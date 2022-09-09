AYERSVILLE — Ayersville forced four turnovers and bowled over visiting Paulding for a 47-15 victory to open Green Meadows Conference play on Friday in local gridiron action.
Five different players scored on the ground for the Pilots (3-1, 1-0 GMC), with QB Blake Hauenstein scoring three TDs and Owen Berner (86 yards) and Weston McGuire (77 yards) also finding the endzone. Hauenstein also came up with an interception on defense, as did Berner and Ray Wolfrum.
Jacob Fife found Caleb Larson for a 99-yard touchdown pass to lead the offensive output for the Panthers (0-4, 0-1). Dawson Lamb added 53 yards on 10 totes.
Paulding 0 7 8 0 - 15
Ayersville 12 14 8 13 - 47
A - Hauenstein 3-run (pass failed).
A - Hauenstein 10-run (run failed).
P - Fife 3-run (Fife kick).
A - Berner 1-run (Hauenstein run).
A - Delano 10-run (run failed).
P - Larson 99-pass from Fife (Fife run).
A - McGuire 49-run (McGuire pass from Hauenstein).
A - Hauenstein 12-run (kick failed).
A - Fishpaw 1-run (Young kick).
Antwerp 41, Hicksville 6
ANTWERP — Antwerp headed into next week’s GMC showdown with Tinora with a win in hand as the Archers routed Route 49 rival Hicksville, 41-6.
The victory moves Antwerp (No. 12 Division VII) to 4-0 on the year in a rematch of last year’s 16-14 Ram win that decided the GMC crown. Hicksville fell to 0-4 on the season (0-1 GMC).
No other statistics were available as of press time.
Edgerton 21, W. Trace 20
HAVILAND — Cole Morehead found Derrek Dangler in the endzone with 22 seconds left in the game for Wayne Trace, but their two-point conversion attempt to take the lead came up short and Edgerton walked away with a 21-20 road GMC victory.
The two teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter with Corey Everetts finding the endzone on a two-yard run for Edgerton (4-0, 1-0 GMC) to open the scoring and Cole Morehead running it in from 13-yards out for Wayne Trace (1-3, 0-1 GMC) to tie it at seven.
Edgerton then scored 14-unanswered second quarter points on another Everetts run and a 58-yard scamper by Owen Roth.
Despite not scoring in the second half, Edgerton was able to hold on to the narrow victory. A Morehead 34-yard pass to Antoine was the third quarter score.
Edgerton 7 14 0 0 - 21
Wayne Trace 7 0 7 6 - 20
E - Everetts 2-run (Elden kick).
WT - Morehead 13-run (Sinn kick).
E - Roth 58-run (Elden kick).
E - Everetts 1-run (Elden kick).
WT - Antoine 34-pass from Morehead (Sinn kick).
WT - Dangler 5-pass from Morehead (run failed).
Napoleon 41, Northview 16
NAPOLEON — Napoleon earned head coach Tyler Swary his first career victory in dominant fashion, blitzing Sylvania Northview, 41-16.
Andrew Williams scored four of the six TDs for the Wildcats (1-3, 1-0 NLL), racking up an astounding 355 yards on 31 attempts — including scores from 70 and 56 yards out — as Napoleon rolled up 507 rushing yards against Northview (2-2, 0-1 NLL).
Northview 3 7 0 6 - 16
Napoleon 0 19 8 14 - 41
NV - Kasee 36-field goal.
N - Seibel 6-run (kick failed).
N - Rubinstein 24-pass from Wolf (Bickel kick).
NV - Clausius 41-pass from Weimer (Kasee kick).
N - Williams 70-run (kick failed).
N - Williams 56-run (Aguilar pass from Wolf).
N - Williams 5-run (Bickel kick).
NV - Cody 76-kick return (pass failed).
N - Williams 16-run (Bickel kick).
L. Center 40, Wauseon 6
WAUSEON — Liberty Center blitzed Wauseon 20-0 in the first quarter and held the Indians to one rushing yard in a 40-6 league win.
Colton Kruse had 83 yards rushing and two TDs for the Tigers (4-0, 1-0 NWOAL, No. 5 Division V AP) while QB Zane Zeiter had a TD pass and two scoring dives.
Tyson Rodriguez had six catches for 87 yards and a score for Wauseon (2-2, 0-1), which was forced into three interceptions.
Liberty Center 20 6 14 0 - 40
Wauseon 0 6 0 0 - 6
LC - Zeiter 1-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC - Zeiter 37-run (kick failed).
LC - Orr 4-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC - C. Kruse 10-run (run failed).
W - Rodriguez 6-pass from McLeod (kick failed).
LC - C. Kruse 2-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC - L. Kruse 26-pass from Zeiter (Rosebrook kick).
Archbold 28, Bryan 14
ARCHBOLD — Archbold shook off a challenge from visiting Bryan, holding off the Bears for a 28-14 league win to set up a week five showdown with Liberty Center.
Carson Dominique racked up 172 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for the Bluestreaks (4-0, 1-0 NWOAL, No. 8 D-V), which went into halftime tied 7-7 before Hayden Dickman recovered a blocked punt in the endzone to put Archbold up two scores at 21-7 in the third quarter.
Bryan QB Jase Kepler had 120 yards passing and rushed for 122 yards and a score for the Bears (2-2, 0-1).
Bryan 0 7 0 7 - 14
Archbold 0 7 14 7 - 28
B - Kepler 3-run (Devlin kick).
A - Dominique 1-run (Kern kick).
A - Miller 15-pass from Brenner (Kern kick).
A - Dickman fumble recovery (Kern kick).
A - Dominique 12-run (Kern kick).
B - Herold 4-run (Devlin kick).
