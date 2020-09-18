Tinora rolled up 332 yards rushing as a team as the Rams blanked Antwerp 53-0 in Green Meadows Conference action at Justin F. Coressel Stadium on Friday.
Of the Rams’ seven offensive touchdowns, six were on the ground and came from five different players. Grady Gustwiller, Cole Sweinhagen, Christian Commisso, Brandon Edwards and Nolan Schafer all found paydirt for Tinora, which moved to 3-0 on the year.
Antwerp fell to 0-4 on the season and 0-3 in GMC contests.
Antwerp 0 0 0 0 – 0
Tinora 21 13 6 13 – 53
T — Grube 53-pass from Schafer (Gaines kick).
T — Bailey fumble recovery (Gaines kick).
T — Edwards 10-run (Gaines kick).
T — Schafer 80-run (Gaines kick).
T — Edwards 15-run (kick failed).
T — C. Commisso 1-run (kick failed).
T — Sweinhagen 1-run (kick failed).
T — Gustwiller 20-run (Camp kick).
Hicksville 48,
Wayne Trace 22
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville’s offense exploded for 570 yards, including 380 on the ground, as the Aces rolled past Wayne Trace, 48-22.
Kole Wertman was dominant on the ground with 212 yards and two TDs on 13 carries for Hicksville (2-2, 2-2 GMC) while QB Landon Turnbull turned heads. The Aces’ signal caller was 9-of-22 for 171 yards and two TDs while rushing for 166 yards and two more scores in the lopsided victory.
Trevor Speice threw a touchdown pass while Kyle Slade rushed for 101 yards and another score for the Raiders (2-2, 1-2 GMC).
Wayne Trace 8 8 0 6 – 22
Hicksville 8 14 19 7 – 48
WT — Slade 7-run (Cox pass from Speice).
H — Turnbull 3-run (Turnbull run).
H — Baird 82-pass from Turnbull (pass failed).
WT — Sutton 27-pass from Speice (Tinlin pass from Speice).
H — Balser 20-pass from Turnbull (Bergman pass from Turnbull).
H — Baird 19-pass from Balser (run failed).
H — Wertman 76-run (Perez kick).
H — Wertman 47-run (kick failed).
H — Turnbull 96-run (Perez kick).
WT — Myers 20-pass from Wenzlick (pass failed).
Fairview 69,
Woodlan (Ind.) 0
WOODBURN, Ind. — Fairview quarterback Doug Rakes came one TD pass shy of tying the all-time state record for scoring strikes in a game, firing eight touchdown passes as the Apaches blew away Woodlan, 69-0
Luke Timbrook caught five passes, three of them for touchdowns, in the win for the Apaches (4-0, 3-0 GMC), while Caleb Frank, Cade Ripke, Kaden Blair (two TD catches) and Russ Zeedyk all hauled in TD passes from Rakes. The Fairview signal-caller finished 24-of-29 for 316 yards while also returning a punt 59 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Woodlan (0-5) managed just 128 yards of total offense against Fairview, throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble.
Fairview 34 21 7 7 – 69
Woodlan 0 0 0 0 – 0
F — Ripke 42-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F — Rakes 59-punt return (Frank kick).
F — Timbrook 1-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F — Zeedyk 5-pass from Rakes (kick failed).
F — Timbrook 10-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F — Blair 2-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F — Frank 31-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F — Timbrook 27-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F — Blair 5-pass from Rakes (Frank kick).
F — Kern 23-pass from Karzynow (Lashaway kick).
Edgerton 42, Ayersville 6
EDGERTON — Edgerton rolled up 277 yards rushing, held Ayersville to 150 total yards and stifled the Pilots to the tune of a 42-6 Green Meadows Conference victory.
Craig Blue rolled up 111 yards on just seven carries with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns while catching four passes for 101 yards and a score for the Bulldogs (2-2, 2-2 GMC). Isaiah Canales scored three rushing touchdowns and battled for 91 yards on 16 totes.
QB Jakob Trevino rushed for 66 yards on 11 carries and scored the lone TD for the Pilots, which fell to 1-3 (1-3 GMC).
Ayersville 0 6 0 0 – 6
Edgerton 16 18 8 0 – 42
E — Blue 55-run (Ripke run).
