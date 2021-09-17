HICKSVILLE — A week away from the gridiron did Ayersville no harm as the Pilots moved to 3-1 on the year and started its Green Meadows Conference schedule off in winning fashion at Hicksville on Friday with a 48-6 rout of the Aces.
Ayersville (3-1, 1-0 GMC) racked up 414 yards of total offense in the victory, including 283 yards on the ground. Quarterback Jakob Trevino had 128 pass yards and a touchdown while rushing 10 times for 69 yards and three scores. Owen Berner bruised his way to 181 yards and two touchdowns on 16 totes.
Aaron Klima passed for 131 yards while Jackson Bergman’s two-yard touchdown dive was the lone points for Hicksville (0-5, 0-2 GMC).
Ayersville 14 6 21 7 – 48
Hicksville 0 6 0 0 – 6
A — Trevino 5-run (Young kick).
A — Eiden 28-pass from Trevino (Young kick).
H — Bergman 2-run (pass failed).
A — Trevino 4-run (kick failed).
A — Berner 5-run (Hauenstein pass from Trevino).
A — Trevino 44-run (pass failed).
A — Berner 10-run (Young kick).
A — Barnett interception return (Young kick).
Antwerp 27, Fairview 8
SHERWOOD — Antwerp held Fairview to 116 yards of offense and eight first downs as the Archers nabbed a 27-8 conference road win over the Apaches.
Carson Altimus completed 27-of-39 passes for 297 yards and two scores for Antwerp (3-2, 1-1 GMC), with 10 passes going to Jagger Landers for 103 yards. Altimus also nearly hit the century mark on the ground with 95 rushing yards and another score.
Keaton Singer scored an 11-yard second-quarter touchdown for Fairview, which fell to 1-4 (1-1 GMC) on the year.
Antwerp 7 14 0 6 – 27
Fairview 0 8 0 0 – 8
A — Altimus 20-run (Walker kick).
A — Lichty 2-run (Recker pass from Altimus).
F — Singer 11-run (Gebers pass from Karzynow).
A — Recker 52-pass from Altimus (kick failed).
A — Walker 36-pass from Altimus (run failed).
Bryan 23, Delta 21
BRYAN — Bryan held Delta scoreless in the second half after trailing 21-7 in the second stanza as the Golden Bears earned a 23-21 league triumph.
Korbin Shepherd was on workhorse duty for Bryan (3-2, 1-1 NWOAL), rushing 33 times for 170 yards and two TDs, including the game-winning touchdown from two yards out with less than 30 seconds remaining.
The loss for Delta snaps a three-game win streak as the Panthers slip to 3-2 (1-1 NWOAL).
Delta 14 7 0 0 – 21
Bryan 7 7 3 6 – 23
D — Tresnan-Reighard 4-run (Smithers kick).
B — Shepherd 16-run (Brown kick).
D — Davis 62-pass from Ruple (Smithers kick).
D — Wolford 21-run (Smithers kick).
B — Herold 38-pass from Kepler (Brown kick).
B — Brown 25-field goal.
B — Shepherd 2-run (kick failed).
Patrick Henry 31,
Evergreen 0
METAMORA — Patrick Henry kept up a torrid start to the season, outgaining Evergreen 377-93 in a 31-0 NWOAL blanking of the Vikings.
Landon Johnson caught six passes for 103 yards and two scores for PH (4-1, 2-0 NWOAL) while Nash Meyer completed 22-of-30 tosses for 299 yards.
Riley Dunbar caught three passes for 37 yards for the Vikings (2-3, 0-2 NWOAL).
Evergreen 0 0 0 0 – 0
Patrick Henry 14 10 7 0 – 31
PH — L. Johnson 6-pass from Meyer (Moreno kick).
PH — Hall 30-interception return (Moreno kick).
PH — Hall 1-run (Moreno kick).
PH — Moreno 25-field goal.
PH — L. Johnson 72-pass from Meyer (Moreno kick).
Wauseon 41, Swanton 7
WAUSEON — Wauseon bounced back from its overtime loss to Liberty Center in dominant fashion, racking up all 41 points in the first half in a 41-7 rout of Swanton.