P. Henry 40, Swanton 7
SWANTON — Patrick Henry got back to winning ways, bulldozing host Swanton 40-7.
Nash Meyer was an efficient 18-of-21 for 279 yards and two scores for the Patriots (3-1, 1-0 NWOAL) while adding a rushing TD. Landon Johnson had nine receptions for 149 yards.
Camron Kirtz eclipsed the century mark for the Bulldogs (1-3, 0-1 NWOAL) with 117 yards and a score on 13 totes.
Patrick Henry 6 14 13 7 - 40
Swanton 0 0 0 7 - 7
PH - Camp 20-pass from Meyer (kick failed).
PH - Jackson 10-run (Camp kick).
PH - Behrman 25-pass from Meyer (Camp kick).
PH - Meyer 10-run (kick failed).
PH - Creager 95-interception return (Camp kick).
PH - Wenner 2-run (Camp kick).
S - Kirtz 7-run (Wilson kick).
Delta 23, Evergreen 21
METAMORA — Delta kicker Phil Smithers kicked a game winning field goal as time expired to lift the Panthers over Evergreen 23-21 in their NWOAL opener.
Riley Dunbar took the opening kickoff to the house for Evergreen (2-2, 0-1 NWOAL). Delta (3-1, 1-0 NWOAL) responded in kind with touchdown runs from Jerremiah Wolford and James Ruple to lead 14-6 at the half.
Then after another Wolford touchdown run to begin the second half, Evergreen immediately came roaring back as Colton Robertson took the ensuing kick return back for a touchdown and then followed that up with a two-yard score to take the lead.
Delta 0 14 6 3 - 23
Evergreen 6 0 8 7 - 21
E - Dunbar 90-kick return (kick failed).
D - Ruple 2-run (Smithers kick).
D - Wolford 5-run (Smithers kick).
D - Wolford 28-run (kick failed).
E - Robertson 95-kick return (Vaculik kick).
E - Robertson 2-run (Hassen kick).
D - Smithers 25-field goal.
Hilltop 12, N. Baltimore 6
WEST UNITY — Hilltop shook off 22 games of misery, snapping a 22-game losing streak with a 12-6 win over visiting North Baltimore.
Anthony Eckenrode caught a 27-yard TD pass while Tyzon Pelfrey scored in the second quarter for the Cadets (1-3), which earned their first victory since a 47-6 win over Stryker on Oct. 18, 2019. Branson Heisey had 62 yards rushing on nine totes against the Tigers (1-3).
North Baltimore 0 0 6 0 - 6
Hilltop 6 6 0 0 - 12
H - Eckenrode 27-pass from Schlosser (run failed).
H - Pelfrey 1-run (run failed).
NB - Tackett 44-pass from Solly (pass failed).
Edon 34, Northwood 14
EDON — Edon stormed out to a 20-0 lead through 12 minutes of play and recovered three Northwood fumbles in a 34-14 Toledo Area Athletic Conference victory.
Kyler Sapp passed for 244 yards and three TDs while rushing for 45 yards in the win for the Bombers (2-2, 1-0 TAAC) while Caden Nester was a dual threat, catching seven passes for 133 yards and two scores while connecting on a 23-yard TD pass himself.
Northwood fell to 2-2 (0-1 TAAC) despite out-gaining the Bombers 183-58 on the ground and 357-325 overall.
Adrian Madison 28,
North Central 22
PIONEER — After rallying from a 20-0 deficit, North Central saw its hearts broken with a score by Adrian Madison (Mich.) with four minutes left in a 28-22 home defeat.
Joey Burt scored on TD runs of 19 and 20 yards, the latter coming with 5:24 left in regulation for North Central (2-2) before a 64-yard TD pass and a fourth-down stop with less than two minutes left sank the Eagles’ hopes.
Madison 8 12 0 8 - 28
North Central 0 0 8 14 - 22
M - Decker 13-pass from Burciaga (run good).
M - Regalado 5-pass from Burciaga (run failed).
M - Stover 96-run (run failed).
NC - J. Burt 19-run (J. Burt run).
NC - Q. Burt 18-run (conversion failed).
NC - J. Burt 20-run (J. Burt run).
M - Regalado 64-pass from Burciaga (run failed).
St. Marys 41, O-G 12
ST. MARYS — St. Marys broke open a competitive game at halftime by out-scoring visiting Ottawa-Glandorf 26-0 in the third quarter, en route to a 41-12 WBL win.
Landon Morman found Grant Schroeder six times for 140 yards and a touchdown, finishing with 175 pass yards for the winless Titans (0-4, 0-3 WBL). Cy Rump rushed for 104 yards and a score on 11 carries.
St. Marys fullback Aiden Hinkle rushed for 71 yards and three TDs for the Roughriders (3-1, 2-1 WBL).
O-G 0 12 0 0 - 12
St. Marys 7 14 26 0 - 47
SM - Sullivan 16-pass from Wallace (Rush kick).
SM - Sullivan 31-pass from Wallace (Rush kick).
SM - Wallace 1-run (Rush kick).
OG - Schroeder 49-pass from Morman (kick failed).
OG - Rump 1-run (run failed).
SM - Hinkle 5-run (run failed).
SM - Sullivan 1-run (Rush kick).
SM - Hinkle 5-run (kick failed).
SM - Hinkle 2-run (Rush kick).
Other scores: Antwerp 41, Hicksville 6; Stryker 50, Waldron (Mich.) 20
Western Buckeye League scores: Wapakoneta 20, Van Wert 19; Celina 27, Kenton 7; Elida 31, Lima Bath 10.
Northern Lakes League scores: Perrysburg 49, Bowling Green 13; Sylvania Southview 30, Springfield 14; Anthony Wayne 41, Maumee 3.
