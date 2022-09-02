BLUFFTON — Ayersville’s rushing attack again churned out big yardage, finishing with 254 yards as the Pilots outlasted Bluffton for a 28-19 win.
Owen Berner had 155 yards and two TDs on the ground for the Pilots (2-1) while QB Blake Hauenstein passed for 147 yards and rushed for 75 yards with two short TD dives.
Ayersville 7 7 7 7 — 28
Bluffton 6 7 6 0 — 19
A — Hauenstein 1-run (Hauenstein kick).
B — Bogart 70-run (kick failed).
B — Worcester 1-run (Basil kick).
A — Hauenstein 1-run (Hauenstein kick).
A — Berner 44-run (Hauenstein kick).
B — Jordan 23-pass from Bogart (run failed).
A — Berner 1-run (Hauenstein kick).
Edon 42, Hicksville 6
EDON — Edon receiver Caden Nester had a big day for the Bombers, catching six passes for 170 yards and a touchdown as Edon rolled to a 42-6 win over Route 49 foe Hicksville.
QB Kyler Sapp finished with six TD passes and 267 yards for Edon (1-2).
Hicksville’s Brody Balser had 216 yards through the air and rushed for 63, completing seven passes to Aaron Klima for 96 yards for the Aces (0-3).
Bryan 56, Fairview 13
BRYAN — Bryan blitzed Fairview early to the tune of a 27-0 margin through 12 minutes as the Bears earned a 56-13 victory.
Ayden Pelz pounded out 130 yards rushing on 15 totes for the Bears (2-1) while QB Jase Kepler threw a touchdown pass, intercepted Fairview QB William Zeedyk and rushed for three TDs and 52 yards.
Zeedyk found Jeffrey Smith for a touchdown pass in the second quarter while Kaiden Kern scored on a 30-yard run for the Apaches (0-3).
Fairview 0 6 0 7 — 13
Bryan 27 8 14 7 — 56
B — Hahn 24-pass from Kepler (Devlin kick).
B — Kepler 5-run (kick failed).
B — Kepler 11-run (kick failed).
B — Herold 16-run (Kepler run).
B — Pelz 5-run (Pelz run).
F — Smith 13-pass from Zeedyk (kick failed).
B — Kepler 4-run (Devlin kick).
B — Uran 37-interception return (Devlin kick).
F — Kern 30-run (Lashaway kick).
B — Dominique 2-run (Devlin kick).
Antwerp 65, Hilltop 8
ANTWERP — It was all Antwerp from opening kickoff against Hilltop as the Archers scored five first-quarter touchdowns en route to a 65-8 win.
Archer QB Carson Altimus completed 8-of-9 passes for 267 yards and five scores for Antwerp (3-0), with three passes going for six to Landon Brewer totaling 124 yards.
Cameron Schlosser’s 61-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Bauer marked the first points of the season for the Cadets (0-3).
Hilltop 0 0 0 8 — 8
Antwerp 35 20 7 3 — 65
A — Fuller 56-pass from Altimus (kick failed).
A — Lichty 2-run (Brewer pass from Altimus).
A — Brewer 49-pass from Altimus (Jackson kick).
A — Lichty 2-run (Jackson kick).
A — Brewer 67-pass from Altimus (Jackson kick).
A — Brewer 8-pass from Altimus (kick failed).
A — Moore 39-pass from Altimus (Jackson kick).
A — Moore interception return (Jackson kick).
A — Fuller 48-run (Jackson kick).
A — Jackson 20-field goal.
H — Bauer 61-pass from Schlosser (Rodriguez run).
Delta 64, Paulding 0
PAULDING — Delta running back Jerremiah Wolford rushed for four touchdowns and 173 yards as Delta scored early and often in a 64-0 road win over Paulding.
Bryar Knapp, Caleb Lantz and Landon Lintermoot also scored on the ground for the Fulton County Panthers (2-1).
Paulding (0-3) was held to 86 yards of offense.
Delta 20 14 21 9 — 64
Paulding 0 0 0 0 — 0
D — Wolford 54-run (Smithers kick).
D — Knapp 20-run (Smithers kick).
D — Wolford 1-run (kick failed).
D — Wolford 8-run (Smithers kick).
D — Wolford 31-run (Smithers kick).
D — Lantz 3-run (Smithers kick).
D — Lintermoot 21-run (Smithers kick).
D — Ju. Ruple 14-interception return (Smithers kick).
D — Safety.
D — 42-run (Smithers kick).
