brown 55-run (kick failed).
BG – Seither 9-run (kick failed).
N – Bruback 32-pass from Rosebrook (Grant kick).
BG – Powers 5-pass from Brown (Warner kick).
N – Rubenstein 1-run (Grant kick).
Delta 7, Patrick Henry 0
DELTA — In a defensive slugfest, Delta had just enough to get past Patrick Henry in NWOAL action, 7-0.
QB James Ruple had negative-seven rushing yards on the night but needed just one to score with 8:47 left in regulation to put the Panthers (3-3) on top. Josh Tresnan-Reighard rushed for 104 yards on 20 carries as Delta won the time of possession battle, 32:28 to 15:32.
Patrick Henry ran just 31 plays for 79 total yards in the loss as the Patriots dropped to 2-4 on the season. Clayton Feehan caught three passes for 30 yards.
Patrick Henry will host Vanlue on Friday in Division VII Region 26 action while Delta will travel to Seneca East on Saturday in Division VI.
Pat. Henry 0 0 0 0 – 0
Delta 0 0 0 0 – 7
D — Ruple 1-run (Kohlhofer kick).
Liberty Center 48,
Evergreen 21
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center built up a mighty 41-7 halftime lead and coasted past Evergreen 48-24 to boost its win streak to four straight.
Karter Kern racked up 131 yards and two TDs on the ground for the Tigers (4-2), which will host New London on Saturday in a Division VI Region 22 playoff opener. Camden Krugh completed 8-of-10 passes for 150 yards and two TDs.
QB Payton Boucher found Jacob Riggs eight times for 117 yards and two TDs, finishing with 185 yards passing and three scores in the setback for Evergreen (0-6), which will play at Ashland Crestview on Saturday.
Evergreen 0 7 7 7 – 21
Lib. Center 13 28 7 0 – 48
LC — Kern 4-run (Killam kick).
LC — Patterson 22-pass from Krugh (kick failed).
LC — Phillips 18-run (Killam kick).
E — Riggs 14-pass from Boucher (Peete kick).
LC — Kern 58-run (Killam kick).
LC — Matthews 21-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
LC — Phillips 2-run (Killam kick).
LC — Matthews 38-run (Wymer kick).
E — Riggs 19-pass from Boucher (Peete kick).
E — Richardson 5-pass from Boucher (Peete kick).
Bryan 44, Swanton 7
BRYAN — Bryan running back Korbin Shepard rolled up 177 yards and three TDs for the Golden Bears as Bryan tallied a 44-7 win over Swanton.
Titus Rohrer caught two TD passes from Ethan Wasson in the win for Bryan (4-2), winners of four of its last five. The Golden Bears will host Lorain Clearview Saturday.
Cole Mitchey caught a touchdown from Trent Weigel in the fourth quarter for Swanton (0-6), which will host Lima Bath in D-V playoff action Saturday.
Danbury 28, Holgate 12
HOLGATE — Danbury’s defense held firm in the second half, shutting out host Holgate in a 28-12 Northern 8 Football Conference contest.
Hunter Gerschutz rushed for 68 yards and a score for the Tigers (3-2, 2-2 N8FC) while Gavyn Kupfersmith threw a 32-yard TD pass to Brandon Hohenberger in the second quarter.
Danbury 14 6 0 8 – 28
Holgate 6 6 0 0 – 12
D — 33-pass (conversion good).
D — 20-pass (run failed).
H — Gerschutz 53-run (pass failed).
H — Hohenberger 32-pass from Kupfersmith (pass failed).
D — Shortridge 17-pass from Conrad (conversion failed).
D — Shortridge 32-run (conversion good).
O-G 34, Kenton 27
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ian Fenbert raced 22 yards for a touchdown with 3:43 left to lift the Titans to a 34-27 WBL win over Kenton.
Parker Schnipke rushed for 100 yards and a score for the Titans (5-1), winners of four straight games by seven points or less. Caleb Kuhlman caught five passes for 98 yards and a score.
O-G will host either Orrville or Fairview Park Fairview in a second-round D-V playoff contest on Oct. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.