E — Blue 38-run (Ripke run).
E — Canales 4-run (run failed).
E — Canales 11-run (run failed).
A — Trevino 45-run (pass failed).
E — Blue 9-pass from Everetts (pass failed).
E — Canales 7-run (Ripke run).
Liberty Center 36,
Bryan 18
BRYAN – Max Phillips ran for 275 yards and scored four touchdowns as Liberty Center scored a 36-18 win at Bryan.
Phillips got the scoring started with an 11-yard run. Bryan was able to match with a three-yard run by Calen Kepler.
Phillips tookover from there, scoring from 12, four and 23 yards.
Kepler added a 49-yard TD catch. He hauled in six passes for 119 yards.
Liberty Center (2-2) plays at Patrick Henry next week. Bryan (2-2) travels to Evergreen
Liberty Center 6 20 0 10 – 36
Bryan 6 6 6 0 – 18
LC – Phillips 11-run (kick failed).
B – Kepler 2-run (kick failed).
LC – Krugh 2-run (Killam kick).
LC – Phillips 12-run (kick failed).
B – Wasson 15-run (conversion failed).
LC – Phillips 4-run (Killam kick).
B – Kepler 49-pass from Wesson (conversion failed).
LC – Killam 21-field goal.
LC – Phillips 23-run (Killam kick).
Wauseon 51,
Patrick Henry 7
HAMLER – Connar Penrod fired four TD passes, with two going to Jude Armstrong, as Wauseon went to Patrick Henry and routed the Patriots 51-7.
Wauseon took control with four touchdowns and a safety in the second quarter to build a 37-0 halftime lead.
Penrod finished 9-of-22 passing for 247 yards. Jonas Tester caught three passes for 103 yards and one score.
Corbin Johnson, who had 62 yards rushing, scored the lone Patrick Henry touchdown.
Wauseon (4-0) will host Delta next week. Patrick Henry (2-2) is home with Liberty Center.
Wauseon 7 30 7 7 – 51
Patrick Henry 0 0 0 7 – 7
W – Tester 64-pass from Penrod (Blanco kick).
W – DeGroff 12-interception return (Blanco kick).
W – Armstrong 22-pass from Penrod (Blanco kick).
W – Britsch 34-interception return (Blanco kick).
W – Smith 61-pass from Penrod (Blanco kick).
W – Safety.
W – Armstrong 16-pass from Penrod (Blanco kick).
W – Sauber 15-pass from Thomas (Blanco kick).
PH – Johnson 2-run (Moreno kick).
Northwood 52, Hilltop 0
WEST UNITY – Northwood ran for 250 yards as the Rangers traveled west and scored a 52-0 win at Hilltop.
The Rangers had five players run for scores in the win. Jay Moten finished with 86 yards on the ground and 50 yards passing.
Hilltop (0-4) hosts Cardinal Stritch next Friday.
Northwood 24 15 7 6 – 52
Hilltop 0 0 0 0 – 0
N – Moten 69-run (Byington run).
N – Marks 61-run (Noel run).
N – Neal fumble recovery (Neal run).
N – Neal 5-run (Marks run).
N – Marks 15-run (Collins kick).
N – Noel 5-run (Collins kick).
N – Baker 12-run (kick failed).
Columbus Grove 45, Delphos Jefferson 6
COLUMBUS GROVE – The Bulldogs opened the game with a kickoff return score from Gabe Clement, then added three more scores in the opening quarter in a 45-6 rout of Delphos Jefferson in the NWC playoff.
Clement added a 13-yard run, then hauled in a 51-yard pass from Blake Reynolds.
Colin Metzger added 107 yards on the ground with two scores.
Columbus Grove improved to 4-0.
Delphos Jefferson 0 0 6 0 – 6
Columbus Grove 28 7 7 3 – 45
CG – Clement 77-kickoff return (Verhoff kick).
CG – Clement 13-run (Verhoff kick).
CG – Clement 51-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
CG – Metzger 13-run (Verhoff kick).
CG – Metzger 5-run (Verhoff kick).
CG – Clement 74-run (Verhoff kick).
DJ – Simmons 19-pass from Teman (kick blocked).
CG – Verhoff 39-field goal.
