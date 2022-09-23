AYERSVILLE — Abe Delano caught two 70-plus yard touchdown passes in the second half as the Pilots used a 22-point third quarter to separate themselves in a 37-6 win over Defiance County foe Hicksville.
The Pilots (5-1, 3-0 GMC) led the Aces (0-6, 0-3 GMC) just 8-0 after the first half with the only score coming on a 46-yard run from Owen Berner.
Immediately in the second half, Delano and Blake Hauenstein connected from 76 and 74 yards out on consecutive drives to take firm control of the game.
Hauenstein was 5-of-9 for 164 yards, two touchdowns and an interception through the air. Delano caught three passes for 163 yards and two scores. Berner ran a ground clinic, carrying the ball 17 times for 192 yards, an 11.3 yards per carry average and two scores.
Brody Balser was 10-of-17 for 68 yards for the Aces.
Tinora 13, Wayne Trace 6
HAVILAND — In a game featuring just 17 total first downs and no second-half points, Tinora outslugged Wayne Trace 13-6 for a road victory.
The Rams (4-2, 2-1 GMC) saw Gavin Eckert get in the endzone on a quarterback sneak and then a different signal caller, Dominic Graziani, throw a 33-yard pass to Brandon Edwards, who finished with 79 rush yards and 30 receiving yards.
Landen Foltz blocked a punt and returned it 23 yards for a score with 3:47 until halftime for the Raiders (2-4, 1-2 GMC), which were held to 86 yards of total offense, including eight on the ground.
Antwerp 49, Fairview 7
ANTWERP — No. 4 Antwerp blitzed Fairview early with four first-quarter touchdowns and stayed unblemished with a 49-7 road rout.
Carson Altimus was 14-of-18 for 301 yards and four touchdowns for the Archers (6-0, 3-0 GMC), with the scoring tosses going to four different receivers.
Jesse Coolman rushed in from four yards out with 39 seconds left in regulation to spoil the shutout and score for the Apaches (0-6, 0-3 GMC). Brett Grine had 73 rushing yards on 17 totes.
Napoleon 47, Maumee 7
MAUMEE — Napoleon held Maumee to 120 total yards and rolled up 374 yards ruhsing in a 47-7 NLL victory over the Panthers.
Andrew Williams rushed for 196 yards and two scores on 20 carries for the Wildcats (2-4, 2-1 NLL) while Preston Speaks added 85 yards and a TD. Jesus Aguilar returned an interception 27 yards for a score on the second play from scrimmage by the Panthers (0-6, 0-3 NLL), which suffered their 30th straight defeat.
Archbold 43, Delta 0
ARCHBOLD — Archbold running back Carson Dominique ran it in four times in the first half and one more time in the second for five rushing scores in a 43-0 blanking of Delta.
The Blue Streaks (5-1, 2-1 NWOAL) just outmuscled the Panthers (4-2, 2-1 NWOAL) on the ground, outgaining them 232-76.
Dominique finished with 127 yards on 17 carries while Josiah Gomez added 57 yards and a touchdown.
Bryan 42, Pat. Henry 35
BRYAN — Patrick Henry’s furious rally fell short as Bryan made a 28-0 first-half lead stand up in a 42-35 league victory.
Sam Herold rolled up 264 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries to lead the Golden Bears (3-3, 1-2 NWOAL) while QB Jase Kepler threw a touchdown pass while rushing for 112 yards and two more scores.
Nash Meyer was 27-of-42 for 397 yards and four scores, rushing for a fifth TD in the loss for PH (4-2, 2-1 NWOAL). Landon Johnson hauled in 13 passes for 171 yards and a score, one of four receivers to catch a touchdown.
Wauseon 33, Evergreen 8
WAUSEON — Trey Parsons started his second career game under center and threw for 150 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 33-8 Indian win over Evergreen.
Tyson Rodriguez then proceeded to make his mark on the scoring, kicking two field goals, from 43 and 35 yards out, and also catching a 15-yard touchdown pass all in the second quarter.
Rodriguez finished the game with three catches for 33 yards and a score.
Northwood 53, Hilltop 0
WEST UNITY — Despite just an 8-0 first quarter Northwood lead, the Rangers scored 24-points in the quarter to roll a 53-0 drubbing of Hilltop.
The Cadets (1-5, 0-2 TAAC) had just six yards of total offense to 313 for Northwood (3-3, 1-1 TAAC).
Van Wert 31, O-G 16
OTTAWA — Van Wert used 14-unanswered second half points to pull away from Ottawa-Glandorf and defeat the Titans 31-16.
The game was tied 10-10 at half and after a touchdown midway through the third quarter for the Cougars (5-1, 4-1 WBL), Ottawa-Glandorf responded with a 51-yard strike from Peyton Kuhlman to Carter Duling, the extra point was blocked.
Titans quarterback Peyton Kuhlman was 12-of-22 for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Cy Rump caught three passes for 95 yards and a score and also rushed for 96 yards as well.
Holgate 30,
Tri-State Crusaders 25
HOLGATE — Holgate drove 94 yards and scored with 1:27 left to defeat the Tri-State Crusaders 30-25 and hand them their first loss of the season.
The win avenges Holgate’s (4-1, 3-0 Northern 8) only loss of the season which came in non-conference play to the Crusaders (4-1, 2-1 Northern 8).
A 12-yard pass from Xavier McCord to Dylan Boecker was the winning score for the Tigers.
McCord was near perfect through the air going 16-of-19 for 260 yards and three scores. Ezekiel Belmares caught seven passes for 115 yards and a score.
Stryker 44,
Sandusky SMCC 6
STRYKER — Stryker out-gained Sandusky St. Mary’s Central Catholic 354-89 in the first half, overwhelming the visiting Panthers for a 44-6 Northern 8 Football Conference victory.
Running back Levi Barnum had three TD runs and caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from QB Jacob Cadwell in the win for Stryker (4-1, 1-1 N8FC). Cadwell finished with three total TDs (two pass, one run) on the day. Sandusky SMCC fell to 0-4 (0-3 N8FC) on the season.
Other scores: Edgerton 48, Paulding 0; Liberty Center 42, Swanton 0; Fort Loramie 42, Edon 7; North Central 41, New Lebanon Dixie 0.
WBL scores: Wapakoneta 39, Kenton 8; St. Marys 41, Lima Shawnee 14; Celina 29, Lima Bath 0.
NLL scores: Perrysburg 44, Sylvania Southview 7; Anthony Wayne 34, Bowling Green 14; Sylvania Northview 27 Springfield 6.