Bryson Stump had 111 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries for the Indians (3-2, 1-1 NWOAL) while Jonas Tester caught a touchdown pass and scored the first TD of the night with an 85-yard punt return.
Trenton Eitniear’s 89 yards rushing topped the tally for the Bulldogs (0-5, 0-2 NWOAL), scoring the lone Swanton TD in the fourth quarter.
Swanton 0 0 0 7 – 7
Wauseon 13 28 0 0 – 41
W — Tester 85-punt return (kick failed).
W — Stump 1-run (Rodriguez kick).
W — Smith 23-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
W — Stump 21-run (Rodriguez kick).
W — Tester 37-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
W — Stump 9-run (Rodriguez kick).
S — Eitniear 3-run (Hensley kick).
Edon 52,
Whiteford (Mich.) 32
EDON — After last week’s narrow loss at Norwalk St. Paul, Edon welcomed in the No. 2 team in Michigan’s Division 8 and pulled away from Whiteford (Mich.) to earn a 52-32 win.
Senior Gannon Ripke was a wrecking crew for the 4-1 Bombers, catching seven passes for 165 yards and three scores, returning a punt for a touchdown and rushing for a fourth-quarter TD while also leading the team in tackles with 10.5.
QB Drew Gallehue had 337 yards passing and five TD tosses for Edon, which scored 30 straight points after trailing 24-16 in the second quarter.
Whiteford 16 8 0 8 – 32
Edon 16 14 16 6 – 52
W — Giesige 14-run (Andrews pass from Ruddy).
E — Ripke 7-pass from Gallehue (Ripke run).
W — Giesige 85-kick return (Giesige run).
E — Ripke 29-pass from Gallehue (Ripke pass from Gallehue).
W — Iott 11-run (Iott run).
E — Ripke 82-pass from Gallehue (Parrish pass from Gallehue).
E — Ripke 71-punt return (pass failed).
E — Nester 45-pass from Gallehue (He. Dye pass from Gallehue).
E — Ha. Dye 13-pass from Gallehue (Ripke pass from Gallehue).
W — Giesige 4-run (Giesige run).
E — Ripke 6-run (pass failed).
Ott. Hills 49, Hilltop 0
WEST UNITY — Ottawa Hills held Hilltop to just 64 yards of offense as the Green Bears took to the road and blanked the Cadets 49-0 in their TAAC opener.
Chase Miller had two TD passes in three completions and attempts for Ottawa Hills (4-1, 1-0 TAAC) while Blake Gnepper and Reddick Pillarelli had two TD runs apiece.
Wyatt Beltz caught three passes for 35 yards to lead the offense for the Cadets (0-5, 0-1 TAAC).
Ottawa Hills 28 14 7 0 – 49
Hilltop 0 0 0 0 – 0
OH — B. Gnepper 3-run (Duran kick).
OH — Burke 54-pass from Miller (Duran kick).
OH — Pillarelli 13-run (Duran kick).
OH — George 25-pass from Miller (Duran kick).
OH — Pillarelli 12-run (Duran kick).
OH — L. Gnepper fumble return (Duran kick).
OH — B. Gnepper 6-run (Duran kick).
Ottawa-Glandorf 35,
Lima Bath 0
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf quarterback Landen Jordan threw five touchdown passes and completed 12-of-13 passes for 281 yards as the Titans blanked Lima Bath 35-0.
Caleb Kuhlman caught four passes for 169 yards — all touchdowns — for O-G (3-2, 3-1 WBL), which moved into a tie atop the league standings with Van Wert, Lima Shawnee and Wapakoneta with its third straight win.
Lima Bath 0 0 0 0 – 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 7 14 14 0 – 35
OG — Kuhlman 80-pass from Jordan (Macke kick).
OG — Kuhlman 4-pass from Jordan (kick blocked).
OG — Kuhlman 24-pass from Jordan (White pass from Jordan).
OG — Schnipke 19-pass from Jordan (Birkemeier kick).
OG — Kuhlman 61-pass from Jordan (Birkemeier kick).
Other scores: Edgerton 57, Paulding 30; Perrysburg 28, Napoleon 0; Toledo Christian 48, Stryker 16; St. Marys 21, Van Wert 14; Wapakoneta 21, Lima Shawnee 7; Elida 42, Celina 21.