Crestview 14, W. Trace 6
CONVOY — Wayne Trace’s offense was stifled for the second straight week as the Raiders committed five turnovers and were defeated 14-6 by rival Crestview.
A five-yard run by Bryson Penix with 6:10 left in regulation was the difference for the 3-0 Knights, which held WT to 148 yards of total offense, forcing seven fumbles and recovering three.
QB Cole Morehead had 60 yards rushing for the Raiders (1-2), breaking a scoreless tie with a TD run in the third quarter.
Wayne Trace 0 0 6 0 — 6
Crestview 0 0 6 8 — 14
WT — Morehead 5-run (pass failed).
C — Hunter 3-run (kick blocked).
C — Penix 5-run (Hunter run).
Edgerton 35, Montpelier 0
EDGERTON — Edgerton eschewed its normal rushing power for a passing display against Montpelier as the Bulldogs went over 300 yards in the air in a 35-0 blanking.
Corey Everetts had just three incompletions, finishing 15-of-18 for 328 yards and four touchdowns, three going to wideout Kadyn Picillo for Edgerton (3-0), who had 218 yards.
Montpelier fell to 0-3 with the setback.
Montpelier 0 0 0 0 — 0
Edgerton 0 21 14 0 — 35
E — Picillo 65-pass from Everetts (Gruver kick).
E — Picillo 51-pass from Everetts (Elden kick).
E — Herman 24-pass from Everetts (Elden kick).
E — Everetts 17-run (Elden kick).
E — Picillo 23-pass from Everetts (Elden kick).
Archbold 52, Lake 28
ARCHBOLD — Lake battled Archbold gamely, leading 14-10 in the second quarter before the Bluestreaks ripped off four straight touchdowns to take control and earn a 52-28 home win.
Carson Dominique bruised his way to 212 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries for the Streaks (3-0) while catching a 55-yard TD pass.
Lake 7 7 7 7 — 28
Archbold 10 21 14 7 — 52
A — Dominique 5-run (Kern kick).
L — Parsons 51-pass from Tobias (Caughorn kick).
A — Kern 36-field goal.
L — Parsons 56-run (Caughorn kick).
A — Dominique 11-run (Kern kick).
A — Hurst 23-run (Kern kick).
A — Dominique 55-pass from Brenner (Kern kick).
A — Dominique 3-run (Kern kick).
L — Clay 31-pass from Tobias (Caughorn kick).
A — Gomez 5-run (Kern kick).
A — Dominique 18-run (Riley kick).
L — Clay 34-run (Caughorn kick).
Lib. Center 9, Otsego 0
TONTOGANY — Liberty Center put the clamps down in a battle of the Orange and Black, sealing a 9-0 shutout win over host Otsego.
A 29-yard boot by Ian Rosebrook clinched the win for the 3-0 Tigers, their second shutout of the season. Zane Zeiter found Riley Chapa for a 21-yard score in the first quarter.
Liberty Center 6 0 0 3 — 9
Otsego 0 0 0 0 — 0
LC — Chapa 21-pass from Zeiter (kick blocked).
LC — Rosebrook 29-field goal.
Col. Grove 7, Pat. Henry 0
COLUMBUS GROVE — A 35-yard touchdown pass with 6:31 in the first quarter was all Columbus Grove needed as the Bulldogs claimed a 7-0 slugfest against Patrick Henry.
Nash Meyer completed 17-of-34 passes for 173 yards for the Patriots (2-1).
Patrick Henry 0 0 0 0 — 0
Columbus Grove 7 0 0 0 — 7
CG — Halker 35-pass from Renner (Halker kick).
Elida 21, O-G 12
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf dropped another defensive slugfest to fall to 0-3 on the season after being defeated by Elida 21-12.
The setback marks the first 0-3 start since 1995 for the Titans (0-2 WBL), which managed just 50 yards passing. QB Landon Morman had 80 yards rushing and both TDs.
Elida 7 7 0 7 — 21
O-G 0 6 6 0 — 12
E — Kirk 4-run (Hardeman kick).
OG — Morman 54-run (run failed).
E — Hawkey 13-pass from Henderson (Hardeman kick).
OG — Morman 5-run (pass failed).
E — Henderson 18-run (Hardeman kick).
Other area scores: Stryker 44, Morenci (Mich.) 38; Swanton 35, Toledo Rogers 20; North Central 38, Fremont (Ind.) 8.
WBL scores: Wapakoneta 29, St. Marys 22 (OT); Celina 19, Lima Shawnee 10; Kenton 20, Lima Bath 6.
